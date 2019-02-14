Global Open Access Book Publishing market 2013-2017 & 2018-2022: The Large STM Commercial Publishers Will Be Slow Join the Party

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Open Access Book Publishing 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In today's global market, it's more important than ever to understand the evolution of academic publishing. Rely on Open Access Book Publishing 2018-2022 to build your strategy in this emerging market for this year and beyond.

This report explains the origins of the open access movement, gives a timeline for its development, but most importantly, the author quantifies open access book publishing as a market segment, using the information it gathered through primary and secondary research to develop a financial outlook for open access book publishing with market projections through 2022. This research was conducted in conjunction with a larger study of the overall market for scholarly and professional publishing.

Open Access Book Publishing 2018-2022 contains separate chapters covering the market, notable publishers and programs, and issues and forecast that include:

Analysis of market size and structure

Title growth metrics

Open access book publishing by discipline

A look at key geographic markets that are pushing the development of open access books

Market projections to 2020 and more

Publishers and investment professionals can trust Open Access Book Publishing 2018-2022 to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition.



Examples of some of the issues discussed include:

The continued evolution of open access

The impact of open access in social science and humanities vs. scientific, technical and medical

Prevailing business models and experiments

Open access mandates spread to books

Opportunity for monographs and conference proceedings

Emerging markets fertile ground for open access.

Open Access Book Publishing 2018-2022 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the scholarly and professional publishing industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Methodology

Definition of Open Access Book Publishing

Scope of the Report

Sources of Information

Methodology for Projecting/Estimating Results

Executive Summary

Introduction

What is Open Access Publishing?

Key Facts & Trends

OA Books Reach $37 million , Up 31.7%

, Up 31.7% OA Books Continue to Experiment with Business Models

Most OA Publishers Are European SSH Presses

The Large STM Commercial Publishers Will Be Slow Join the Party

Funder Mandates Give STM OA Books a Lift

Social Sciences & Humanities OA Will Go Down a Separate Path

Open Access Book Market

Introduction

Market Size

Revenue

Table Open Access Book Market Revenue, 2013-2017 ($ in millions)

What is an OA Book Worth?

OA Metrics

Table Directory of Open Access Books Metrics, 2013-2017

Table OA Books Published by InTechOpen, Springer Nature & Knowledge Unlatched, 2013-2017

OA Funding & Mandates

OA Books by Discipline

Book Type

OA Books by Geography and Language

Notable Open Access Book Publishers & Programs

Introduction

Leading Open Access Publishers

Social Science and Humanities Presses Dominate the DOAB

Table Leading OA Book Publishers Ranked by Number of Titles, 2018

Leading OA Book Publishers by Revenue

Table Leading OA Book Publishers' Revenue, 2015-2017 ($ in millions)

Notable OA Publisher Profiles

Amsterdam University Press (WRR in Dutch)



Australian National University Press (ANU Press)

Press (ANU Press)

Bloomsbury Academic



Bohlau Verlag



Bookboon.com



Brill



De Gruyter



Frontiers



Gottingen University Press



Informa PLC



InTechOpen



Lever Press



MDPI AG



Oxford University Press (OUP)

Press (OUP)

Presses Universitaires de Rennes (PUR)



Punctum Books



Springer Nature



transcript Verlag

Cooperative OA Book Programs and Trials

Google Books



HathiTrust Digital Library



Knowledge Unlatched



MUSE Open



Table Cooperative OA Book Programs, 2018



Project Gutenberg



SciELO Books

Mergers & Acquisitions in the Open Book Publishing Market

Open Access Book Trends & Forecast

Introduction

Current Trends in Open Access Book Publishing

Viability of Open Access Books Remains Uncertain



Social Science & Humanities Books Will Largely Go Down a Separate Path



Springer Nature Will Play a Large Role in OA Books



Mandates Spread to Books



Open Access Is Not Done Evolving



Print Book Sales Are Falling, Only Part Replaced by E-Books



OA Books Bring Gains, But Also Complications like Double Dipping



OA Books Build on a Culture of Cooperation



Emerging Markets Fertile Ground for OA Books



Monographs and Conference Proceedings Are Up for Grabs

Open Access Book Publishing Market Forecast

Introduction

Table Open Access Book Market Revenue, 2018P-2022P ($ in millions)



Open Access Books Forecast



Table Directory of Open Access Book Forecast, 2018P-2022P



Assumptions



World Economy and Exchange Rates



Revenue Forecast of Top 5 OA Book Publishers



Table Leading Open Book Publishers Forecast, 2017-2018P ($ in millions)

