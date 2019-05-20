Global Operating Tables Industry

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Operating Tables in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: General Operating Tables, and Specialty Operating Tables.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5379602/?utm_source=PRN







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 53 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- AGA Sanitätsartikel GmbH

- ALVO Medical sp. z o.o

- Denyers International Pty. Ltd.

- Eschmann Equipment

- Getinge Group

- medifa GmbH & Co. KG







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5379602/?utm_source=PRN



OPERATING TABLES MCP-3

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definition And Scope of Study

General Operating Tables

Specialty Operating Tables



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Operating Tables - A Preview

Market Outlook

Developing Markets Bode Brighter Prospects

Major Market Drivers in a Gist

Select Key Market Restraints

Snapshot of Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market

A Peek into the Competitive Landscape

Competition in Mobile Operating Tables Market





2. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Operating Tables Drive Transformation in Surgical Sector

Complex Surgical Procedures Demand Specialized and Efficient Tables

Focus on High-Tech Operating Rooms

Growing Demand for Surgical Robots to Transform the Market

Growing Trend toward Hybrid Operating Rooms Spurs Demand

Minimally Invasive Procedures Spur Growth

Multifunctional and Modular Configurations Grow in Demand

Shift towards Ambulatory Care Extends Opportunities

Increase in Number of Private Hospitals and Clinics Drive Market

Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

Improvement in Global GDP Performance to Benefit Market Growth

Table 1: Real GDP Growth Rates (%) in Major World Economies: 2017-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Demand

Table 2: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Region (2016) ( includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Healthcare Spending as a Percentage of GDP in Select Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Population Fuels Demand

Table 4: World Population by Geographic Region (2015-2035) (in Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Top 10 Populated Countries Worldwide (2015 & 2020) (in Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Geriatric Population Propels Growth

Table 6: World Population (65+ Age Group) by Geographic Region in Million for Years 2000, 2005, 2010 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Obesity Levels Spur Demand for Operating Tables

Table 9: World Obesity Prevalence (2017E): Obese Population and Percentage of Obese Population for Leading Ten Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Leading Obese Populated Countries (2017E): Percentage Share of Obese Population in Total Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Introduction

General Operating Tables

Specialty Operating Tables

Based on Drive Type

Features of Operating Tables

Operating Tables Streamline Today's Operating Room

Orthopedic Tables - Specialized Form of Operating Tables Orthopedic Tables

Significant Features of Orthopedic Tables

Positioning of Orthopedic Tables

Ophthalmic Operating Tables

Urology/Cysto Tables

Neurology Tables

Imaging Tables





4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS



Schaerer Medical to Unveil Schaerer® Axis 350 in Latin America

Schaerer Medical to Launch Schaerer® Axis 350 in Switzerland

Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions Introduces New Specialty Operating Tables for Spinal Procedures

Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions Unveils Allen Advance Table Lateral System

Hill-Rom Designs & Develops TruSystem™ 3000 Mobile Operating Table

Getinge Group Adds Total Lift Bed™ from VitalGo Systems to Patient Mobility Products Portfolio

Getinge Group and GE Healthcare Jointly Develop Angiography Integrated Solution for Hybrid OR Procedures

Denyers Introduces Q4 Day Surgery Trolley; Inks Partnership with Anetic Aid

AGA Sanitätsartikel Introduces New Operating Tables

Torontech Launches ToronSurge™ Operating Tables





5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Hohnhaus & Jansenberger Group Acquires medifa-hesse

Stille Purchases the Medstone Table Series

Stille Surgical Agrees to Acquire Arcoma North America

Merivaara Inks Hospital Equipment Distribution Agreement with Clinitech

Merivaara Inks Distribution Deal with Network Medical for Brazil

Hill-Rom Acquires Trumpf Medical

Addvise Takes Over Surgical Tables

Stryker Takes Over Berchtold





6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



AGA Sanitätsartikel GmbH (Germany)

ALVO Medical sp. z o.o. (Poland)

Denyers International Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

Eschmann Equipment (UK)

Getinge Group (Sweden)

medifa GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Merivaara Oy (Finland)

Mizuho Corporation (Japan)

Schaerer Medical AG (Switzerland)

Skytron, LLC (US)

Steris Corp. (US)

Stille AB (Sweden)

Stryker Corporation (US)

TRUMPF Medizin Systeme GmbH+ CO. KG (Germany)





7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Operating Tables by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Operating Tables by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Operating Tables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Operating Tables Market by Segment

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for General Operating Tables by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for General Operating Tables by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for General Operating Tables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Operating Tables by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Specialty Operating Tables by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Specialty Operating Tables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET





1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Average Prices of Operating Tables Soar as Purchases of Specialized Tables Shoots Up

Increasing HealthCare Spending Drives Demand

Table 20: US National Health Spending: 2014-2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Hospital Capital Spending to Gain Momentum; Propel Investments on OR Tables

Ageing Demographics: Major Driving Factor

Table 21: US Elderly Population by Age Group for Years 1990, 2000, 2010 and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Obesity Levels Spur Demand for Bariatric Operating Tables

Table 22: US Obesity Prevalence (Adults Aged 20+) for Years 2000, 2005, 2010 and 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Obesity Prevalence in the US Adult Population by Age Group: 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: Obesity Prevalence in the US Adult Population by Race: 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: US Adult Obesity Rates by Leading States: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Obesity Prevalence in the US Youth Population by Race: 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increase in ASCs Drive Demand

Demand on Rise for Specialty Tables

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart )

Table 28: US Historic Review for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: US 14-Year Perspective for Operating Tables by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





2. CANADA



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Canadian Historic Review for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Operating Tables by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. JAPAN



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Mizuho Corporation - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Japanese Historic Review for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Operating Tables by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. EUROPE



Market Analysis

Table 36: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Operating Tables by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: European Historic Review for Operating Tables by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: European 14-Year Perspective for Operating Tables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: European Historic Review for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: European 14-Year Perspective for Operating Tables by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 42: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: French Historic Review for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: French 14-Year Perspective for Operating Tables by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

German Healthcare System- A Review

Table 45: Growth of Senior Citizen Population in Germany: 2000-2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: German Historic Review for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: German 14-Year Perspective for Operating Tables by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 49: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Italian Historic Review for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Operating Tables by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Eschmann Equipment - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: UK Historic Review for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: UK 14-Year Perspective for Operating Tables by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 55: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Spanish Historic Review for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Operating Tables by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 58: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Russian Historic Review for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Operating Tables by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Operating Tables by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





5. ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Asia- Focal Point for Future Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Operating Tables by Region/ Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Operating Tables by Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Operating Tables by Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Operating Tables by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

China- A High Potential Market

Table 70: Healthcare Spending in China for Years 2

through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 71: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Chinese Historic Review for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Operating Tables by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Trending towards Specialized and Advanced Tables

Competitive Scenario

Table 74: Indian Operating Tables Market by Segment (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value and Volume Demand for Imported and Domestic Operating Tables (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Indian Imported Operating Tables Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

List of Major Overseas and Domestic Players Operating in the Indian Operating Tables Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Indian Historic Review for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Operating Tables by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

Denyers International Pty Ltd. - A Key Australian Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Operating Tables by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





6. LATIN AMERICA



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 82: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Operating Tables by Region/ Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Latin American Historic Review for Operating Tables by Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Operating Tables by Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Latin American Historic Review for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Operating Tables by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 88: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Brazilian Historic Review for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Operating Tables by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 91: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Operating Tables by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REST OF WORLD



Market Analysis

Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Operating Tables by Segment - General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Operating Tables by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for General Operating Tables and Specialty Operating Tables Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 53 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 59) The United States (15) Canada (1) Japan (3) Europe (24) - France (2) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (3) - Italy (3) - Rest of Europe (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14) Middle East (1) Latin America (1)

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5379602/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

