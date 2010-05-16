Global Optical Modulators Market 2017-2018 & 2024: A $2 Billion Market in 2017 is Expected to be $22.6 Billion in 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2018

The "Optical Modulators: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2018 to 2024" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global optical modulator market at $2 billion in 2017 is expected to be $22.6 billion in 2024 driven by the availability and cost effectiveness of 100 Gbps, and 400 Gbps devices. Next generation optical modulator devices use less power, are less expensive and are smarter and smaller.

The adoption of the widespread use of the 100 Gbps devices, followed by 400 Gbps devices and the vast increases in Internet traffic are core to helping manage change in the large mega data center and communications interconnect and automobile navigation and infrastructure markets.

The vendors in the optical modulator industry have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge broadband network capability a being implemented in the mega data centers.

Two companies in the optical modulator industry jump out: Lumentum and Lightwave Logic. Lumentum is using optical modulators to implement Lidar for self-driving cars. This is the be all and end all technology to support automated auto navigation, to make the new electric cars operate in a manner that is credible and useful.

Lightwave Logic is positioned to bring PIC (Photonic Integrated Circuit) based technologies to market in various roles that include Solar, LED lighting, and Integrated Photonics for fiber communications. High speed polymer based integrated photonics is part of a polymer PIC platform at Lightwave Logic Inc. The molecular level design provides performance, stability and cost-efficiency. They have the potential to replace more expensive, lower-performance materials and devices used in fiber-optic ground, wireless and satellite communication networks.

That being said, virtually every company profiled is very interesting, well positioned in an explosively growing market. 400G optical transceivers market driving forces relate primarily to the implementation of networks within the mega data centers and the interconnects between the data centers. Self-driving cars, smart cities, telemedicine, and the Internet are market segments served by optical modulators.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Optical Modulator: Market Description and Market Dynamics



1.1 Laser Micro Processing



1.2 Business Strategies of the Optical Modulator Companies



1.2.1 Photonic Laser Devices



1.3 Carbon Dioxide ("CO2") Gas Lasers And Crystal Laser Technologies



1.4 Fiber Lasers



1.4.1 Choice of Wavelengths and Precise Control of Beam



1.4.2 Applications and Processes with Nonfiber Laser Technologies



1.5 Polymers



1.6 Photonic Device Product Development Capabilities



1.6.1 Increasing Bandwidth: Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft (GAFAM) in the US, Baidu, Alibaba. and Tencent (BAT) in China.



1.6.2 Data Communication Taking Place Within The Data Center



1.6.3 Intel, Acacia, and Luxtera



1.7 Molecular Level Engineering Nanotechnology.



1.7.1 Polymers







2. Optical Modulators Market Shares and Forecasts



2.1 Optical Modulators Market Driving Forces



2.1.1 Simple Crystal Modulator, Refractive Index Is Function Of Strength Of Local Electric Field



2.1.2 Optical Modulator Silicon and Polymer Photonics Markets



2.2 Optical Modulators Market Shares



2.3 Optical Modulators Market Forecasts



2.3.1 Optical Modulators Market Segment Applications



2.4 Optical Modulators Market Segment Forecasts



2.4.1 Optical Phase Modulator, Fiber Bragg Gratings, Polarization Modulators; Amplitude Modulators, Segments



2.4.2 Optical Modulator Mobile, Data Center, Touch Screens, Flexible Screens, Automotive, AR/VR, Energy and IoT Market Segments



2.4.3 Phase Modulators



2.4.4 Optical Acousto Modulators



2.4.5 Acousto-optic Modulator / Bragg Cell



2.4.6 Traffic Management



2.4.7 3D Printing Optical Modulators



2.4.8 Lasers In The Semiconductor Industry



2.4.9 Photonics



2.4.10 High Growth Industrial Technology Segments



2.4.11 Optical Modulator Imaging and Data Recorders



2.4.12 Polymer Role in PICs



2.4.13 Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Shares



2.5 Optical Modulator Prices



2.6 Optical Modulator Regional Analysis



2.6.1 US



2.6.2 Europe



2.6.3 Asia Pacific







3 Optical Modulators Product Description



3.1 Optical Modulator Controls A Beam Of Light



3.2 Lightwave Logic Electro-Optic Modulator Prototype Device Design and Development



3.2.1 Lightwave Logic Polymer Photonic Integrated Circuits (P2ICTM)



3.3 Gooch & Housego PLC



3.4 APE - Angewandte Physik & Elektronik GmbH



3.5 Thorlabs







4 Optical Modulators Research and Technology



4.1 All Polymer Flexible Electronic Circuit



4.2 Zinc Germanium Phosphide (ZGP)



4.3 Electro-Optic Modulators



4.4 Graphene Modulator Providing Compact, Energy Efficient Telecommunication







5. Optical Modulators Company Profiles



5.1 AA Opto-Electronic Company



5.1.1 AA World Leader In Acousto-Optic And Radio Frequency Devices



5.1.2 AA / QuantaTech



5.2 APE Angewandte Physik & Elektronik GmbH



5.2.1 APE Angewandte Physik & Elektronik GmbH Supports Ultrashortpulse (USP) Lasers



5.3 Axsun Technologies



5.3.1 Axsun Optical Coherence Tomography



5.3.2 Axsun Optical Coatings



5.3.3 Axsun MEMS Tunable Filter



5.3.4 Axsun Micro-Alignment Structures



5.3.5 Axsun Integrated Optical Engines



5.3.6 Axsun Frequency Swept Laser Source



5.4 Brimrose



5.5 Conoptics



5.6 Felles Photonic Instruments



5.6.1 Felles Photonic Instruments Spatially Variable Waveplates Embedded in Fused Silica Glass



5.7 Fujitsu



5.8 Gleam Optics



5.9 Gooch & Housego



5.9.1 Gooch & Housego Fiber-Coupled Acousto-Optic Modulators (FCAOM)



5.9.2 Gooch & Housego Applications Of Fiber-Coupled Acousto-Optic Modulators



5.9.3 Gooch & Housego Fiber-Q Fiber Coupled Modulators (FCAOM)



5.9.4 Gooch & Housego June 2018 Revenue



5.10 Inrad Optics



5.10.1 Inrad Optics Revenues



5.10.2 Materials Expertise



5.11 Intel



5.11.1 Intel Optical Transceiver Products



5.12 IPG Photonics



5.12.1 IPG Photonics Revenue



5.13 iXblue



5.13.1 Photline Mxer Modulators



5.13.2 iXfiber PM Gyro Fiber



5.13.3 Photline NIR Modulators



5.13.4 iXfiber Active Fibers



5.13.5 Photline NIR800 Modulators



5.13.6 Photline Modboxes



5.13.7 iXblue Solutions For Navigation, Positioning And Imaging



5.13.8 iXblue Partners



5.14 Jenoptik



5.14.1 Jenoptik Positioning and Revenue



5.15 Lightwave Logic



5.15.1 Lightwave Logic Molecular Level Design



5.15.2 Lightwave Logic Electro-optic Modulator Prototype Device Design and Development



5.15.3 Lightwave Logic Polymer Photonic Integrated Circuits (P2ICTM)



5.15.4 Lightwave Logic Business Opportunity



5.15.5 Lightwave Logic Ridge Waveguide Modulator 100 Gbps (using 4 channels of 25 Gbps)



5.15.6 Lightwave Logic Electro-Optic Modulators



5.15.7 Lightwave Logic Polymer Photonic Integrated Circuits (P2ICTM)



5.15.8 Lightwave Logic Business Strategy



5.15.9 Lightwave Logic Organic Polymer-Enabled Electro-Optic Modulators



5.16 Lumentum



5.16.1 Lumentum High-Performance, OIF-compliant Modulators Supporting Metro, Regional, And Long-Haul Networks



5.16.2 Lumentum White Boxes



5.16.3 Lumentum Pluggable Transceivers And Optical Components



5.16.4 Lumentum Broad Portfolio of 100G Optical Transceivers



5.16.5 Lumentum Purchased Oclaro



5.16.6 Lumentum High-Speed Optical Modulators



5.16.7 Lumentum Photonic Products Enabling Optical Networking And 201 Commercial Laser



5.16.8 Lumentum / Successor to JDSU



5.16.9 Lumentum Continuous Wave Single Frequency IR Laser



5.16.10 Lumentum NPRO 125/126 Diode-Pumped Laser Lidar Oscillator



5.16.11 Lumentum NPRO 125/126 Diode-Pumped Laser



5.17 MKS Instruments/ Newport



5.18 Qubig GmbH



5.19 Schfter + Kirchhoff GmbH



5.20 Sumitomo



5.20.1 Optical Transceiver Modules That Support Large-Capacity/High-Speed Optical Communication



5.20.2 Sumitomo Optical devices



5.20.3 Wireless devices



5.20.4 Sumitomo RF Devices That Deliver Comprehensive Solutions For Wireless Systems



5.20.5 Sumitomo LN Modulators



5.21 ThorLabs



5.21.1 ThorLabs 20,000 Products



5.22 Viavi



5.22.1 Viavi Network Testing Solutions







6. Optical Modulator Regional Analysis



6.1 Optical Modulator Regional Analysis: Total Market



6.2 Optical Modulator Regional Analysis: Americas



6.3 Optical Modulator Regional Analysis: Europe



6.4 Optical Modulator Regional Analysis: China



6.5 Optical Modulator Regional Analysis: India



6.6 Optical Modulator Regional Analysis: Japan



6.7 Optical Modulator Regional Analysis: Southeast Asia



6.8 Optical Modulator Companies



6.9 Where to Buy Electro-optic Modulators



6.10 Related Product Categories



6.11 Scientific and Technical Information



6.12 Check List for Electro-optic Modulators





