Global Organic Rankine Cycle Market Report 2021: Market Size is Expected to Reach $926.3 Million by 2028, Expand at a CAGR of 20.3%

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Rankine Cycle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Geothermal, Biomass, Waste Heat Recovery, Solar Thermal), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rise in the adoption of renewable energy in countries, such as the U.S., China, Germany, and Canada, is leading to the emergence of supportive regulations and provision of financial incentives for the deployment of renewable energy.

Financial incentives such as feed-in-tariff, subsidies, and tax benefits are some of the major tools utilized by countries around the world to attract investment in the renewable energy sector. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the organic rankine cycle (ORC) market in the near future.

The supply chains of spare parts for ORC systems are majorly affected due to the shutdown of production facilities of the manufacturers. The manufacturing of most components in the energy and power sector is slowing down considerably. In addition, local and international travel restrictions, quarantine requirements, and lockdowns have caused delays in the shipment of already manufactured parts to be supplied to the distributors and end users.

ORC manufacturers usually have access to an adequate supply of critical parts, devices, components, and materials for emergencies. But these companies are facing bottlenecks due to the limited production of supplies in countries severely affected by COVID-19.



The geothermal application segment led the market in 2020. This can be attributed to the large-scale megawatt capacity of these geothermal projects as compared to other application segments, such as biomass, waste heat recovery, and solar thermal. Each of the geothermal projects is usually of the capacity of more than 10 MW, whereas ORC-based projects in other application segments are not always of capacities equivalent to 10 MW and are generally less than 1 to 2 MW.



The ORC market is a concentrated market where major companies such as Ormat, Turboden, and Exergy accounted for more than 75.0% share in the market in 2020. These companies apart from equipment supply are also focusing on providing EPC and long-term maintenance services to enhance their market share further. This factor is expected to help these companies maintain their lead in the market in the forecast period.



Organic Rankine Cycle Market Report Highlights

By application, the geothermal segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. Geothermal projects are usually of higher capacity as compared to biomass and waste heat recovery projects. The growth of the segment is also attributed to the deployment of large-scale geothermal projects in recent years.

In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest revenue share of over 45.0%. The European region has been one of the front runners in implementing favorable policies and support mechanisms for the growth of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects across the globe. This has resulted in making Europe a dominant regional market.

accounted for the largest revenue share of over 45.0%. The European region has been one of the front runners in implementing favorable policies and support mechanisms for the growth of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects across the globe. This has resulted in making a dominant regional market. Various strategic initiatives were recorded over the past few years to boost the growth of the market. For instance, in February 2020 , Turboden signed a contract to provide the Meadow Lake Tribal Council (MLTC), Canada with an 8000 kW ORC power generation system, which uses sawmill residual woody biomass as a fuel.

Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Raw material trends

Major Raw material Analysis

material Analysis Steel

Organic Fluid

Manufacturing Trends

Sales Channel Analysis

Technology Overview

Turbine

Heat Exchangers

Condenser

Feed Pump

Regulatory Framework

Policies and Regulations by Countries

Standard & Compliances

Safety

Market Driver Analysis

Rise in adoption of renewable energy

Longer lifecycle coupled with lower O&M cost

Market Restraint Analysis

Presence of substitutes

Opportunity Assessment

Business Environment Analysis: ORC Market

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL analysis

Companies Mentioned

Turboden S.p.A

Exergy S.p.A.

Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor Co., Ltd.

Ormat

TAS

Elvosolar, a.s.

General Electric

INTEC GMK

Enogia SAS

Triogen

Calnetix Technologies, LLC

ABB

Sumec Geopower AG

Atlas Copco AB

Orcan Energy AG

