Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market Report to 2030 - by Drug Type, Prescription Type and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global opioid induced constipation drugs market is rising at a significant pace, projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.7% during the estimated period from 2022 to 2030.



The mechanism of action of opioid analgesics through binding to the mu, delta, and kappa receptors present in the brain by crossing the blood-brain barrier and giving the desired analgesic effect to treat non-cancer pain. In addition, the opioids bind to the mu receptors present in the gastrointestinal tract, which result in a contraction of the smooth muscles and alter the peristaltic movement causing constipation.

Usually, the patients opt for over the counter osmotic laxatives and stimulant cathartics, which have been beneficial in providing relief from constipation in patients taking opioid analgesics for 3-4 weeks. In patients seeking palliative care, doctors prescribe mu-receptor antagonists and prostaglandin derivatives to cure opioid induced constipation.



In the present scenario, prescribed drugs are dominating the market on account of an increasing number of patients showing resistance to over-the-counter laxatives and cathartics. Moreover, opioid analgesics binds to the mu receptors of the gastrointestinal tract causing severe contraction of smooth muscles, altering the peristaltic activity of the gut motility, thus leading to chronic constipation.

Physicians usually prescribe branded drugs such as methylnaltrexone bromide and naloxegol (mu-receptor antagonists) and prostaglandin derivatives such as lubiprostone to gain immediate relief from constipation by increasing fluid retention and stool softening. Over the counter (OTC) osmotic laxatives and stimulant cathartics are the drugs of the first choice by the patients to treat constipation. OTC products have shown good results in patients taking opioid analgesics for less than 4 weeks.



In addition, lockdown restrictions and the need to maintain social distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in more number of people staying at home. Hence, a sedentary lifestyle has resulted in the development of opioid induced constipation. In addition, irrational intake of OTC drugs and lack of physical activity will further aggravate the occurrence of opioid induced constipation in the elderly population

Regional Analysis

North America currently leads the opioid induced constipation drugs market due to the increasing number of patients suffering from non-cancer pain and rising public health awareness resulting in early diagnosis and treatment for osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. The European opioid induced constipation drugs market is driven by an increasing number of patients seeking palliative care in rehabilitation centers and the rising geriatric population suffering from non-cancer pain.

The Asia Pacific is set to register significant growth in opioids induced constipation drugs market on account of the huge population base suffering from chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia associated with strenuous working conditions. Rising use of opioids due to easy availability and poor regulation drives the Asia Pacific opioids induced constipation drugs market.



This report is a comprehensive research study of the global opioid induced constipation drugs market that elaborates the major trends in the market based on quantitative and qualitative research. This report provides a detailed description of the global opioid induced constipation drugs market segmenting market by drug types and geography. This report aids the market stakeholders to make improved decisions and strategies in the opioid induced constipation drugs market.

Historical - Forecast Period

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.



The current report comprises of quantitative market estimations for each micro market for every geographical region and qualitative market analysis such as micro and macro environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, porters five force model, top winning strategies, top investment markets, emerging trends and technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions and recommendations and other key market insights.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs market?

Which is the largest regional market for Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East - Africa ?

, , and - ? Which are the key trends driving Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraints

3.3.3. Key Challenges

3.3.4. Key Opportunities

3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.5. See-Saw Analysis

3.6. Porter's Five Force Model

3.7. PESTEL Analysis

3.8. Heptalysis Analysis

3.9. Critical Investigation of Business Problems Through Five Whys Root Cause Analysis & Relevant Solutions

4. Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market: By Drug Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.3.1. Methylnaltrexone Bromide

4.3.2. Lubiprostone

4.3.3. Naloxegol

4.3.4. Naldemedine

4.3.5. Docusate Sodium

4.3.6. Others

5. Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market: By Prescription Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Prescribed

5.3.1.1. Branded

5.3.1.2. Generic

5.3.2. Over the Counter (OTC)

6. North America Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. UK and European Union Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Asia Pacific Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Latin America Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Middle East and Africa Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Company Profile

11.1. AstraZeneca plc

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Product Portfolio

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.2. Cubist Pharmaceuticals (Adolor Corporation)

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Product Portfolio

11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3. Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Product Portfolio

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Product Portfolio

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5. Pfizer, Inc.

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Product Portfolio

11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.6. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Product Portfolio

11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.7. Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financial Performance

11.7.3. Product Portfolio

11.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.8. Shionogo & Co., Ltd.

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Performance

11.8.3. Product Portfolio

11.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.9. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Financial Performance

11.9.3. Product Portfolio

11.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.10. Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Financial Performance

11.10.3. Product Portfolio

11.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epjotn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets