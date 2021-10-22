Global Oral Dosage Forms Market Outlook Report 2021-2026: Competitive Positioning from Industry Familiarity, Usage, and Preference Rates Among a Set of 49 Leading CMOs

Oct 22, 2021, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oral Dosage Forms Market Outlook (4th Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the oral dose contract manufacturing space as well as an outlook of what the survey respondents - all oral dose outsourcing decision-makers at sponsor organizations - predict the marketplace will look like in 2026.
Oral dosage forms have a long history and enjoy market dominance, making this category of drug product a strong candidate for outsourced manufacturing, including to CMOs in emerging markets.
Key statistics include oral dose project volume, percentage outsourced, and the average number of CMOs used to complete the work; an analysis of 17 different oral dosage forms which includes utilization rates, the percentage of marketed oral dose products for each form, the proportion of manufacturing that is outsourced by form, and a breakdown of outsourcing expenditure by form as well as which oral dosage forms will grow in use over the next five years and which may lose market share.
Additionally, outsourcers will share insights on what works and what hasn't worked when partnering with CMOs for oral drug product manufacturing.
What You Will Learn:
Drug Developers:
- Learn the benefits and risks of offshoring oral dose manufacturing to emerging market CMOs
- Improve your understanding of the service provider selection and satisfaction drivers that have contributed to positive sponsor-CMO relationships among peers in the recent past, including verbatim responses on CMO preference
- Discover which life cycle extension strategies are being considered by peers as well as what peers believe will drive growth in the oral dosage forms market
Contract Manufacturers:
- Gain insight into which oral dose technologies and capabilities are increasing in demand among sponsor organizations, as well as project volume and outsourcing propensity by company size to develop more targeting business development strategies
- Understand which CMO attributes influence service provider selection for both simple and complex oral dose drug product manufacturing in order to more effectively market your company's capabilities and services
- Learn competitive positioning from industry familiarity, usage, and preference rates among a set of 49 leading CMOs
Major Topics:
- Market Dynamics
- Service Provider Perceptions and Selection
- Trends, Predictions, and Preferences
- Geographic Preferences
- Study Data
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Methodology
3. Respondent Demographics
4. Major Sections
5. Market Dynamics
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Oral Dosage Outsourcing Penetration
- Outsourcing Penetration by Company Size
- Outsourcing Penetration by Company Size
- Current Oral Dose Project & CMO Volume
- Oral Dose Project & CMO Volume in 5 Years
- Top Five Oral Dosage Forms
- Oral Dosage Forms - Anticipated Areas of Growth
- Service Provider Perceptions and Selection
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Service Provider Familiarity - Top 10
- Service Provider Use - Top 10
- Service Provider Consideration and Preference -
- Complex Projects
- Service Provider Selection Attributes -
- Complex Projects
- Service Provider Consideration and Preference -
- Simple Projects
6. Service Provider Selection Attributes
- Simple Projects
- Reasons for Service Provider Preference
- Service Provider Satisfaction Drivers
- Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids
- Number of Preferred Providers
7. Trends, Predictions, and Preferences
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Oral Dosage Forms Life Cycle Management
- Life Cycle Extension Strategies
- Growth Drivers
- Oral Dose Technologies Increasing in Demand
- CDMO Capabilities Increasing in Demand
8. Geographic Preferences
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Use of Emerging Market Suppliers
- Oral Dose Manufacturing by Region
- Motivations behind Use or Avoidance of Emerging Market Providers
9. Study Data
- Oral Dosage Forms Market Dynamics
- Oral Dosage Forms Current Project Volume and Percentage Outsourced
- Oral Dosage Forms Project Volume and Percentage Outsourced in Five Years
- Characterization of Oral Dosage Form Manufacturing Projects
- Number of Oral Dosage Form Contract Manufacturers Currently Used
- Number of Oral Dosage Form Contract Manufacturers Used 5 Years from Now
- Manufacturing Services Outsourced
- Technologies Utilized for Oral Dosage Drug Products
- Required Capabilities for Outsourced Oral Dose Manufacturing Projects
- Oral Dosage Forms Utilized
- Marketed Products Utilizing Each Oral Dosage Form
- Outsourced Manufacturing for Each Oral Dosage Form
- Outsourced Expenditure by Oral Dosage Form
- Annual Spend on Outsourced Oral Dose Manufacturing
- Contract Manufacturing Satisfaction Drivers for Oral Dosage Forms
- Contract Manufacturing Satisfaction Drivers for Oral Dosage Forms
- Use of Emerging Market Suppliers
- Regional Perceptions and Preferences for Oral Dosage Drug Product Manufacturing
- Oral Dosage Drug Product Manufacturing by Region
- Reasons for Not Offshoring Manufacturing to Emerging Markets
- Oral Dosage Forms Growth Drivers
- Oral Dosage Forms Life Cycle Management
- Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids
- Use of a Preferred Provider List for Oral Dosage Forms
- Number of Preferred Providers
- Difficulty Using a Non-Preferred Provider
- Frequency of Adding New Preferred Providers
- Frequency of Reevaluating Preferred Providers
- Service Provider Familiarity
- Service Provider Use
- Service Provider Preference
- Reasons for Service Provider Preference
- Verbatim Responses for Service Provider Preference
- Service Provider Perceptions and Selection
- Most Important Service Provider Attributes for Complex Projects
- Service Providers Considered for Complex Projects
- Service Provider Preference - Complex Projects
- Most Important Service Provider Attributes for Simple Projects
- Service Providers Considered for Simple Projects
- Service Provider Preference - Simple Projects
- Department Influence on CMO Selection
10. Demographics
- Company Type
- Decision-making Responsibility
- Job Title
- Outsourced Activities
- Outsourced Activities
- Involvement in Outsourced Activities
- Involvement in Drug Development Process
- Respondent Location
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17wrcn
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article