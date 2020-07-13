Global Organ and Tissue Transplantation Industry

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Organ and Tissue Transplantation estimated at 137.2 Thousand Number of Transplants in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 168.1 Thousand Number of Transplants by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Kidney, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3% CAGR to reach 111.7 Thousand Number of Transplants by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liver segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Organ and Tissue Transplantation market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Organ and Tissue Transplantation market in the U.S. is estimated at 37.1 Thousand Number of Transplants in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 34.2 Thousand Number of Transplants in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 34.2 Thousand Number of Transplants by the year 2027.



Heart Segment Corners a 5.9% Share in 2020

In the global Heart segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 6.2 Thousand Number of Transplants in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 7.1 Thousand Number of Transplants by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 23.2 Thousand Number of Transplants by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 163-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acelity L.P. Inc.

CryoLife, Inc.

Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH

Exactech, Inc.

Organ Recovery Systems

Organ Transport Systems

Organogenesis, Inc.

XVIVO Perfusion AB

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

A Review of Organ Donors Worldwide

Demand and Supply Imbalance

Measures to Address Organ Shortage

Cardiac Arrest Death Patients: The Untapped Potential Donors

Donation after Circulatory Death - Rife with Ethical Issues

Transplantation - Expenditure and Regional Variations

Bone Grafts: An Overview

Orthopedic Grafts - Regional Market Variations

Global Competitor Market Shares

Organ and Tissue Transplantation Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Combined Organ Transplantation - Gaining Attention

Illegal Organ Trafficking - A Risky Proposition

Transplant Tourism - Creating Brighter Avenues

Graying Population and Chronic Diseases Surge Need for Transplants

Optimization Strategies for Organs Catch Attention and Supply-

Demand Gap Widens

Advent of Innovative Devices Mitigate Chances of Organ Damages

Investment Opportunities Rise for Allied Fields as Organ

Transplantation Market Grows

Shortage of Organs Propels Research on Xenotransplantation

A Peek into the Organ Transplant Immunosuppressants Market

Market to Come Under Tremendous Pressure

Rising Incidences of Degenerative Intervertebral Disc Diseases

Promote Tissue Transplantation

Fetal Tissue for Bionic Devices - Assuming Importance

LVADs - Gaining Significance for Impending Heart Transplants

Synthetic Bone Graft - The Latest Trend

Stem Cell Therapies - Expanding the Horizon of Transplantation

Rising Cancer Incidence to Drive Stem Cell Transplants

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM): Strong Growth but Tough

Competition

Bone Morphogenetic Protein - Safety Concerns Affect Growth

Prospects

Dental Bone Grafting - A High Potential Market

Key Recent Technological Innovations

3-D Bioprinting

Preloaded Corneal Tissue Cartridges

Lung Perfusion Technology



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 19

