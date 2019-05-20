Global Organ and Tissue Transplantation Industry
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Organ and Tissue Transplantation in Volume Terms (Number of Procedures).
The Global and Regional markets (except the US) are analyzed by the following Product Segments: Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, and Lung, and Corneal Transplantation. The US market is analyzed by the following Segments: Organ Type (In Volume and Value) - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, Lung, and Intestine; Tissue Type (Volume Only) - Cornea, Heart Valve, Skin Grafts, Vascular Grafts, Bone Marrow, and Bone Grafts; and Bone Graft Transplantation (Volume Only) -By Graft Type: Autologous Graft, Allograft, and Other Materials; and By Application Type: General Orthopedics, Spinal Fusions, and Cranio/Maxillofacial. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 19 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Acelity L.P. Inc.
- CryoLife, Inc.
- Exactech, Inc.
- Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH
- Organogenesis, Inc.
- Organ Recovery Systems
ORGAN AND TISSUE TRANSPLANTATION MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Organ Transplantation
Heart Transplantation
Kidney Transplantation
Liver Transplantation
Pancreas Transplantation
Small Intestine Transplantation
Lungs
Tissue Transplantation
Corneal Transplantation
Blood Stem Cell Transplantation
Bone Marrow Transplantation
Heart Valves Transplantation
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Market Outlook
Current & Future Analysis
A Review of Organ Donors Worldwide
Table 1: World Deceased Organ Donors (2016 & 2017): Number of Donors Per Million Population (PMP) for Leading Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: World Living Organ Donors (2016 & 2017): Number of Donors Per Million Population (PMP) for Leading Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: World Deceased Organ Donors by Type (2011, 2013 & 2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Donors for DCD and DBD (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Demand and Supply Imbalance
Measures to Address Organ Shortage
Cardiac Arrest Death Patients: The Untapped Potential Donors
Table 4: World Organ Donors After Circulatory Death (2016): Number of Donors Per Million Population (PMP) for Leading Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Donation after Circulatory Death - Rife with Ethical Issues
Transplantation - Expenditure and Regional Variations
Table 5: US Organ Transplantation Charges - Total Billed Charges per Transplant by Type (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Bone Grafts: An Overview
Table 6: Fractures by Age Group (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Fractures by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Orthopedic Grafts - Regional Market Variations
2. MARKET TRENDS
Combined Organ Transplantation - Gaining Attention
Illegal Organ Trafficking - A Risky Proposition
Transplant Tourism - Creating Brighter Avenues
Graying Population and Chronic Diseases Surge Need for Transplants
Table 7: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in '000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Region (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Global Life Expectancy at Birth (Years) by Geographic Region: 1950-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Optimization Strategies for Organs Catch Attention and Supply - Demand Gap Widens
Advent of Innovative Devices Mitigate Chances of Organ Damages
Investment Opportunities Rise for Allied Fields as Organ Transplantation Market Grows
Shortage of Organs Propels Research on Xenotransplantation
A Peek into the Organ Transplant Immunosuppressants Market
Market to Come Under Tremendous Pressure
Rising Incidences of Degenerative Intervertebral Disc Diseases Promote Tissue Transplantation
Table 12: % of Women Affected by Osteoporosis (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Fetal Tissue for Bionic Devices - Assuming Importance
LVADs - Gaining Significance for Impending Heart Transplants
Synthetic Bone Graft - The Latest Trend
Stem Cell Therapies - Expanding the Horizon of Transplantation
Rising Cancer Incidence to Drive Stem Cell Transplants
Table 13: Global Cancer Incidence (2015): Number of New Cancer Cases in Thousands by Type and Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Global Cancer Mortality (2015): Number of Cancer Related Deaths in Thousands by Type and Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM): Strong Growth but Tough Competition
Bone Morphogenetic Protein - Safety Concerns Affect Growth Prospects
Dental Bone Grafting - A High Potential Market
Table 15: Dental Tissue & Bone Regeneration Materials Market (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown by Segment for Allografts, Synthetics, and Xenografts (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Recent Technological Innovations
3-D Bioprinting
Preloaded Corneal Tissue Cartridges
Lung Perfusion Technology
3. MAJOR ISSUES IMPACTING TRANSPLANTATION MARKET
Organ Rejection - A Major Barrier to Transplantation
Scarcity of Donor Organs - A Stumbling Block in Organ Transplantation
Other Issues for Organ Transplantation
Ethical Concerns in Transplants
Bioethical Issues Hinder Organ Donation Process
Lack of Requisite Expertise - Hindering Implantation Process
Corneal Transplantation in Developing Countries: Key Challenges
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Organ and Tissue Transplantation
Organ Transplantation
Heart Transplantation
Heart Diseases and Disorders
Post-Operative Complications and Consequences of Heart Transplants
Bleeding
Infection
Arrhythmia
Heart Attack
Coronary Artery Disease
Respiratory Dysfunction
Renal Dysfunction
Graft Rejection and Dysfunction
Death
Kidney Transplantation
Kidney Disorders and Diseases
Donor Evaluation
Waiting List
Surgery/Post-Operation
Post-Operative Supervision and Issues
Liver Transplantation
Liver Disorders and Diseases
Pancreas Transplantation
Post-Operative Complications and Consequences of Pancreas Transplants
Small Intestine Transplantation
Intestine Disorders and Diseases
Lung Transplantation
Lung Diseases and Disorders
Lung Patients Survival Statistics
Heart-and-Lung Transplantation
Tissue Transplantation
Types of Grafts
Autograft
Allograft/Homograft
Transplant Tolerance
Isograft
Xenograft
Corneal Transplantation
Penetrating Keratoplasty
Lamellar (Non-Penetrating) Keratoplasty
Aftercare
Risks Associated with Corneal Transplants
Transplantation Outcomes
Morbidity and Mortality Rates
Alternatives
Blood Stem Cells
Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Transplant
Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cell Transplant
Bone Marrow and Hematopoietic Stem Cells
Bone and Tissue Transplantation
Bone Marrow Transplants
Stem Cell Therapy
Human Heart Valves
Atrioventricular Valves
Mitral Valve
Tricuspid Valve
Semilunar Valves
Aortic Valve
Pulmonic Valve
Pathology of Valves
Prosthetic Heart Valves
Prosthetic Mechanical Valve
Advantages
Disadvantages
Prosthetic Biologic Valve
Advantages
Disadvantages
Fetal Cells
Fetal Tissue for Transplantation
Storage Duration Time
Storage Time Period for Organs and Tissues
Cold Ischemia Time
Transplantation Immunology
Acute Cellular Rejection
Chronic Rejection
Post-Transplant Observations
Types of Donors
Alive Donors
Related Donors
Good Samaritans
Rewarded/Forced Donors
Deceased Donors
Directed / Allocated
Organs and Tissues Transplanted by Type of Donor
Organ/Tissue Donation and Eligibility Criteria
Factors Considered for Matching Recipients to Donor Organs
Testing
Blood Typing
Tissue Typing
Histocompatibility - A Major Barrier for Organ Transplantation
Transplantation - Safety Requirements
Waiting List
Active Waiting List Patients
Inactive Waiting List Patients
History
Major Milestones in Organ Transplantation
5. ARTIFICIAL ORGANS - AN ALTERNATIVE TO SOLID ORGAN TRANSPLANTS
Artificial Organs Revolutionize Medical Technology Industry
Artificial Organs
Categorization of Artificial Organs
External Artificial Organs
Internal or Implantable Artificial Devices
Artificial Heart
Total Artificial Heart (TAH)
Ventricle Assist Device (VAD)
Right Ventricular Assist Systems (RVAS)
Left Ventricular Assist Systems (LVAS)
Select Ventricular Assist Devices
Artificial Kidney (Dialyzer)
Limitations of Artificial Kidney
Artificial Liver
Select Liver Assist Devices
Categorization of Liver Devices
Mechanical Systems
Bio-Artificial Systems
Artificial Pancreas
Artificial Lungs (Oxygenator)
Types of Artificial Lung
Artificial Cornea
Keratoprostheses
Tissue Engineered Corneas
Artificial Skin/Skin Replacement Products
AlloDerm Regenerative Tissue Matrix
Apligraf
Cymetra Micronized AlloDerm Tissue
Dermagraft
Epicel
Integra Products
OrCel
TransCyte
Core Competitive Factors
Market Outlook for Artificial Organs
6. PRESERVATION SOLUTIONS & IMMUNOSUPPRESSANT DRUGS
Organ Preservation Solutions
Celsior Solution
Collins Solution
Euro Collins Solution
Custodiol® HTK Solution
Hypothermosol
ViaSpan
Immunosuppressant Drugs
Antibody Products for Treatment of Organ Transplant Rejection
Antithymocyte Globulin
ATGAM
Thymoglobulin
Therapeutic Antibody Products
Antiproliferative Agents
Azathioprine
CellCept
Certican
Myfortic
Calcineurin Inhibitors
Cyclosporine
Gengraf
Neoral
Prograf (Tacrolimus)
TOR Inhibitors
Side Effects of Immunosuppression Therapy
7. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
Transplant Center
Organ Procurement Organization (OPO)
Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)
Division of Transplantation (DoT)
United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS)
Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN)
University Renal Research and Education Association (URREA)
Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR)
Funding Sources
Patient Education and Advocacy Organizations
Legal Framework for Transplantation
Legislation Covering Organ Transplant
Organ Transplantation and Ethics
8. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Royal Biologics Launches Demineralized Bone Matrix Product, MAXX-Fuse
Extremity Medical Launches Next-Gen Viable Cell Bone Graft, BioFuse
AlloSource Launches Two New Demineralized Cortical Fiber Allografts
Immucor Launches Kidney Solid Organ Response Test, kSORT
9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Exactech Merges with TPG Capital
CryoLife Acquires JOTEC
SeaSpine Receives FDA Approval for OsteoBallast™ DBM in Resorbable Mesh
Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Endurant™ II/IIs Stent Graft System
Organogenesis Acquires NuTech Medical
Allergan to Acquire Acelity's LifeCell Business Unit
CryoLife Acquires On-X Life Technologies
MiMedx Group Acquires Stability Biologics
10. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS IN ALLIED AREAS
Acelity L.P. Inc. (USA)
CryoLife, Inc. (USA)
Exactech, Inc. (USA)
Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH (Germany)
Organogenesis, Inc. (USA)
Organ Recovery Systems (USA)
Organ Transport Systems (USA)
XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden)
11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heart Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Historic Review for Heart Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Heart Transplantation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Kidney Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Historic Review for Kidney Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Kidney Transplantation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Liver Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Historic Review for Liver Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Liver Transplantation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pancreas Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Historic Review for Pancreas Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Pancreas Transplantation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lung Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Historic Review for Lung Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Lung Transplantation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Corneal Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World Historic Review for Corneal Transplantation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Corneal Transplantation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Organ Transplant Sector Holds Growth Potential
Table 37: Number of Transplants and Waiting List for Organ Transplantation in the US: 2005 & 2016 (In Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Organ Transplantation Donors in the US by Type (2016): Number of Organ Donors in Thousands and Percentage Share Breakdown for Living and Deceased (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Organs Donated for Transplantation in the US by Type (2016): Number of Donated Organs in Thousands and Percentage Share Breakdown for Living and Deceased (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: US Deceased Donors by Ethnicity (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Donors for African America, Asian, Caucasian, Hispanic and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Transplant Recipients in the US by Ethnicity (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Transplants for African America, Asian, Caucasian, Hispanic and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Waiting List for Organ Transplants in the US
Table 42: Organ Transplant Waiting List in the US by Ethnicity (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of People on Waiting List for African America, Asian, Caucasian, Hispanic and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Select Market Trends
Rising Incidence of ESRD in the US: A Business Case for Kidney Transplants
Innovative Education Programs Contribute to Higher Organ Donors
Awareness Programs to Address Shortage of Minority Donors
US Organ Procurement Organizations by State
KPD Enables Compatibility Factor for Kidney Transplants
Tissue Transplantation in the US
Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market: An Overview
Regulatory Challenges Limit Growth in the US Orthopedic Biomaterials Market
Rising Incidence of Degenerative Intervertebral Disc Diseases - Opportunity Indicators for Bone Grafts
Osteoporosis
Table 43: Osteoporosis and Low Bone Mass Population in the US: 2010 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Breakdown of Osteoporotic Fractures by Site in the US (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Regulatory Bodies
The United Network for Organ Sharing
The American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB)
Accredited Banks from Select US States
Eye Banks from Select US States
National Organ Transplant Act (NOTA)
Good Tissue Practices
Tissue Banking Regulation
FDA Regulations on Xenograft
DBM-based Products in US
Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
By Value Sales
Table 45: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, Lung and Intestine Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: The US Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, Lung and Intestine Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: The US 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, Lung and Intestine Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cornea Transplantation Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: The US Historic Review for Cornea Transplantation Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Number of Procedures
Table 50: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, Lung and Intestine Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: The US Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, Lung and Intestine Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: The US 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, Lung and Intestine Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Transplantation by Tissue Type - Cornea, Heart, Skin Grafts, Vascular Grafts, Bone Marrow and Bone Grafts Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: The US Historic Review for Tissue Transplantation by Tissue Type - Cornea, Heart, Skin Grafts, Vascular Grafts, Bone Marrow and Bone Grafts Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: The US 14-Year Perspective for Tissue Transplantation by Tissue Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Cornea, Heart, Skin Grafts, Vascular Grafts, Bone Marrow and Bone Grafts Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone Graft Transplantation by Graft Type - Autologous Graft, Allograft and Other Materials Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: The US Historic Review for Bone Graft Transplantation by Graft Type - Autologous Graft, Allograft and Other Materials Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: The US 14-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Transplantation by Graft Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Autologous Graft, Allograft and Other Materials Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone Graft Transplantation by Application - General Orthopedics, Spinal Fusions and Cranio/Maxillofacial Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: The US Historic Review for Bone Graft Transplantation by Application - General Orthopedics, Spinal Fusions and Cranio/ Maxillofacial Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: The US 14-Year Perspective for Bone Graft Transplantation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for General Orthopedics, Spinal Fusions and Cranio/ Maxillofacial Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Canadians More Receptive to Organ Transplants
Table 62: Organ Transplants in Canada by Province (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number Transplants for Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Combination Organ Transplants in Canada by Province (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number Transplants for Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Combination Organ Transplants in Canada by Combination (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number Transplants for Heart-Lung, Kidney-Liver, Kidney-Pancreas, Liver-Small Intestine, Multi-visceral Cluster and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Organ Donors
Table 65: Canadian Organ Donors by Donor Type - Deceased and Living for Years 2012-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Living Donor Transplants in Canada by Organ (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Transplants for Kidney, Kidney Paired Donation, and Liver (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Deceased Organ Donations in Canada (2016): Organ Donations Per Million Population (PMP) by Province (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Waiting List
Table 68: Organ Transplantation Waiting List in Canada (2016): Number of Patients on Waiting List by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Lung, Pancreas and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Waiting List Trends in Recent Past (2012-2016): Number of Patients on Waiting List for Heart, Kidney, Liver and Lung Transplantation (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Combination Organ Transplants Waiting List in Canada by Combination (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number Transplants for Heart-Lung, Heart-Liver, Kidney-Heart, Kidney-Pancreas, Kidney-Liver, Liver-Lung, Liver-Small Intestine and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Favorable Growth Prospects in Bone Graft Substitutes Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 71: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Canadian Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Terumo Corporation (Japan) - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 74: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Japanese Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Key Statistics
Table 77: European Organ Transplantation Rate in Per Million Population for Leading Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: European Deceased Organ Donors Per Million Population (PMP) in Select Leading Countries: 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: European Living Organ Donors Per Million Population (PMP) in Select Leading Countries: 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Policy Changes - Key to Bridge Variability in Kidney Donors and Transplants across Europe
B.Market Analytics
Table 80: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: European Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: European 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: European Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: European 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Organ Donation Statistics
Table 86: Organ Donations in France (2016): Number of Donors and PMP by Type - Deceased and Living (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 87: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: French Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: French 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 90: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: German Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: German 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Surge in Organ Transplants
Table 93: Organ Donations in Italy (2016): Number of Donors and PMP by Type - Deceased and Living (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 94: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Italian Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Organ Transplantation in the UK
Key Statistics
Table 97: Organ Donation in the UK by Type: Number of Deceased and Living Donors for Years 2012-13 through 2016-17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Deceased Organ Donors in the UK by Organ and Country (2017): Number of Organ Donors for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Organ Transplantation Waiting List in the UK by Organ and Country (2017): Number of People on Waiting List for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Deceased Solid Organ Donors in the UK by Organ Type and Type of Death: 2016-17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Organs Retrieved per Deceased Donor by Country (2016-17): Average Number of Organs Retrieved from Deceased Patients of all Ages for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: Organ Donors in the UK by Age Group and Death Type: 2016-17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
The UK Organ Transplantation System: An Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: UK 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Spain - A Global Leader in Organ Donation
B.Market Analytics
Table 106: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: Spanish Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Organ Transplantations Show a Downward Trend in Russia
Organ Donation Statistics
Table 109: Organ Donations in Russia (2016): Number of Donors and PMP by Type - Deceased and Living (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 110: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: Russian Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Turkey
Table 113: Turkey - High PMP Numbers of Living Organ Donors/Transplants (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: Organ Donations in Turkey (2016): Number of Donors by Type - Deceased and Living (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Akdeniz University - A World-Renowned Transplantation Center
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 115: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 116: Rest of European Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Deceased Organ Donor Per Million Population (PMP) by Country for 2013 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Living Organ Donor Per Million Population (PMP) by Country for 2012, 2014 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Thriving Orthopedic Biomaterials Market in Asia-Pacific
Focus on Select Regions
Australia - One of the Major Organ Transplant Markets in Asia-Pacific
Key Facts on Organ and Tissue Transplantation in Australia
Organ Transplantations Reach Record Highs
Table 120: Organ Donations in Australia (2016 & 2017): Number of Organ Donors by Type - Deceased (DBD and DCD) and Living (AKX and Others) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Organs and Tissue Donor Volume in Australia by Type: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 122: Deceased Organ Donors and Donor PMP in Australia by State: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 123: Organ Transplantations Volume in Australia by Organ: 2016 & 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 124: Tissue Donations in Australia (2016 & 2017): Number of Deceased Tissue Donations by Type - Musculoskeletal, Cardiovascular and Skin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Government Efforts Key for Improving Organ Donation Activity
Government Mulls Easing Registration Process Further
China
Chinese Organ Transplant Market - Embroiled in Controversy
A New and Promising Legal Organ Transplantation Set Up Emergence in China
Transplantation Tourism in China
Low Transplant Success Rate Due to Unskilled Professionals
Illegal Activities for Harvesting Organs in China
Regulations on Organ Transplantation
Regulations on Brain Death
India
Organ Transplantation in India - Present Status
Rise in Medical Tourism Drives Bone Grafts Market
Aging Population Boosts the Indian Orthopedic Market
The Current Status of Organ Donation and Transplantation
Overview of Renal Transplantation
Structural Deficiencies Affecting Indian Organ Donation Space
Singapore
Awareness Programs to Increase Living Kidney Donations in Singapore
B.Market Analytics
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 127: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market - Overview
Key Statistics
Table 128: Latin American Deceased and Living Organ Donors Per Million Population (PMP) by Country: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 129: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 130: Latin American Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 131: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 132: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 133: Latin American Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 134: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Brazil - A Major Transplant Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 135: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 136: Brazilian Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 137: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 138: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 139: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 140: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
Table 141: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 142: Rest of World Historic Review for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets Independently Analyzed with Number of Procedures for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 143: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Organ Transplantation by Organ Type - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Procedures for Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas and Lung Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled:
The United States (16) Europe (3) - Germany (1) - Rest of Europe (2)
