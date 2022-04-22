Global Ophthalmic Implants Markets 2022-2027: Intraocular Lenses are Expected to Witness the Highest Incremental Growth and Glaucoma Implants are Likely to Witness the Highest Absolute Growth

DUBLIN, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ophthalmic Implants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The ophthalmic implants market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The Intraocular Lenses are expected to witness the highest incremental growth and Glaucoma Implants are likely to witness the highest absolute growth during the forecast period. The rising cases of presbyopia, myopia, blindness, cataract surgery, and farsightedness are expected to drive demand for the global eye implant market.

Other major reasons for the market's growth include increasing awareness of comprehensive eye care services, the surge in the geriatric population, and the inclusion of eye care services in the insurance system. The total number of patients undergoing cataract surgery has more than tripled in a decade, a key factor that has impacted players in the intraocular lens industry.



Hospitals are expected to witness the highest incremental growth during the forecast period. The Hospital segment is the dominant segment in the ophthalmic implant market. Glaucoma drainage implant surgery is performed in an outpatient surgery center or hospital.

The increasing ageing population and raising awareness in the North American region are expected to drive the ophthalmic implants market size in the region.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Advances in ophthalmic diagnostic technology have resulted in wider product adoption. The easy accessibility of online tools has educated the public about various treatment options and will help the market grow. The increasing acceptance of advanced ocular devices such as artificial eyes and glaucoma devices has opened up the potential for companies active in the market.

The increasing number of regulatory approvals for corneal implants devices will help large companies generate significant revenue in the eye implant market in the years to come.

The emergence of various advanced intraocular lenses and increased competition between manufacturers to develop better lenses, as well as an increase in investment in eye research institutes by government and non-governmental organizations are expected to fuel market growth.

MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

Growing Advancements in Ophthalmic Diagnostic Technology

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Ocular Devices

Increase in the Number of Cases Of Eye-Related Disorders

Rise In Awareness of Diagnosis & Treatment of Eye Disorders

Launches and approvals to Increase Market Share

In May 2020 , the launch of the presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens (IOL) LuxSmart and its monofocal version LuxGood was announced. Both have pre-loaded delivery systems and Pure Refractive Optics (PRO) technology.

, the launch of the presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens (IOL) LuxSmart and its monofocal version LuxGood was announced. Both have pre-loaded delivery systems and Pure Refractive Optics (PRO) technology. In January 2021 , the AcrySof IQ Vivity IOL (Vivity), the non-diffractive intraocular lens with extended depth of field (IOL), was launched in the US. Vivity is used in the AcrySof IQ IOL.

Key Vendors

ALCON

Johnson & Johnson

Bausch & Lomb

Other Prominent Vendors

Second Sight

Micro Engineering Solutions

Gulden Ophthalmic

AJL Ophthalmic S.A

EyeD Pharma

Care Group

F. Ad. Muller Sohne Gmbh & Co.KG

Hoya Corporation

MORCHER GmbH

Ophtec BV

BVI

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

Glaukos Corporation

CorNeat Vision

HumanOptics

Omni Lens

IVANTIS

InnFocus

POLYACTIVA PTY LTD

LAMBDAVISION

SMR OPHTHALMIC PVT. LTD

Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc

Devine Meditech

Innolens

iSTAR Medical

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact of Covid-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Rise of Artificial Intelligence for Detecting Diabetic Retinopathy

8.2 Use of Synthetic Cornea Implants

8.3 Increase in Use of Robotic Surgical Assistants for Eye Surgeries



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growing Advancements in Ophthalmic Diagnostic Technology

9.2 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Ocular Devices

9.3 Increase in the Number of Cases of Eye-Related Disorders

9.4 Rise in Awareness of Diagnosis & Treatment of Eye Disorders

9.5 Rise in Preference for Minimally Invasive Ophthalmic Surgery



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Stringent Regulatory Approvals and Product Recalls

10.2 Increase in Risk of Surgery Failure



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Intraocular Lenses

12.4 Glaucoma Implants

12.5 Corneal Implants

12.6 Others

13 Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Cataract Surgery

13.4 Glaucoma Surgery

13.5 Others



14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Hospitals

14.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

14.5 Ophthalmic Clinics



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q4bfmi

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets