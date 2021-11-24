Global Optoelectronics Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Electric Vehicle, Vehicle Type, Devices, Distribution, Application and Region

Nov 24, 2021, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optoelectronics Market Research Report by Electric Vehicle, Vehicle Type, Devices, Distribution, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Optoelectronics Market size was estimated at USD 4,812.09 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 5,412.05 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.80% reaching USD 9,915.91 million by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Optoelectronics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Optoelectronics Market, including Accelink Technologies Co., Ltd., Broadcom Inc, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, OmniVision Technologies Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Rohm Co., Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd, Texas Instruments Inc, TT Electronics PLC, and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Optoelectronics Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Optoelectronics Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Optoelectronics Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Optoelectronics Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Optoelectronics Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Optoelectronics Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Optoelectronics Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Growing demand for consumer electronic devices
5.2.2. High demand and increasing sales of luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles
5.2.3. Increase in awareness about vehicle safety
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Easily available and affordable substitutes for the technology
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Increasing R&D in the field of optoelectronics technology
5.4.2. Advent of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles
5.4.3. Innovations in optoelectronics field such as plasmonic nanostructures and laser-powered 3D display technology
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Availability of aftermarket installation
5.5.2. High cost of raw materials
6. Optoelectronics Market, by Electric Vehicle
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Battery Electric Vehicle
6.3. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
6.4. Hybrid Electric Vehicle
6.5. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
7. Optoelectronics Market, by Vehicle Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Buses
7.3. Light Commercial Vehicle
7.4. Passenger Car
7.5. Trucks
8. Optoelectronics Market, by Devices
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Image Sensor
8.3. Infrared Components
8.4. LED
8.5. Laser Diode
8.6. Optocoupler
9. Optoelectronics Market, by Distribution
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Aftermarket
9.3. Original Equipment Manufacturer
10. Optoelectronics Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Backlight Control
10.3. Convenience & Climate
10.4. Lighting
10.5. Position Sensors
10.6. Safety
11. Americas Optoelectronics Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Optoelectronics Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Optoelectronics Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. Accelink Technologies Co., Ltd.
15.2. Broadcom Inc.
15.3. General Electric Company
15.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
15.5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
15.6. OmniVision Technologies Inc.
15.7. Renesas Electronics Corporation
15.8. Rohm Co., Ltd.
15.9. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
15.10. Sharp Corporation
15.11. Sony Corporation
15.12. Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.
15.13. Texas Instruments Inc.
15.14. TT Electronics PLC
15.15. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
16. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bohksv
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article