Global Organic Baby Food Market (2022 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Baby Food Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Infant Milk Formula, Prepared Baby Food, Dried Baby Food), by Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarkets), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic baby food market size is expected to reach USD 6.34 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2028. The rising parental concerns over the baby's health and nutrition in developing and developed countries are major driving factors of the market over the last few years. Moreover, the increasing awareness about the benefits of organic food products among consumers is further propelling the market growth.



Moreover, a lockdown situation has been observed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it showed a negative impact on the market due to the suspended or delayed supply of raw material used for preparing organic packaged food products. However, it significantly impacts on demand and supply chain of organic baby food products. Moreover, increasing demand for infant formula products after the COVID-19 pandemic will create opportunities for the market players.



The infant milk formula segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2028. The increasing popularity of organic packaged food products due to chemical-free healthy food has projected market growth in the forecast period. The rising consumption of innovative organic baby food products as these products are convenient and quick sources of energy and nutrition for the babies is the major driving force of this segment.



The online retail segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2028 in the global market. The growth of online distribution channels is attributed due to the availability of online platforms via shopping portals and mobile apps. It is also observed companies, distributors and retailers are adopting the online platform to sell organic baby food. As a result of this, the online segment is gaining traction compared to offline.



The Asia Pacific dominated the market with a revenue share of around 45% in 2021. Factors such as increasing per capita consumption, disposal income, and people's concern about baby's health are contributing to the growth of this market. Especially China, India, and Japan have a huge consumer base for the consumption of organic food products, which creates demand for organic baby food in the forecast period.



The market players are looking to gain customer loyalty and uphold their brand image by providing innovative products as per customer specifications and analyzing consumer behavior patterns. Manufacturers of organic baby food products are offering an innovative combination of new products and the growing trend of clean labeled production and nutritious diets of baby food which is propelling the market growth.



Organic Baby Food Market Report Highlights

The Asia Pacific is expected to register the largest market share of around 45% in 2021 owing to the rising number of newborns in China and India

is expected to register the largest market share of around 45% in 2021 owing to the rising number of newborns in and The infant milk formula segment is expected to foresee the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2028 due to the increasing popularity of organic packaged food products owing to chemical-free healthy food.

Supermarket/ hypermarkets distribution channel held the largest market in share in 2021, contributing more than 40% of the total revenue due to the traditional way of selling products compared to the online distribution channel

Europe is expected to register the fastest growth of 9.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2028 due to the rising consumption of ready-to-eat products

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Organic Baby Food Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.5.1.1. Supplier Power

3.5.1.2. Buyer Power

3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.5.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6. Roadmap of Organic Baby Food Market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the Organic Baby Food Market



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Organic Baby Food Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Infant Milk Formula

5.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Prepared Baby Food

5.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4. Dried Baby Food

5.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Organic Baby Food Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Supermarket/ Hypermarkets

6.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Convenience Stores

6.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4. Online Retails

6.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Organic Baby Food Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2021



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Nestle SA

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. Abbott Laboratories

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. Danone SA

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. The Kraft Heinz Company

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.6. Lactalis

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.7. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.8. Hero Group

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.9. Sprout Organic Foods, Inc.

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.10. Hipp Gmbh & Co Vertrieb KG

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.11. Baby Gourmet Foods Inc.

9.11.1. Company Overview

9.11.2. Financial Performance

9.11.3. Product Benchmarking

9.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.12. Amara Organic Foods

9.12.1. Company Overview

9.12.2. Financial Performance

9.12.3. Product Benchmarking

9.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vq43hs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets