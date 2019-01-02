Global Optical Amplifier Market 2019-2023 - Increasing Number of Data Centers / High Initial Investments Cost / Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The optical amplifier market growth at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

The rising demand for data storage and computation, there is an increasing adoption of cloud computing networks. These cloud systems can be implemented with the help of hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) framework. This enables organizations to adopt virtualization, software-defined storage, and virtualized networking, to reduce the complexity of their data centers. As a result, companies are increasingly migrating to hyper-converged data infrastructure from traditional IT infrastructure.

The HCI infrastructure facilitates interconnection with the help of a network switch, which requires the deployment of optical circuit switches that facilitate faster interconnection in the system. Furthermore, fiber cables will be increasingly required to facilitate fast connections of end-user systems with cloud data centers. Therefore, the increased deployment of optical fiber cables, the need for optical amplifiers will increase during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Increasing number of data centers



Data centers are heavily reliant on fiber optics technologies, as fiber optic cables facilitates data transfer at very high pace. Therefore, with a growing number of data centers, there will an increasing demand for fiber optics and its components.

High initial investments cost



High installation costs, customers and ISPs may prefer to upgrade their network instead of opting for complete installation of new fiber optics cables. Therefore, the high investments cost will hinder the market growth.

Competitive Landscape



The global optical amplifier market is fairly fragmented with the presence of several companies competing for the market share. The increasing fiber optic cable laying projects for smart cities, the need for optical amplifiers will increase to assist in network transmission and dissemination across the smart cities during the forecast period.

