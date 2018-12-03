Global Organic Whey Protein Market 2019-2023

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 106 Pages, November 2018



About this market

Increasing preference for online retailing among vendors



Vendors use e-commerce platforms to broaden the visibility of their products and involve their customers with brand stories. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the organic whey protein market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.



Market overview

The increasing product launches

Many vendors are encouraged to introduce new products, which in turn, increases their revenue flow and expand their customer base. Successful product launches also increases the market share and provide a competitive edge to the market.

Growing popularity of vegan protein powders

Vegans do not consume dairy products, butter or cheese, and animal products such as eggs and milk. There is an increase in the demand for vegan protein powders such as hemp protein and pea protein due to rise in the vegan population and rising health awareness.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the organic whey protein market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Completive landscape

The market appears to be concentrated with the presence of a few companies. Factors such as the increasing preference for online retailing among vendors and increasing product launches, will provide considerable growth opportunities to organic whey protein market vendors. Milk Specialties, NOW Foods, Organic Valley, The Organic Protein Company, and The Organic Whey are some of the major companies covered in this report.



