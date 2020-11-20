Global Open Source Services Market to 2026: Focus on Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, & Retail and Distribution

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Open Source Services Market by Industry, Service Type, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Open Source Services Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of ~21.75% with a value expecting to reach $66.84 billion by 2026.

The demand for the open-source services market is supporting the market growth. Somehow, the open-source services have certain security challenges that are drawing down on market growth.

Open source service is a type of software where source code is released by the copyright holders for users to utilize, study, and also can modify it. The users can deliver the software to anyone on any Platform. Globally, the open-source services help the firm to achieve IT strategic goals and help to improve the performance, productivity, and maximize the efficiency of the organization. The major factors driving the open source services market are accessibility to the source code to all the firms, and low cost than the proprietary solutions as well as simple interoperability.

The open-source services market based on industry - In industry segment, the manufacturing industry is having the largest share in the open-source market due to the adoption of open source in the manufacturing industry as well as due to the high adoption of production planning, inventory planning and estimation of demand in the manufacturing industry. The banking, financial services, and insurance industry are also expected to have the next large share in the market as this industry adopted the customer relationship management solutions to approach the customers.

Further, the open-source services market based on service is segmented into consulting services, implementation, support, maintenance and management services, and training services. The consulting service has acquired the largest share in the open-source services market as many players competing in the open-source services market are highly developing strategies to promote the awareness about Linux and other open-source operating systems for the developers.

North America has been the largest contributor in the open-source market growth due to the high funding in the cloud-based solutions and early acquisition of advanced technologies and solutions for the better performance of the enterprise. Asia Pacific is also a region, which is contributing towards the market share growth, especially in China, where a lot of companies are dependent on IT technology, which is increasing the utilization of the open-source.

The factors driving this market are cost-effective service, accessible software to everyone in the business for providing valuable solutions for the enterprise. In addition, the open-source service gives the secured data. Rapidly increasing demand for real-time important data and requirement of the open-source intelligence market gives support in the growth of the open-source market. However, highly complicated open-source intelligence is a restrain to the open-source market growth.

The report also includes the analysis of major players in the Open Source services market. Some of the major players consist of Red Hat, Wipro, Accenture, Infosys, IBM, ATOS, Cisco Systems, HPE, HCL, and Oracle.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Industry Outlook

3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Total Addressable Market

3.2. Segment Addressable Market

3.2.1. PEST Analysis

3.2.2. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets

3.4. Ecosystem

4. Market Outlook

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Evolution

4.2. Market Trends and Impact

4.3. Pricing Analysis

4.4. Market Segmentation

4.5. Market Dynamics

4.6. DRO - Impact Analysis

5. Industry: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

5.3. Manufacturing

5.4. Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.5. Retail and Distribution

5.6. Others

6. Service: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Consulting Services

6.3. Implementation

6.4. Support, Maintenance, and Management Services

6.5. Training Services

7. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

8.2. Market Developments

8.3. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

8.4. Product Launches and execution

9. Vendor Profiles

9.1. Red Hat

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Business Units

9.1.3. Geographic Revenue

9.1.4. Product Offerings

9.1.5. Developments

9.1.6. Business Strategy

9.2. Accenture

9.3. Wipro

9.4. IBM

9.5. Infosys

9.6. Cisco Systems

9.7. ATOS

9.8. HCL

9.9. HPE

9.10. Oracle

10. Analyst Opinion

