Global Opacifiers Market 2017-2018 & 2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Opacifiers Market by Type, Application - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2017, the global market size of opacifiers was USD 14,323.6 million and is expected to reach USD 20,625.8 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.2%, during the forecast period. The growth of the application segments such as personal care, ceramics, and paints & coatings are expected to support the growing demand for opacifiers.



In the opacifiers market, stringent regulations for the use of certain oxides, such as titanium dioxide and antimony trioxide, are considered a restraint. Factors such as the role of nanotechnology in titanium dioxide production, technological advancements in opaque polymers, and increasing demand for ceramics from the developing economies are major opportunities for the market players. Rapid industrialization; increasing disposable income; and changing lifestyle, and increasing demand for personal care products are the driving factors for the opacifiers market.



APAC is estimated to be the largest market for opacifiers due to its growing economy and increasing population. This growth is mainly due to the increasing population and improving lifestyles at each financial stratum. Furthermore, companies are increasing investments in R&D to find more applications of opacifiers in unconventional industry segments to increase their scope and demand. The opacifiers market is competitive with the presence of a small number of global as well as local players.



The key players operating in the market are DowDuPont (US), Arkema, Ashland Global Holding Inc. (US), Tayca Corporation (Japan), and Tronox Limited (US).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Growth Opportunities for Opacifiers Manufacturers Between 2018 and 2023

4.2 Opacifiers Market, By Region

4.3 APAC Opacifiers Market, By Country and Application

4.4 Opacifiers Market, By Country

4.5 Opacifiers Market, By Application, 2018



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth of the Application Segments

5.2.1.1.1 Personal Care

5.2.1.1.2 Ceramics

5.2.1.1.3 Paints & Coatings

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations Against Certain Oxides

5.2.2.1.1 Titanium Dioxide

5.2.2.1.2 Antimony Trioxide

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Role of Nanotechnology in Manufacturing Titanium Dioxide

5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements to Improve the Efficiency of Opaque Polymers

5.2.3.3 Increasing Demand for Ceramics in the Developing Markets

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators



6 Opacifiers Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Titanium Dioxide

6.1.1.1 Titanium Dioxide is the Dominating Segment of the Opacifiers Market in APAC

6.1.2 Opaque Polymers

6.1.2.1 Emerging Economies and Demand for Sustainable Products are Likely to Boost the Market

6.1.3 Zircon

6.1.3.1 Zircon is Mainly Used for Ceramics Application as Opacifiers

6.1.4 Zinc Oxide

6.1.4.1 The Growing Real Estate Sector is Expected to Propel the Zinc Oxide Market for Opacifiers

6.1.5 Cerium Oxide

6.1.5.1 The Ceramic Industry is Boosting the Cerium Oxide Market for Opacifiers in APAC

6.1.6 Antimony Trioxide

6.1.6.1 Antimony Trioxide is Widely Used in the Plastic and Ceramic Industries as Opacifiers

6.1.7 Tin Oxide

6.1.7.1 The Tin Oxide Market for Opacifiers is Witnessing A Declining Trend

6.1.8 Arsenic Trioxide

6.1.8.1 The Arsenic Trioxide Segment is Expected to Witness A Declining Trend Owing to the Increasing Regulations Against Its Usage



7 Opacifiers Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Paints & Coatings

7.1.1.1 Titanium Dioxide and Opaque Polymers are Widely Used in the Paints & Coatings Application

7.1.2 Plastics

7.1.2.1 Emerging Economies in APAC are Contributing to the Market Growth in the Plastics Segment

7.1.3 Ceramics

7.1.3.1 The Large Manufacturing Base of Ceramics in China and India Drives the Opacifiers Market in APAC

7.1.4 Paper

7.1.4.1 The Growing Paper Industry is A Governing Factor for the Market Growth in This Segment

7.1.5 Inks

7.1.5.1 Titanium Dioxide is Used in Every Type of Printing Ink

7.1.6 Personal Care

7.1.6.1 Rising Disposable Income and Consumer Spending are Driving the Market in This Segment

7.1.7 Fibers

7.1.7.1 Large Production Base of Textiles in APAC is Boosting the Market in Fibers Application

7.1.8 Home Care

7.1.8.1 China and India are Supporting the Demand for Opacifiers in Home Care Application

7.1.9 Glass

7.1.9.1 The Rising Construction Industry Support the Demand for Opacifiers in Glass Application

7.1.10 Others

7.1.10.1 Europe is Expected to Be the Largest Market in Others Segment



8 Opacifiers Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



Alkane Resources

Apollo Colors

Argex Titanium

Arkema

Ashland Global Holdings

Chemours

Cinkarna Celje

Cristal

Croda International

Dowdupont

En-Tech Polymer

Evonik Industries

Grupa Azoty

Hankuck Latices

Indulor Chemie

Interpolymer Corporation

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha

Junneng Chemical

Kronos Worldwide

Lomon Billions

Organik Kimya

Precheza As

Tayca Corporation

Tronox Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cd35dv/global_opacifiers?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

