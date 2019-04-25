Global Optical Wavelength Services Market was Valued at $3.3 Billion in 2018, and is Forecast to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Wavelength Services Market by Bandwidth (Less than 10 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 100 Gbps & More than 100 Gbps), Application (SONET, Ethernet & OTN), Interface (Short Haul, Metro & Long Haul), Organization Size & Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global OWS market size is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2018 to USD 4.9 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The adoption rate of advanced technologies such as 5G and IoT is surging. The advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) and growing automation trends lead to continuous data traffic, which poses the challenge of fulfilling heavily-increased bandwidth requirements for large enterprises and SMEs. Wavelength services can offer security and dependability of private network and possess high bandwidth for carriers, thus stimulating the demand for higher bandwidth services resulting in the growth in OWS market.

The major key and innovating vendors of the OWS market include Allstream Inc. (Allstream), AT&T, Bell Canada, CenturyLink, Colt Technology Solution (Colts), Comcast, Cox Communications, Crown Castle, GTT Communications, Interoute, Nokia, Spectrum Enterprise, Verizon, Windstream, and Zayo Group.

Among interface segment, the Ethernet interface to account for the highest market share during the forecast period



Ethernet accounts for the highest market share in OWS, as it is a cost-effective option for server connectivity. As compared to other interfaces, i.e. OTN and SONET, Ethernet has the highest number of installations and offers top cost performance among others. Gigabit Ethernet is the extended version of Ethernet which can offer tenfold speed than the traditional Ethernet. Wavelength services enable high bandwidth gigabit Ethernet network connections to be deployed faster.



Among application segment, the metro applications to dominate the market during the forecast period



The increasing bandwidth demand and connectivity between Data Centers (DCs) along with the adoption of consumer 4K and higher video content and services on a number of devices are major drivers for the adoption of metro applications. Most of the service providers are looking forward to increasing the wavelength speed by moving to metro applications.



Among regions, North America to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR among all regions, due to presence of prominent OWS providers, such as Zayo, Verizon, GTT, CenturyLink, and AT&T in the region, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the major contributor to the OWS market, due to increasing demand for end-to-end wavelength services in the region. China, Japan, and India are some of the prominent countries with strong fiber optic infrastructures in APAC.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Assumptions for the Study

2.4 Microquadrant Methodology

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global Optical Wavelength Services Market

4.2 Market By Interface, 2018

4.3 Market in North America, By Interface and Application

4.4 Market in Asia Pacific, By Interface and Application



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Minimizing Capital Expenses and IT Resources

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for the Internet

5.2.1.3 Growing Bandwidth-Intensive Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Evolving Standards

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advances in Technologies Such as IoT and 5G

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Need for Virtual Connectivity to Multiple HUB Sites

5.2.4.2 Less Incremental Bandwidth Options

5.3 Use Cases



6 Optical Wavelength Services Market, By Bandwidth

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Less Than and Equal to 10 Gbps

6.2.1 Limited Application Areas Within 10 Gbps Bandwidth to Affect the Market Growth

6.3 40 Gbps

6.3.1 Wavelength Services for 40 Gbps Data Rate to Be Among the Fastest-Growing Bandwidth Opting Services

6.4 100 Gbps

6.4.1 Large Enterprises to Be the Major Deplorers for 100 Gbps Data Rate

6.5 More Than 100 Gbps

6.5.1 Rising Demand for Higher Bandwidths to Drive the Market Growth



7 Optical Wavelength Services Market, By Interface

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sonet

7.2.1 Sonet to Act as One of the Popular Interfaces in the OWS Market

7.3 OTN

7.3.1 Upgrading Technologies Such as OTN to Drive the Growth of the OWS Market

7.4 Ethernet

7.4.1 Ethernet to Have the Highest Number of Installations Due to Its Cost-Efficient Nature



8 Optical Wavelength Services Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Short Haul

8.2.1 Need for Short-Distance Transmission to Drive the Adoption of Short Haul Applications

8.3 Metro

8.3.1 Metro Applications to Drive the Overall OWS Market

8.4 Long Haul

8.4.1 Long Haul Applications to Hold A Significant Market Share in the OWS Market



9 Optical Wavelength Services Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Growing Number of Startups to Help SMEs Witness Strong Growth Rates

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Strong Technical Adoption and Pre-Dominant Investment Scenarios to Lead Large Enterprises in the OWS Market



10 Optical Wavelength Services Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Advanced Wavelength Technologies Developed By Regional Players to Boost the OWS Market in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Expansion By Regional Service Providers to Boost the OWS Market in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 Increasing Investments By Networking Service Providers to Boost the UK Market

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Expansion of Existing Fiber Optic Infrastructure By Various Networking Players to Create A Favorable Ecosystem for OWS Providers in Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Use of Advanced Technology to Help France-Based Optical Service Providers in Offering Efficient Services to Customers

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Government Initiatives Combined With Private Player Optical Fiber Deployments to Drive the Chinese OWS Market

10.4.2 India

10.4.2.1 Improved Fiber Backhaul in India to Drive the OWS Market in India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 Implementation of Advanced Technologies and Development of Networking Infrastructure to Drive the Japanese OWS Market

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Increasing Fiber Optic Deployment to Drive the Brazilian OWS Market

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.2.1 Developing Optical Wavelength Technologies to Boost the OWS Market in Mexico

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Middle East and Africa

10.6.1 Middle East

10.6.1.1 Ongoing Developments With Regard to Enterprises to Boost the Market Growth in the Middle East

10.6.2 Africa

10.6.2.1 Upcoming Internet Penetration to Be the Major Focus Area for Africa to Look Upon



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.1.2 Innovators

11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.3 Business Strategy Excellence



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Zayo

12.3 Nokia

12.4 Verizon

12.5 GTT

12.6 Centurylink

12.7 AT&T

12.8 Sprint

12.9 Comcast

12.10 Crown Castle

12.11 Windstream

12.12 Charter Communications

12.13 Colt Technology

12.14 COX Communications

12.15 Jaguar Network

12.16 Carrierbid



