Global Organic Dairy Market Report 2020: Growth Drivers, Challenges & Opportunities
Jan 29, 2020, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Dairy Market Global Analysis by Region, Product, Channel Distribution, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Exhibiting a double-digit CAGR during 2018-2025, the Global Organic Dairy Market will be US$ 54.4 Billion by the year 2025.
By launching educational campaigns and offering technological as well as financial assistance, the governments of numerous countries promote organic farming practices among traditional farmers. Also, technological advances in producing innovative products with low fat and low sodium and sugar levels are expected to drive their demand in the years ahead.
Raising women's involvement in employment has increased the number of women working outside their homes, driving the development of the demand for organic infant formulas. Infant formulas provide an attractive alternative for their babies to working mothers according to need and comfort.
Organic dairy remains a large market in the United States, but recent growth rates suggest it could start to mature, and new challenges, such as commoditization, arise with maturation. Australia's market share grew through China's organic dairy export channel. In the MEA region, Saudi Arabia is dominant due to the increased consumption of dairy products. Because of its digestive health benefits, consumer interests in fermented dairy products have become common. Organic liquid milk represents most of the market share of organic dairy. Significant motivators for Chinese consumers buying organic products are concerns about food safety and quality.
Supermarkets are the largest segment because they draw more customers and located in the city's central parts. Due to the availability of more shelf space and a vast number of products to choose from, they have gained popularity. The versatility and longer shelf-life of processed dairy products encourage customers to change, but macroeconomic headwinds put pressure on prices, which in effect threatens the growth of packaged variants. The international organic dairy industry is seeing the introduction of products with creative packaging as one of the significant market developments.
To add appeal and distinguish from others, vendors are offering more affordable, user-friendly, compact, and high-quality packaging. Some of the key players that spread awareness and encourage spoon-capable and drinkable yogurt consumption include Yakult, DANONE, Nestle, Chobani, and others.
Key Highlights
- United States Dominates the Global Market
- Yogurt Holds Significant Market Share
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Will Dominate the Market during the Forecast Period
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Standard for Organic Milk Production
5. Organic Milk - From Farm to Table
6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Drivers
6.2 Challenges
6.3 Opportunities
7. Global Organic Dairy Market
8. Market Share - Global Organic Dairy
8.1 By Region
8.2 By Country
8.3 By Products
8.4 By Channel Distribution
9. Region/Country Analysis - Global Organic Dairy
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.2 Others
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 United Kingdom
9.2.2 Germany
9.2.3 France
9.2.4 Netherlands
9.2.5 Others
9.3 Asia-Pacific
9.3.1 China
9.3.2 India
9.3.3 Others
9.4 Australia
9.5 Latin America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.7 Rest of World
10. Products Analysis - Global Organic Dairy
10.1 Milk
10.2 Cheese
10.3 Milk Powder
10.4 Ice Cream
10.5 Yogurt
10.6 Infant Formula
10.7 Others
11. Distribution Channel - Global Organic Dairy
11.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
11.2 Traditional Grocery Retailers
11.3 Internet Retailing
11.4 Convenient Store and Forecourt Retailers
11.5 Discounters
11.6 Other Dairy
12. Company Analysis - Global Organic Dairy
12.1 Arla Foods
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
12.1.3 Revenue
12.2 China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited
12.3 Dairy Farmers of America (DFA)
12.4 SunOpta Inc.
12.5 Organic Valley
