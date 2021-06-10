Global Oral Care Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oral Care Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product; Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oral care market was valued at US$ 36,273.14 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 47,380.58 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.39% from 2020 to 2028.



The market growth is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental conditions and rising number of oral hygiene campaigns across the world. However, adverse effects associated to excessive utilization of mouthwash and pricing pressure faced by prominent players in the oral care market restrain the market growth.



As per Oral Health Associates, the consumption of sugar has tripled in emerging countries over the past five decades and it is subsequently leading to substantial growth of dental caries. Also, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study, the oral disease affected around 3.9 billion people across the world.

Further, as per the data published by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), oral cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers diagnosed annually in the US. Along with dental carries, aphthous ulcers are also expected to propel the adoption of oral care products such as mouthwash owing to its healing properties. The considerable prevalence of aphthous ulcers is likely to offer substantial growth opportunity for the oral care market during the forecast period.



As mouthwash play prominent role in the protection of mouth from germs and bacteria, the oral care market is expected to witness growth in coming years. Moreover, the market is witnessing the new product introductions that have capabilities to inactivate coronaviruses. Such developments are expected to drive the market even during and post COVID-19 outbreak.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Oral Care Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Oral Care Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Oral Care Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Dental Problems

5.1.2 Rising Awareness Regarding Oral Hygiene

5.1.3 Rising Number of Oral Care Product Launches

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Pricing Pressure Faced by Prominent Players

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Mounting Preference for Online Purchase of Oral Care Products

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Connectivity Features in Toothbrushes

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Oral Care Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Oral Care Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Oral Care Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Oral Care Market- By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Oral Care Market Share, by Product, 2020 and 2028 (%)

7.3 Toothpastes

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Toothpastes: Oral Care Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

7.3.3 Sensitive Toothpaste

7.3.4 Herbal Toothpaste

7.3.5 Children Toothpaste

7.3.6 Whitening Toothpaste

7.4 Toothbrushes and Accessories

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Toothbrushes and Accessories: Oral Care Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

7.4.3 Manual Toothbrushes

7.4.4 Electric Toothbrushes

7.4.5 Battery-Powered Toothbrushes

7.4.6 Bamboo Toothbrushes

7.4.7 Disposable Toothbrushes

7.5 Mouthwashes/Rinses

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Mouthwashes/Rinses: Oral Care Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

7.5.3 Non-Medicated Mouthwashes

7.5.4 Medicated Mouthwashes

7.6 Denture Products

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Denture Products: Oral Care Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

7.6.3 Denture Fixatives

7.6.4 Denture Cleaners

7.7 Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

7.8 Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Dental Accessories/Ancillaries: Oral Care Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

7.8.3 Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products

7.8.4 Dental Flosses

7.8.5 Breath Fresheners

7.8.6 Tongue Scrapers

7.8.7 Teeth Whitening Strips



8. Oral Care Market - By Distribution Channel

8.1 Overview

8.2 Oral Care Market Revenue Share, by Distribution Channel (2020 and 2028)



9. Oral Care Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Oral Care Market



11. Oral Care Market-Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.4 Inorganic Developments



12. Company Profiles

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Procter & Gamble

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Unilever

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Perrigo Company plc

Lion Corporation

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Church & Dwight, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ixv6x4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

