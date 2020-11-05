Global OPGW Cables Industry
Global OPGW Cables Market to Reach $765.6 Million by 2027
Nov 05, 2020, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for OPGW Cables estimated at US$551.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$765.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Below 220 KV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$190.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 220-500 KV segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $162.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
The OPGW Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$162.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$136.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Above 500 KV Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR
In the global Above 500 KV segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$75.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$100.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$85.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 183-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
- Prysmian Group
- Sterlite Technologies Ltd.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Tratos Cavi SpA
- ZTT Group
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
OPGW Cable Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: OPGW Cables Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: OPGW Cables Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: OPGW Cables Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Below 220 KV (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Below 220 KV (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Below 220 KV (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: 220-500 KV (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: 220-500 KV (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: 220-500 KV (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Above 500 KV (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Above 500 KV (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Above 500 KV (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Layer Stranding Structure (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Layer Stranding Structure (Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Layer Stranding Structure (Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Central Tube Structure (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Central Tube Structure (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Central Tube Structure (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US OPGW Cable Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States OPGW Cables Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: OPGW Cables Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 21: OPGW Cables Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States OPGW Cables Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: OPGW Cables Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States OPGW Cables Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian OPGW Cables Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: OPGW Cables Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 27: Canadian OPGW Cables Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Canadian OPGW Cables Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian OPGW Cables Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 30: OPGW Cables Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for OPGW
Cables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Japanese OPGW Cables Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 33: OPGW Cables Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Market for OPGW Cables: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: OPGW Cables Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese OPGW Cables Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Demand for OPGW Cables in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: OPGW Cables Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese OPGW Cables Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Chinese OPGW Cables Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: OPGW Cables Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese OPGW Cables Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European OPGW Cable Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European OPGW Cables Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: OPGW Cables Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: European OPGW Cables Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European OPGW Cables Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 47: OPGW Cables Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European OPGW Cables Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European OPGW Cables Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: OPGW Cables Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European OPGW Cables Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: OPGW Cables Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: French OPGW Cables Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: French OPGW Cables Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: OPGW Cables Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French OPGW Cables Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: French OPGW Cables Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: OPGW Cables Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: German OPGW Cables Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: OPGW Cables Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: OPGW Cables Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: German OPGW Cables Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: German OPGW Cables Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Demand for OPGW Cables in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: OPGW Cables Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian OPGW Cables Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Italian OPGW Cables Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: OPGW Cables Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian OPGW Cables Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
OPGW Cables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: United Kingdom OPGW Cables Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: OPGW Cables Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for OPGW Cables: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: OPGW Cables Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom OPGW Cables Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe OPGW Cables Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 77: OPGW Cables Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Rest of Europe OPGW Cables Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe OPGW Cables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: OPGW Cables Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe OPGW Cables Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: OPGW Cables Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific OPGW Cables Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Asia-Pacific OPGW Cables Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: OPGW Cables Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific OPGW Cables Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific OPGW Cables Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World OPGW Cables Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: OPGW Cables Market in Rest of World: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of World OPGW Cables Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of World OPGW Cables Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Rest of World OPGW Cables Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 93: OPGW Cables Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 51
