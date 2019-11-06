Global Organ Transplantation Market Review 2014-2019 - Forecast to 2024
Nov 06, 2019, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organ Transplantation Market: World Market Review By Product Type (Organ Preservation Products, Transplant Diagnostics, Immunosuppressant Drugs, Others), By Applications (Kidney, Liver, Heart, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Organ Transplantation market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.50% during 2019 - 2024.
Immunosuppressant drugs that have the capability to lower a human body's ability to reject a transplanted organ has been facilitating the market growth of transplant diagnostics.. Transplant diagnostics products are expected to witness significant growth on the back of an increasing number of organ donors.
Among the application areas, Kidney transplant is the most commonly conducted transplant surgery worldwide. It has gained widespread popularity by improving the outcome of end-stage renal disease patients. With advances in kidney transplant methods and improvement in transplant success, kidney transplant is now widely considered to be the best way of treating chronic kidney disease for many people.
Over the recent years, the Organ Transplantation market has been witnessing considerable growth directly on the back of the increasing number of organ transplantation procedures. Moreover, the increasing rate of organ donation rates and escalating prevalence of chronic diseases are anticipated has been driving the market growth.
