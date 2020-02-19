Global Ophthalmic Instrumentation Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ophthalmic Instrumentation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%. Ophthalmic Disposables, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.4 Billion by the year 2025, Ophthalmic Disposables will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$94.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$79.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ophthalmic Disposables will reach a market size of US$164.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$774.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Medical Optics Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Inc.

Ellex Medical Laser Limited

Huvitz Co. Ltd.

Lumenis Ltd.

Nidek Co. Ltd.

Topcon Medical Systems Inc.

Kowa

Haag-Streit Surgical

Leica Microsystems

Visionix Ltd.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Ophthalmic Instrumentation - Market Snapshot

Factors Underpinning Demand for Ophthalmic Instrumentation

Current and Future Analysis

Recent Market Activity

Developing Markets Drive Momentum

Focus on Preventative Healthcare to Improve Demand for

Diagnosis Devices

Ophthalmic Disease Statistics

Introduction of Advanced MIS Procedures to Drive Market

Cataract Treatment & Opportunities

Vision Correction - An Expanding Market

Laser Vision Correction - Key Benefits Ranked in the Order of

Relative Importance to Patients

Myopia Control - An Expanding Opportunity

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ophthalmic Instrumentation Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Growing Incidence of Diabetic Retinopathy





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. (USA)

Alcon, Inc. (Switzerland)

Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (USA)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)

Ellex Medical Laser Limited (Australia)

HAAG-STREIT Holding (Switzerland)

Huvitz Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Kowa Company Ltd. (Japan)

Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)

Nidek Co. Ltd (Japan)

Optovue, Inc. (USA)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Topcon Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)

Visionix Ltd. (Israel)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



OCT Angiography - A Growing Market with High Potential

OCT - Continues to Maintain Progress

Intraoperative OCT Gains Importance as Valuable Tool

for Image-Guided Surgical Care

New Generation of Optical Biometry Devices Gain Prominence

Surgical Microscopes Evolve into Highly Advanced Instruments

Innovations in Fundus Cameras Space

Mobile Technology based Diagnosis and Communication Tools Gain

Ground

Technologies in Corneal Topography

Viewing Beyond the Conventional Visual Boundaries

New Tonometer Probes to Eliminate Risks of Cross-Infection

Perimeters Embrace Improved Functionalities

Innovations in Slit Lamp Techniques

Lensmeters Focus on Improved Functionality and Better Accuracy

Latest Surgical Tools to Propel Ophthalmic Equipment Sector

FLAK - Better Graft Strength Compared to PKP

Femtosecond Lasers Garner Demand Led by Better Visual Outcomes

Femtosecond Lasers from Leading Players

SMILE to Address Demand for Quality Refractive Procedure

ORA Systems Eliminate the Wait Periods

Integration of Ophthalmology and Material Science





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 91

