Global Operating Rooms (OR) Integration Systems Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025: Focus on Operating Rooms (OR) Infrastructural Technologies and Integration Systems

DUBLIN, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Operating Rooms (OR) Integration Systems Market: Focus on Operating Rooms (OR) Infrastructural Technologies and Integration Systems - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global OR integration systems market was $10.05 billion in 2017, and is estimated to grow over $17.47 billion by 2025.

The global OR integration systems market is a multibillion market which consists of a multitude of companies catering to different needs within an operating room environment. Some of the broad segments, the market could be defined under are: Operating Room Visualization Systems, Operating Room Lighting Systems, OR Imaging Systems, and Operating Room Integration Software, among others.



OR Visualisation systems and OR Imaging are the two leading segments contributing to 39.6% and 23.2% of the overall market, respectively. The visualisation systems market is primarily driven by increasing surgeon's demand for enhanced perception of depth during minimally invasive surgeries. The market segment comprises a broad range of products such as camera systems, video systems, surgical light sources, and surgical displays and monitors, among others.



The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the global OR integration systems market in terms of various influencing factors, such as regional adoption trends, technological advancements, pricing patterns pattern, among others. The scope of this report constitutes an in-depth study of the global OR integration systems market, including a thorough analysis of the products across different regions. The market has been chiefly segmented into technology' and region'. The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering into the market.



This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global OR integration systems market with the help of key factors driving the market, restraints, and challenges that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth and the current growth opportunities that are likely to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. The report includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market. In addition, the report includes market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis.



The research study considers the market share analysis for a comprehensive understanding of the global OR integration systems market and assesses the factors governing the same. Funding scenarios, Porter's Five Force analysis, patent analysis, opportunity matrix, detailed product mapping, pricing analysis, and growth share analysis by products and by region, has been included in the report.



The market, by region, has been further sub-segmented into countries, and the key market trends, key players, and recent developments have been listed in each sub-segment.

The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global operating room (OR) integration systems market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global OR integration systems market?

How is each segment of the global OR integration systems market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the anticipated revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?

What are the significant developmental strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market? What are the key regulatory bodies controlling the entry of OR integration products to the market?

What are the major OR equipment primarily being integrated into an operating room environment? What is the primary role of different visualization systems in an OR setting?

What are the key success factors for companies to remain relevant and competitive in this crowded market?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global OR integration systems market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

What is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to be witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2019-2025? Which integration systems are anticipated to have the most promising growth?

What are the major technological as well as regional adoption trends pertaining to the global OR integration systems market?

What are the major technologies that are employed in the global OR integration systems market? Which is the most dominating technology?

Who are the key manufacturers in the global OR integration systems market, and what are their contributions? Also, what is the growth potential of each major manufacturer?

What is the growth potential of the global OR integration systems market in North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Rest-of-the-World?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Overview

1.1 OR visualization

1.2 OR Lighting

1.3 Imaging

1.4 OR Integration Software

1.5 Other OR Products

1.6 Regional Overview

1.7 Technology Trends

1.7.1 Technological trends

1.8 Legal Requirements and Regulations

1.8.1 Class I: Regulation of OR Integration software

1.9 Key Developments

1.9.1 Dynamics of Recent Key Developments

1.9.1.1 Product Launches

1.9.1.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

1.9.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Growth Promoting Factors

2.1.1 Increasing demand to streamline surgical workflows

2.1.2 Rising Geriatric population escalating surgical needs

2.1.3 Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

2.1.4 Shift of TAVI procedures to Integrated Environments

2.1.5 Solutions with image superimposition capabilities

2.1.6 Investment in Speech Control Solutions

2.2 Adversely affecting factors

2.2.1 Retrofitting existing ORs to Hybrid OR

2.2.2 Patient Outcome Based Reimbursement Model

2.2.3 Overwhelming number of technologies involved

2.2.4 Huge Capital Investment



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Market Share Analysis by Company

3.2 Growth Share Matrix

3.2.1 Growth Share Matrix, by Technology

3.2.2 Growth Share Matrix, by Region

3.3 Comprehensive Competitive Index

3.3.1 CCI Index, by Technology

3.3.2 CCI Index, by Region



4 Global OR Integration Systems by Type (Hybrid ORs, Integrated and Digital ORs)

4.1 Hybrid Operating Room

4.1.1 Introduction

4.1.2 Analysis

4.1.3 Technology Trends

4.1.4 Adoption Trends

4.1.4.1 Rise in endovascular hybrid operating rooms in community hospitals

4.1.4.2 Increase in TAVR procedures in hybrid rooms

4.1.4.3 Majority of Demand Coming from the U.S.

4.1.4.4 Evolving use of EP in the hybrid

4.1.4.5 Financial Considerations and Cost Analysis

4.1.5 Challenges associated with the implementation of a hybrid OR

4.1.5.1 Space

4.1.5.2 Planning

4.2 Integrated Operating Rooms

4.2.1 Analysis

4.2.2 Challenges associated with the implementation of an Integrated OR

4.2.2.1 Financial Considerations and Reimbursement

4.3 Digital Operating Rooms (DOR)

4.3.1 Types of Digital Operating Room

4.3.2 Analysis

4.3.3 Adoption Trends



5 Regional Trends in Hybrid, Digital and Integrated Operating Rooms

5.1 U.S.

5.2 Canada

5.3 Germany

5.4 Spain

5.5 U.K.

5.6 France

5.7 Italy

5.8 India

5.9 China

5.10 Japan

5.11 South Korea

5.12 Australia

5.13 New Zealand

5.14 Brazil

5.15 Mexico

5.16 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

5.17 United Arab Emirates

5.18 Russia



6 Global OR Integration Systems Market, By Component/Technology

6.1 OR Integration Systems Market

6.1.1 OR Visualization Systems Market

6.1.2 OR Display Systems Market

6.1.2.1 Surgical Displays

6.1.2.2 Hybrid Displays

6.1.3 Global OR Camera Systems Market

6.1.3.1 Surgical Camera Systems

6.1.3.2 Camera Heads

6.1.3.2.1 Other Modality Cameras

6.1.3.2.2 Microscopy cameras

6.1.3.2.3 Intraoral Camera

6.1.3.2.4 Opthalmic Cameras

6.1.3.3 OR Video Systems

6.1.3.3.1 Video-Over-IP Technology

6.1.3.3.2 Recording Systems

6.1.3.4 Light Sources



7 Operating Room Lighting System

7.1 Surgical Lighting Systems

7.1.1 Operating Room Imaging Systems Market

7.2 Interoperative MRI Scanner

7.3 Intraoperative CT scanner

7.4 Intraoperative Ultrasound

7.5 Intravascular ultrasound, fractional flow reserves, and instantaneous wave-free ratio image-guided interventional systems:

7.6 Mobile C-Arms

7.7 Fluorescence Guided Surgical Imaging

7.7.1 OR Integration Software

7.7.2 Others OR Integration Systems Market

7.7.2.1 Insufflators

7.7.2.2 Medical Printing Devices

7.7.2.3 OR Communication Systems Market

7.7.2.4 OR Control



8 Global OR Integration Systems Market, by Region



9 Company Profiles



Alcon Laboratories, Inc.

Arthrex Inc.

Barco NV

Brainlab AG

CONMED Corporation

Canon Inc. (Formerly Toshiba Medical Systems)

Carl Zeiss Meditec Group

Diversified

Doricon

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Eizo Corporation

Eschmann Holdings Limited

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited

General Electric Company

Getinge AB

HAAG-STREIT Holding AG

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

IntegriTech, LLC

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

& Co. KG Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Leica Microsystems GmbH

Mizuho Osi

NDS surgical Imaging

Olympus Corporation

Optimus Services AG

Richard Wolf GmbH

Siemens AG

Skytron, LLC

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Trumpf Medical

