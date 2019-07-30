Global Operational Database Management System Market 2019-2023 with Profiles of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP

DUBLIN, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Operational Database Management System (ODBMS) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Operational Database Management System (ODBMS) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023) includes the analysis of the ODBMS market in terms of value and segments. An analysis of the overall DBMS market has also been incorporated in the report in order to show the position of ODBMS in comparison to the DBMS market.

Under the competitive landscape, the top 25 vendors in the overall DBMS market operating globally have been compared on the basis of popularity rankings. This is followed by a qualitative analysis of the various players operating specifically within the ODBMS market.

A Database Management System (DBMS) is a software system that enables users to define, create, maintain and control access to the database. It is through the use of DBMS only that end users are able to create, read, update and delete data in the database. Some examples of commercially available DBMS are dBase, FoxPro, IMS and Oracle, MySQL, SQL Servers and DB2 etc.



The global DBMS market can be bifurcated on the basis of business use into Operational (ODBMS) and Analytical (ADBMS). Some examples of applications of ODBMS are Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), credit card processing, e-commerce, Internet of Things (IoT) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM). On the other hand, some examples of ADBMS are fraud detection, predictive analytics and business intelligence. On the basis of data structure, the market can be split into Relational (RDBMS) and Non-Relational (NDBMS). As a matter of fact, both ADBMS and ODBMS consists of relational (RDBMS) as well as non-relational (NDBMS) products.



The global operational database management system (ODBMS) market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is supported by various growth drivers such as growth in data volumes, co-existence of relational and non-relational databases in a hybrid model which is further being applied in operational business uses cases like ERP, streaming of data for operational use cases and NewSQL databases. Security threats, complexity and high costs of hardware, software and staff training are some of the challenges faced by the market.



Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) with DBMS, multimodel DBMS, convergence of operational and analytical DBMS, Database as a Service (DBaaS) and a spike in adoption of cloud as a delivery platform for ODBMS are the trends within the ODBMS market that have been captured in this report.

Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall ODBMS market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation and Oracle Corporation are some of the players in the global operational database management system (ODBMS) market whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this section of the report business overview, financial overview and business strategies adopted by the respective companies have been provided.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Database Management System (DBMS): An Overview

2.2 Database Management System (DBMS) Components: An Overview

2.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of DBMS

2.4 DBMS Market: An Overview

2.5 Analytical DBMS (ADBMS): An Overview

2.6 Operational DBMS (ODBMS): An Overview



3. Global DBMS Market Analysis

3.1 Global DBMS Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global DBMS Market by Value

3.2 Global DBMS Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global DBMS Market by Business Use (Operational DBMS and Analytical DBMS)



4. Global Operational DBMS Market Analysis

4.1 Global Operational DBMS Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Global Operational DBMS Market by Value

4.2 Global Operational DBMS Market: Segment Analysis

4.2.1 Global Operational DBMS Market by Segments

4.2.2 Global RDBMS Market by Value

4.2.3 Global NDBMS Market by Value

4.2.4 Global Dynamic Database Management System (DDMS) Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growth in Data Volumes

5.1.2 Co-Existence of Relational and Non Relational Databases on a Hybrid Model

5.1.3 Streaming of Data for Operational Use Cases

5.1.4 NewSQL Databases

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Security Threats

5.2.2 Complexity

5.2.3 High Costs

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Integration of DBMS with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

5.3.2 Spike in Adoption of Cloud as a Delivery Platform for Operational DBMS

5.3.3 Convergence of Operational and Analytical DBMS

5.3.4 Database as a Service (DBaaS)

5.3.5 Multimodel DBMS



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global DBMS Market: Competitive Landscape

6.1.1 Global DBMS Market by Usage of DBMS Product

6.2 Global Operational DBMS Market: Competitive Landscape



7. Company Profiles



IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

