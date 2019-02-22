Global Organic Seeds Market Report 2018: Analysis,Trends & Industry Forecasts 2015-2027 - Rising Environmental Concerns Regarding Chemical Utilization

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organic Seeds Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Organic Seeds Control Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027



Some of the prominent trends that the market is increasing demand for healthier food products & beverages and rising environmental concerns regarding chemical utilization.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Strategic Benchmarking

1.5 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Healthier Food Products and Beverages

3.1.2 Rising Environmental Concerns Regarding Chemical Utilization

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Organic Seeds

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Organic Seeds Market, By Crop Type

4.1 Fruits & Nuts

4.1.1 Flax seeds

4.1.2 Pumpkin seeds

4.1.3 Other Fruits & Nuts Seeds

4.1.3.1 Chia seeds

4.1.3.2 Thistle seeds

4.2 Vegetable Seeds

4.2.1 Leafy & Crucifier Seeds

4.2.2 Gourd & Root Seeds

4.3 Crop seeds

4.3.1 Rice

4.3.2 Corn, Barley & oats

4.3.3 Wheat

4.3.4 Other Crop Seeds

4.4 Oil seeds

4.4.1 Sunflower seeds

4.4.2 Soybean seeds

4.5 Other Crop Types

4.5.1 Salad Vegetable Seeds

5 Organic Seeds Market, By Farm Type

5.1 Indoor

5.1.1 Greenhouse

5.1.2 Hydroponics

5.1.3 Vertical Farming

5.2 Outdoor

5.2.1 Gardens

5.2.2 Nurseries

5.2.3 Field



6 Organic Seeds Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Indirect

6.1.1 Online Retail

6.1.2 Modern Trade

6.1.3 Specialty Stores

6.1.4 Other Indirect Distribution Channels

6.2 Direct

6.3 Cooperatives

6.4 Wholesalers



7 Organic Seeds Market, By Application

7.1 Horticulture

7.2 Agriculture

7.3 Other Applications



8 Organic Seeds Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 UK

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Rijk Zwaan

10.2 Navdanya

10.3 Enza Zaden

10.4 High Mowing Organic Seeds

10.5 Johnny's Selected Seeds

10.6 De Bolster

10.7 Southern Exposure Seed Exchange

10.8 Maas Plant

10.9 HILD Samen

10.10 Seed Savers Exchange

10.11 Territorial Seed Company

10.12 Arnica Kwekerij

10.13 Fedco Seeds

10.14 Wild Garden Seeds

10.15 Seeds of Change



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/99l6lx/global_organic?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

