Global Opportunity Analysis in the Wireless Charging Market By Technology and Industry Vertical 2020-2027

DUBLIN, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Charging Market By Technology and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless charging market size was valued at $6,514.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $49,304.1 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.4% from 2020 to 2027. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global wireless charging market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.



Wireless power transmission transfers electrical power from transmitter to receiver without any wire connection. Wireless charging technology allows multiple devices to connect wirelessly. Inductive charging is the most extensively used technology owing to its increased incorporation in wireless charging systems for automotive sectors. Laser and microwave wireless charging technologies are projected to exhibit the highest growth in the market owing to their focus on narrow beam capability, comparatively higher frequencies which allow broad bandwidth, and high-power transmission rate.



The inductive technology segment contributed the maximum in terms of revenue to the market and accounted for a 54.7% share in 2018. Factors such as hassle-free and enclosed connections offered by the inductive charging technology propels market sales. However, between 2018 and 2027, radio frequency technology is expected to grow at a faster rate, by 26.8% in comparison to other technologies. RF charging has greater opportunities as compared to induction as it possesses stronger technical areas. With Far-Field RF wireless charging, the device need not to be pressed on a panel; radio waves emitted in near area charge the smartphone.



The electronics segment was the largest contributor of revenue in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.0% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for efficient charging system for portable electronics is the prime reason for such growth. The healthcare industry vertical was the second largest contributor of revenue in 2018 and consumed 22.8% market share. A surging adoption of wearable devices such as medical equipment, defibrillators, exoskeletons, pacemakers, and wheelchairs in the healthcare industry is one of the major factors for this growth.



By region, wireless charging market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The wireless charging market analysis had identified that North America contributed maximum revenue in 2018. Between 2018 and 2027, the wireless charging market in Asia-Pacificis expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. Factors such as an increase in adoption of fuel-efficient electric vehicles and surging demand for advancement in the charging system for portable electronics contribute to the market growth in Asia-Pacific.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Technology Roadmap

3.3. Key Findings

3.4. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Key Player Positioning, 2018

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Product Launches

3.8. Market Dynamics

3.8.1. Drivers

3.8.1.1. Increase in Sales of Electric Vehicles (Evs)

3.8.1.2. Constantly Evolving Portable Electronics and Wearables Market

3.8.1.3. Necessity to Harvest Ambient Rf Energy

3.8.2. Restraint

3.8.2.1. Technology is Expensive to Integrate and Comparatively Slower Charging

3.8.3. Opportunities

3.8.3.1. Excessive Research in Far-Field Wireless Charging Technologies

3.8.3.2. Trending Internet of Things (Iot)



Chapter 4: Wireless Charging Market, by Technology



Chapter 5: Wireless Charging Market, by Industry Vertical



Chapter 6: Wireless Charging Market, by Region



Chapter 7: Company Profiles



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Texas Instruments Inc.

Integrated Device Technology Inc.

Power mat Technologies Ltd.

WiTricity Corporation

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Fulton Innovation LL

