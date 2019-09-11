Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Report 2019 with Profiles of Essilor, Alcon, Johnson & Johnson, Hoya Corp, CooperVision

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ophthalmic Devices Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ophthalmic devices (or) equipment supplies market consists of sales of ophthalmic devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce ophthalmic devices used in the diagnosis and treatment of eye related diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce vision care devices, cataract surgery devices, refractive surgery devices, diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices used in conditions such as eye infections, cataract, glaucoma, retinal detachment and other medical conditions.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global ophthalmic devices market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 31% of the global ophthalmic devices market. Africa was the smallest region in the global ophthalmic devices market.



The use of robotic systems in the field of ophthalmology is increasing. Conventional ophthalmic surgeries are generally performed with a high magnification with a three-dimensional view through a surgical microscope and precise manipulations are made using delicate handheld instruments to minimize collateral damages. Robot-assisted surgeries are attractive in these cases and allow surgeons to perform complex eye operations with improved precision, amplified scale of motion, reduced tremor, task automation and flexibility.



For instance, mechatronics and control laboratory and the Jules stein eye institute collaboratively developed intraocular robotic interventional and surgical system (IRISS) which is capable of performing both anterior and posterior segment intraocular surgery. This system consists of master surgical manipulators to manipulate two surgical instruments simultaneously through tiny ocular incisions and microscope mounted cameras for 3-D teloperated surgical visualization. Preceyes BV also developed PRECEYES Surgical System to perform robot-assisted operation inside the eye.



Companies Mentioned

Essilor International

Alcon (Novartis)

Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)

Hoya Corporation

CooperVision AG

