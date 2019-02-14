Global Open Access Book Publishing market 2013-2017 & 2018-2022: The Large STM Commercial Publishers Will Be Slow Join the Party

The "Open Access Book Publishing 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In today's global market, it's more important than ever to understand the evolution of academic publishing. Rely on Open Access Book Publishing 2018-2022 to build your strategy in this emerging market for this year and beyond.

This report explains the origins of the open access movement, gives a timeline for its development, but most importantly, the author quantifies open access book publishing as a market segment, using the information it gathered through primary and secondary research to develop a financial outlook for open access book publishing with market projections through 2022. This research was conducted in conjunction with a larger study of the overall market for scholarly and professional publishing.

Open Access Book Publishing 2018-2022 contains separate chapters covering the market, notable publishers and programs, and issues and forecast that include:

  • Analysis of market size and structure
  • Title growth metrics
  • Open access book publishing by discipline
  • A look at key geographic markets that are pushing the development of open access books
  • Market projections to 2020 and more

Publishers and investment professionals can trust Open Access Book Publishing 2018-2022 to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition.

Examples of some of the issues discussed include:

  • The continued evolution of open access
  • The impact of open access in social science and humanities vs. scientific, technical and medical
  • Prevailing business models and experiments
  • Open access mandates spread to books
  • Opportunity for monographs and conference proceedings
  • Emerging markets fertile ground for open access.

Open Access Book Publishing 2018-2022 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the scholarly and professional publishing industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

  • Definition of Open Access Book Publishing
  • Scope of the Report
  • Sources of Information
  • Methodology for Projecting/Estimating Results

Executive Summary

  • Introduction
  • What is Open Access Publishing?
  • Key Facts & Trends
  • OA Books Reach $37 million, Up 31.7%
  • OA Books Continue to Experiment with Business Models
  • Most OA Publishers Are European SSH Presses
  • The Large STM Commercial Publishers Will Be Slow Join the Party
  • Funder Mandates Give STM OA Books a Lift
  • Social Sciences & Humanities OA Will Go Down a Separate Path

Open Access Book Market

  • Introduction
  • Market Size
  • Revenue
  • Table Open Access Book Market Revenue, 2013-2017 ($ in millions)
  • What is an OA Book Worth?
  • OA Metrics
  • Table Directory of Open Access Books Metrics, 2013-2017
  • Table OA Books Published by InTechOpen, Springer Nature & Knowledge Unlatched, 2013-2017
  • OA Funding & Mandates
  • OA Books by Discipline
  • Book Type
  • OA Books by Geography and Language

Notable Open Access Book Publishers & Programs

  • Introduction
  • Leading Open Access Publishers
  • Social Science and Humanities Presses Dominate the DOAB
  • Table Leading OA Book Publishers Ranked by Number of Titles, 2018
  • Leading OA Book Publishers by Revenue
  • Table Leading OA Book Publishers' Revenue, 2015-2017 ($ in millions)
  • Notable OA Publisher Profiles
    • Amsterdam University Press (WRR in Dutch)
    • Australian National University Press (ANU Press)
    • Bloomsbury Academic
    • Bohlau Verlag
    • Bookboon.com
    • Brill
    • De Gruyter
    • Frontiers
    • Gottingen University Press
    • Informa PLC
    • InTechOpen
    • Lever Press
    • MDPI AG
    • Oxford University Press (OUP)
    • Presses Universitaires de Rennes (PUR)
    • Punctum Books
    • Springer Nature
    • transcript Verlag
  • Cooperative OA Book Programs and Trials
    • Google Books
    • HathiTrust Digital Library
    • Knowledge Unlatched
    • MUSE Open
    • Table Cooperative OA Book Programs, 2018
    • Project Gutenberg
    • SciELO Books
  • Mergers & Acquisitions in the Open Book Publishing Market

Open Access Book Trends & Forecast

  • Introduction
  • Current Trends in Open Access Book Publishing
    • Viability of Open Access Books Remains Uncertain
    • Social Science & Humanities Books Will Largely Go Down a Separate Path
    • Springer Nature Will Play a Large Role in OA Books
    • Mandates Spread to Books
    • Open Access Is Not Done Evolving
    • Print Book Sales Are Falling, Only Part Replaced by E-Books
    • OA Books Bring Gains, But Also Complications like Double Dipping
    • OA Books Build on a Culture of Cooperation
    • Emerging Markets Fertile Ground for OA Books
    • Monographs and Conference Proceedings Are Up for Grabs
  • Open Access Book Publishing Market Forecast
  • Introduction
    • Table Open Access Book Market Revenue, 2018P-2022P ($ in millions)
    • Open Access Books Forecast
    • Table Directory of Open Access Book Forecast, 2018P-2022P
    • Assumptions
    • World Economy and Exchange Rates
    • Revenue Forecast of Top 5 OA Book Publishers
    • Table Leading Open Book Publishers Forecast, 2017-2018P ($ in millions)

