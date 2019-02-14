Global Open Access Book Publishing market 2013-2017 & 2018-2022: The Large STM Commercial Publishers Will Be Slow Join the Party
The "Open Access Book Publishing 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In today's global market, it's more important than ever to understand the evolution of academic publishing. Rely on Open Access Book Publishing 2018-2022 to build your strategy in this emerging market for this year and beyond.
This report explains the origins of the open access movement, gives a timeline for its development, but most importantly, the author quantifies open access book publishing as a market segment, using the information it gathered through primary and secondary research to develop a financial outlook for open access book publishing with market projections through 2022. This research was conducted in conjunction with a larger study of the overall market for scholarly and professional publishing.
Open Access Book Publishing 2018-2022 contains separate chapters covering the market, notable publishers and programs, and issues and forecast that include:
- Analysis of market size and structure
- Title growth metrics
- Open access book publishing by discipline
- A look at key geographic markets that are pushing the development of open access books
- Market projections to 2020 and more
Publishers and investment professionals can trust Open Access Book Publishing 2018-2022 to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition.
Examples of some of the issues discussed include:
- The continued evolution of open access
- The impact of open access in social science and humanities vs. scientific, technical and medical
- Prevailing business models and experiments
- Open access mandates spread to books
- Opportunity for monographs and conference proceedings
- Emerging markets fertile ground for open access.
Open Access Book Publishing 2018-2022 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the scholarly and professional publishing industry.
Key Topics Covered:
Methodology
- Definition of Open Access Book Publishing
- Scope of the Report
- Sources of Information
- Methodology for Projecting/Estimating Results
Executive Summary
- Introduction
- What is Open Access Publishing?
- Key Facts & Trends
- OA Books Reach $37 million, Up 31.7%
- OA Books Continue to Experiment with Business Models
- Most OA Publishers Are European SSH Presses
- The Large STM Commercial Publishers Will Be Slow Join the Party
- Funder Mandates Give STM OA Books a Lift
- Social Sciences & Humanities OA Will Go Down a Separate Path
Open Access Book Market
- Introduction
- Market Size
- Revenue
- Table Open Access Book Market Revenue, 2013-2017 ($ in millions)
- What is an OA Book Worth?
- OA Metrics
- Table Directory of Open Access Books Metrics, 2013-2017
- Table OA Books Published by InTechOpen, Springer Nature & Knowledge Unlatched, 2013-2017
- OA Funding & Mandates
- OA Books by Discipline
- Book Type
- OA Books by Geography and Language
Notable Open Access Book Publishers & Programs
- Introduction
- Leading Open Access Publishers
- Social Science and Humanities Presses Dominate the DOAB
- Table Leading OA Book Publishers Ranked by Number of Titles, 2018
- Leading OA Book Publishers by Revenue
- Table Leading OA Book Publishers' Revenue, 2015-2017 ($ in millions)
- Notable OA Publisher Profiles
- Amsterdam University Press (WRR in Dutch)
- Australian National University Press (ANU Press)
- Bloomsbury Academic
- Bohlau Verlag
- Bookboon.com
- Brill
- De Gruyter
- Frontiers
- Gottingen University Press
- Informa PLC
- InTechOpen
- Lever Press
- MDPI AG
- Oxford University Press (OUP)
- Presses Universitaires de Rennes (PUR)
- Punctum Books
- Springer Nature
- transcript Verlag
- Cooperative OA Book Programs and Trials
- Google Books
- HathiTrust Digital Library
- Knowledge Unlatched
- MUSE Open
- Table Cooperative OA Book Programs, 2018
- Project Gutenberg
- SciELO Books
- Mergers & Acquisitions in the Open Book Publishing Market
Open Access Book Trends & Forecast
- Introduction
- Current Trends in Open Access Book Publishing
- Viability of Open Access Books Remains Uncertain
- Social Science & Humanities Books Will Largely Go Down a Separate Path
- Springer Nature Will Play a Large Role in OA Books
- Mandates Spread to Books
- Open Access Is Not Done Evolving
- Print Book Sales Are Falling, Only Part Replaced by E-Books
- OA Books Bring Gains, But Also Complications like Double Dipping
- OA Books Build on a Culture of Cooperation
- Emerging Markets Fertile Ground for OA Books
- Monographs and Conference Proceedings Are Up for Grabs
- Open Access Book Publishing Market Forecast
- Introduction
- Table Open Access Book Market Revenue, 2018P-2022P ($ in millions)
- Open Access Books Forecast
- Table Directory of Open Access Book Forecast, 2018P-2022P
- Assumptions
- World Economy and Exchange Rates
- Revenue Forecast of Top 5 OA Book Publishers
- Table Leading Open Book Publishers Forecast, 2017-2018P ($ in millions)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v2f25r/global_open?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
