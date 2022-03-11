Global Ophthalmic Devices Markets Report 2022-2027: Focus on Diagnostics & Monitoring Devices, Surgical Instruments Devices, Vision Care

DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ophthalmic Devices Market (By Applications, Products, End Users, Regions), Impact of COVID-19, Major Deals, Trends, Key Players Analysis, Recent Developments - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ophthalmic devices market is predicted to reach US$ 68.2 Billion by 2027

The ophthalmic devices are designed for diagnostics, surgical, and vision correction purposes. These devices are continuously gaining increased importance and adoption due to high prevalence of various ophthalmic diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, and other vision related issues.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO): Globally, at least 2.2 billion people have a vision impairment or blindness, of whom at least 1 billion have a vision impairment that could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed. Therefore, increasing number of eye related disorders propel demand for vision care devices, which in turn propels growth of the ophthalmic devices market.

However, the elements such as the high cost of ophthalmic devices and dearth of skilled professionals with expertise in ophthalmic surgery are projected to hamper the growth of the market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Global Ophthalmic Devices Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has become a global stress test. As the number of people infected with the virus continues to rise around the world, uncertainties about global economic growth increases.

The COVID-19 pandemic has restricted the growth of the ophthalmic devices market, primarily in Europe, Asia and the U.S., by social restrictions and other precautionary measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as governments began lifting social restrictions, the negative trend in the revenues of these businesses began to level off and stabilize prior to the third quarter of 2020.

In the years to come, ophthalmologists are likely to witness an increase in influx of patients, hence driving the ophthalmic devices market.

Market Dynamics

Global Ophthalmic Devices Market - Growth Drivers

Technical Advances in Eye Surgeries to Boost Growth

Consistent Efforts by Healthcare Organizations to Fuel Ophthalmic Devices Market

Increasing Incidence of Diabetes Globally Drives Demand for Ophthalmic Devices

Upsurge in The Geriatric Population Base Favors Market Growth

Increasing Incidence of Eye Diseases Across the Globe Fuels Market Growth

Global Ophthalmic Devices Market - Challenges

High Price Factor of Ophthalmic Devices

Dearth of Skilled Professionals with Expertise in Ophthalmic Surgery

Global Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast

By Application Segment

On the basis of application, the vision care segment dominated the overall ophthalmic devices market.

Surgical instruments devices held second highest share of the overall ophthalmic devices market, while the diagnostic & monitoring devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Diagnosis is an indispensable process in the treatment of eye disorders and is responsible for contributing towards the diagnostics & monitoring segment's growth.

By Products

On product basis, contact lens held largest share of the ophthalmic devices market, while, cataract surgery devices accounted for second highest share of the total ophthalmic devices market.

Retinal surgery devices is the third largest product segment of the ophthalmic devices market in 2021.

The global market for fundus camera is predicted to exceed US$ 800 Million by 2027.

by 2027. The optical coherence tomography (OCT) has become the standard of care for the assessment and treatment of most retinal diseases. Introduction of hybrid techniques such as optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) can open up new pathways for the market.

Glaucoma surgery is currently evolving with introduction of several new devices and those in pipeline have continued to address the focus on safety of glaucoma surgery.

The global cataract surgery devices market is projected to surpass US$ 9.3 Billion mark by 2027.

By End Users

Consumers segment accounted for highest share of the global ophthalmic devices market, as majority of the ophthalmic products such as vision care products are used by the common consumers.

Hospitals and ophthalmic clinics & centers captured 2nd and 3rd largest share of the overall ophthalmic devices market respectively in 2021.

Ambulatory surgical centers are likely to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, as these centers provide cost-effective services and a convenient environment that is less stressful than what many hospitals can offer.

By Region

North America dominated the global ophthalmic devices market in 2021.

dominated the global ophthalmic devices market in 2021. In North America , United States captures highest share of the total ophthalmic devices market.

, captures highest share of the total ophthalmic devices market. Europe represents a major market for ophthalmic devices, owing to rising chronic eye diseases among geriatric population.

represents a major market for ophthalmic devices, owing to rising chronic eye diseases among geriatric population. In Europe , Germany and United Kingdom are the major market for ophthalmic devices.

, and are the major market for ophthalmic devices. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period due to the presence of untapped opportunities in the emerging economies such as China and India .

is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period due to the presence of untapped opportunities in the emerging economies such as and . Japan ophthalmic devices market dominated the Asia Pacific region, while China accounted for around 5% share of the global ophthalmic devices market in 2021.

Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Application Segments

Diagnostics & Monitoring Devices

Fundus Camera



Optical Coherence Tomography Scanner



Tonometer



Others

Surgical Instruments Devices

Refractive Error Surgery Devices



Glaucoma Surgery Devices



Cataract Surgery Devices



Retinal Surgery Devices

Vision Care

Contact Lens



Others

Global Ophthalmic Devices Market - By End Users

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics and Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Consumers

Others

Global Ophthalmic Devices Market - Regional Analysis

North America

United States



Canada

Europe

United Kingdom



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America



Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East and Africa

Global Ophthalmic Devices Market - Company Profiles

Alcon, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Topcon Corporation

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.)

Iridex Corporation

Ellex Medical Lasers (Acquired by Quantel Medical)

Escalon Medical

Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Lumenis

Nidek Co., Ltd.

