Global Opioid Overdose Pipeline Insights Report 2019

Opioid Overdose - Pipeline Insight, 2019 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication.

A detailed picture of the Opioid Overdose pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Opioid Overdose treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Opioid Overdose commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Opioid Overdose collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Opioid Overdose Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in discovery and preclinical, phase 1, phase 2, and phase 3 stage. Drugs under development as a monotherapy or combination therapy are also included. It also analyses key players involved in Opioid Overdose targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects with the appropriate reasons if available. Opioid Overdose pipeline report covers 12+ companies. Some of the key players include Orexo (OX124), Adapt Pharma (AP 003) etc.



Opioid Overdose Analytical Perspective



In-depth Opioid Overdose Commercial Assessment of products



This report provides an in-depth Commercial Assessment of therapeutic drugs have been included which comprises of collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which includes Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering), Company-Academia Collaborations, and Acquisition analysis in both Graphical and tabulated form.



Opioid Overdose Clinical Assessment of products



Scope of the report

The Opioid Overdose report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity for Opioid Overdose across the complete product development cycle including all clinical and non-clinical stages

It comprises of detailed profiles of Opioid Overdose therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details

Detailed Opioid Overdose Research and Development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study

Therapeutic assessment of the active pipeline products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Opioid Overdose

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Opioid Overdose

2.1. Opioid Overdose Disease Overview

2.2. Opioid Overdose History

2.3. Opioid Overdose Symptoms

2.4. Opioid Overdose Causes

2.5. Opioid Overdose Pathophysiology

2.6. Opioid Overdose Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines



3. Opioid Overdose Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Treatment Guidelines



4. Opioid Overdose- An Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Opioid Overdose companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Opioid Overdose Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Opioid Overdose Acquisition Analysis

4.2. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

4.2.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

4.2.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono/Combination)

4.2.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

4.2.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

4.2.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

4.2.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

4.2.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

4.2.5. Assessment by MOA

4.2.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA



5. Opioid Overdose Pipeline Therapeutics

5.1. Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

5.1.1. Comparative Analysis

5.2. Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

5.3. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

5.4. Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products

5.5. Inactive Products



6. Opioid Overdose-Products Analysis

6.1. Product Profiles

6.1.1. OX124- Orexo

6.1.1.1. Product Description

6.1.1.1.1. Product Overview

6.1.1.1.2. Mechanism of Action

6.1.1.2. Research and Development

6.1.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

6.1.1.2.1.1. Detailed Study Description

6.1.1.2.1.2. Study Results

6.1.1.2.1.3. Clinical Trials: Tabular View

6.1.1.3. Product Development Activities

6.1.1.3.1. Tabulated Product Summary

6.1.1.3.1.1. General Description Table

6.1.2. AP 003- Adapt Pharma



7. Recent Technologies



8. Opioid Overdose Key Companies

8.1. kaleo

8.2. Adamis Pharmaceuticals

8.3. Adapt Pharma

8.4. Recordati

8.5. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

8.6. Opiant Pharmaceuticals

8.7. Hikma Pharmaceuticals

8.8. Orexo

8.9. Altovida

8.10. AntiOp

8.11. Mucodel

8.12. VDM Biochemicals



9. Opioid Overdose Key Products

9.1. Naloxone injection

9.2. APC 6000

9.3. AP 003

9.4. Methadone

9.5. Naloxone intranasal

9.6. Intranasal nalmefene

9.7. Naloxone intranasal spray

9.8. OX 124

9.9. ALT-022

9.10. Intrasal naltrexone

9.11. Naloxone gel

9.12. VDM 001



10. Dormant and Discontinued Products

10.1. Dormant Products

10.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

10.2. Discontinued Products

10.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation



11. Opioid Overdose- Unmet Needs



12. Opioid Overdose- Future Perspectives



13. Appendix



