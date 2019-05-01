Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Report 2019: The Market was Worth US$ 1.06 Billion in 2018 and is Expected to Reach a Value of $1.35 Billion by 2024

DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ophthalmic lasers market was worth US$ 1,069 Million in 2018

The ophthalmic laser is a medical equipment that is used to operate on ophthalmic disorders and to treat cells present in the eye. The laser beam emitted from the device is a source of clear and monochromatic light that focuses on a particular spot in the eye. It is an effective tool for clinical and therapeutic procedures. Ophthalmic lasers are used for a variety of disorders and procedures such as cataract surgery, posterior capsulotomy, retinal photocoagulation, laser trabeculoplasty, laser iridotomy, etc.



The rising demand for economical, harmless and pain-free ophthalmic laser therapies coupled with a rising global geriatric population represents key factors driving this market. The increasing incidences of chronic and communicable eye diseases has increased the consumer awareness for laser treatments in order to prevent blindness and visual impairment. Additionally, the demand for ophthalmic lasers is catalyzed by the growing geriatric population suffering from old-age related problems such as diabetic eye diseases, glaucoma, cataract, etc.



Moreover, technological progression in procedures has enhanced the accuracy and success rates of ophthalmic laser surgeries, further creating a positive impact on the market. Furthermore, factors such as extensive R&D in the laser eye-care segment, escalating concerns for vision-health management, increasing number of ophthalmic clinics and hospitals, etc, are also contributing significantly to the growth of the market.



Looking forward, the market to reach a value of US$ 1,353 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global ophthalmic lasers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global ophthalmic lasers industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the indication?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global ophthalmic lasers industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global ophthalmic lasers industry?

What is the structure of the global ophthalmic lasers industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global ophthalmic lasers industry?

What are the profit margins in the global ophthalmic lasers industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Indication

5.5 Market Breakup by End-User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Diode Lasers

6.2 Femtosecond Lasers

6.3 Excimer Lasers

6.4 Nd:YAG Lasers

6.5 SLT Lasers

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Indication

7.1 Glaucoma

7.2 Cataract Removal

7.3 Refractive Error Corrections

7.4 Diabetic Retinopathy

7.5 Other



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 Eye Clinics

8.3 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Alcon Laboratories Inc. (Novartis AG)

14.3.2 Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision Inc.

14.3.3 Bausch + Lomb

14.3.4 Ellex Medical Lasers Limited

14.3.5 IRIDEX Corporation

14.3.6 Lumenis

14.3.7 Topcon

14.3.8 A.R.C. Laser

14.3.9 Abbott Medical Optics

14.3.10 Calmar Laser

14.3.11 Carl Zeiss Meditec

14.3.12 Meridian

14.3.13 Nidek

14.3.14 Optos

14.3.15 Quantel

14.3.16 Ziemer



