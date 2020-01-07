NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Organic Food Market, By Product Type (Fruits & Vegetables; Meat, Poultry & Dairy; Processed Food and Others), By Distribution Channel (Store-based Retail and Non-Store-based Retail), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Global organic food market is projected to grow at 11% CAGR and surpass $ 220 billion by 2024. Growing awareness regarding health benefits of organic food consumption, rising per capita spending on organic food products and increasing health concerns due to growing number of chemical poisoning cases are expected to drive global organic food market in the coming years.

Ageing population, especially in Western Europe and North America, has greatly influenced the lifestyle choices and purchasing habits with more attention being given to disease prevention, which has pushed the demand for organic products across these regions over the last few years. In addition, continuing product innovations and aggressive marketing strategies adopted by major players and online retailers would positively influence the global organic food market during the forecast period.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global organic food market

• To classify and forecast global organic food market based on product type, distribution channel and region

• To identify drivers and challenges for global organic food market

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global organic food market

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the global organic food market

Some of the leading players in the global organic food market are Danone, Hain Celestial Group Inc., EDEKA Handelsgesellschaft Nord GmbH, General Mills Inc., SFM, LLC., United Natural Foods INC., Nature's Path Foods, Inc., Amy's Kitchen, Organic Valley, Newman's Own, Aldi Einkauf GmbH & Co hogs, REWE Markt GmbH, Hipp GmbH & Co Vertrieb KG, Clif Bar & Company, Aurora Organic Dairy, SunOpta Inc., Stonyfield Farm, Inc., Harmony Organic, Eden Foods, Inc., Alnatura Produktions- und Handels GmbH, etc.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of organic food companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the players which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major market players operating across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global organic food market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of all the segments for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Organic food producers, suppliers, distributors, and stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to organic food market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as producers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global organic food market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Meat, Poultry & Dairy

o Processed Food

o Others

• Market, By Distribution Channel

o Store-based Retail

o Non-Store-based Retail

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global organic food market.



Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



