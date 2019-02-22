Global Organic Seeds Market Report 2018: Analysis,Trends & Industry Forecasts 2015-2027 - Rising Environmental Concerns Regarding Chemical Utilization
DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organic Seeds Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Organic Seeds Control Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is increasing demand for healthier food products & beverages and rising environmental concerns regarding chemical utilization.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Strategic Benchmarking
1.5 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Healthier Food Products and Beverages
3.1.2 Rising Environmental Concerns Regarding Chemical Utilization
3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Organic Seeds
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Organic Seeds Market, By Crop Type
4.1 Fruits & Nuts
4.1.1 Flax seeds
4.1.2 Pumpkin seeds
4.1.3 Other Fruits & Nuts Seeds
4.1.3.1 Chia seeds
4.1.3.2 Thistle seeds
4.2 Vegetable Seeds
4.2.1 Leafy & Crucifier Seeds
4.2.2 Gourd & Root Seeds
4.3 Crop seeds
4.3.1 Rice
4.3.2 Corn, Barley & oats
4.3.3 Wheat
4.3.4 Other Crop Seeds
4.4 Oil seeds
4.4.1 Sunflower seeds
4.4.2 Soybean seeds
4.5 Other Crop Types
4.5.1 Salad Vegetable Seeds
5 Organic Seeds Market, By Farm Type
5.1 Indoor
5.1.1 Greenhouse
5.1.2 Hydroponics
5.1.3 Vertical Farming
5.2 Outdoor
5.2.1 Gardens
5.2.2 Nurseries
5.2.3 Field
6 Organic Seeds Market, By Distribution Channel
6.1 Indirect
6.1.1 Online Retail
6.1.2 Modern Trade
6.1.3 Specialty Stores
6.1.4 Other Indirect Distribution Channels
6.2 Direct
6.3 Cooperatives
6.4 Wholesalers
7 Organic Seeds Market, By Application
7.1 Horticulture
7.2 Agriculture
7.3 Other Applications
8 Organic Seeds Market, By Geography
8.1 North America
8.1.1 US
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Mexico
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 France
8.2.2 Germany
8.2.3 Italy
8.2.4 Spain
8.2.5 UK
8.2.6 Rest of Europe
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.3.1 China
8.3.2 Japan
8.3.3 India
8.3.4 Australia
8.3.5 New Zealand
8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.4 Middle East
8.4.1 Saudi Arabia
8.4.2 UAE
8.4.3 Rest of Middle East
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Others
9 Key Player Activities
9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
9.3 Product Launch & Expansions
9.4 Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
10.1 Rijk Zwaan
10.2 Navdanya
10.3 Enza Zaden
10.4 High Mowing Organic Seeds
10.5 Johnny's Selected Seeds
10.6 De Bolster
10.7 Southern Exposure Seed Exchange
10.8 Maas Plant
10.9 HILD Samen
10.10 Seed Savers Exchange
10.11 Territorial Seed Company
10.12 Arnica Kwekerij
10.13 Fedco Seeds
10.14 Wild Garden Seeds
10.15 Seeds of Change
