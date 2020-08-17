Global Optical Modulators Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Modulators - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 5th edition of this report. The 103-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Optical Modulators Market to Reach $38.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Optical Modulators estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 39% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 37.6% CAGR



The Optical Modulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 37.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 35.1% and 33.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.4% CAGR.



