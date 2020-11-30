Global open innovation company SOSA joins forces with Schneider Electric to establish an Industry 4.0 incubation program for outstanding startups

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , the global specialist in energy management and automation, is establishing an innovation program in Israel in collaboration with open innovation company, SOSA , which will operate and manage the program from the company's headquarters in Tel Aviv.

As the program's first phase, SOSA and Schneider Electric have issued a call for startups, inviting entrepreneurs and start-ups to submit their candidacy. The 3-month program will locate up to 6 early stage startups, who develop innovative solutions in the field of Industry 4.0: Smart factories, industrial digitization, industrial analytics, energy efficiency, and supply chain management technologies.

The program's mission is to build a broad innovation ecosystem with start-ups, VC funds, investors, corporations and partners. It includes training and mentorship in business and technology by Schneider Electric and SOSA experts, and a $25,000 non equity grant.

About SOSA

SOSA is a global open innovation company building pragmatic cross-vertical innovation programs for corporations and public entities. Leveraging the strong relationships it has cultivated over years of being at the epicenter of the tech ecosystem, SOSA identifies advanced technology solutions and innovative models that lead to business growth and successful digital transformations. SOSA's clients include multinational corporations such as HP, SwissRe, RBC, Tokio Marine and governmental entities, including the Australian Government, CNI (The National Industry Confederation in Brazil) and Basque Government.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries. We're the most local of global companies. We're advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

