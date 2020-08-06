Global Organizations Continue to Select SAP® SuccessFactors® Solutions to Modernize Human Resources

WALLDORF, Germany, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced aesthetic laser maker Cynosure LLC and agriculture sciences company FMC Corporation are among the latest enterprises to have either selected or gone live with SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions, part of human experience management (HXM) solutions from SAP. Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, more than 400 companies in the first half of 2020 have gone live with SAP SuccessFactors solutions.

"From empowering employees in the rapid transition to remote work, to driving meaningful improvement around diversity, equity and inclusion, it's never been more important that people are at the center of business," said Jill Popelka, president, SAP SuccessFactors. "Organizations around the globe, including 43 percent of Fortune 500 companies, continue to leverage SAP SuccessFactors HXM solutions to remain agile, innovative and confident that they can tackle their most pressing business challenges."

Other companies to have selected or gone live with SAP SuccessFactors solutions in the first half of 2020 include:

Bechtle AG , one of Europe's largest IT suppliers, chose SAP SuccessFactors solutions to consolidate and unify HR processes for all entities and to shift to a data-driven HR model while delivering a high-quality and digital experience for all employees.

one of largest IT suppliers, chose SAP SuccessFactors solutions to consolidate and unify HR processes for all entities and to shift to a data-driven HR model while delivering a high-quality and digital experience for all employees. BRK Ambiental S.A. , Brazil's largest private sanitation company serving 15 million people in more than 100 cities, runs its business on SAP solutions, including SAP SuccessFactors solutions. Having gone live within an unusual business environment, the water and sewage company is now entirely digital. It consolidated multiple public concession operations into one integrated structure to reduce costs and improve transaction synergies.

, largest private sanitation company serving 15 million people in more than 100 cities, runs its business on SAP solutions, including SAP SuccessFactors solutions. Having gone live within an unusual business environment, the water and sewage company is now entirely digital. It consolidated multiple public concession operations into one integrated structure to reduce costs and improve transaction synergies. Cantu Pneus , the largest tire importer in Brazil , is looking to boost its business through a digital transformation with SAP as its key partner. Its workforce will benefit from the fast and modern interface and services of SAP SuccessFactors solutions integrated with software from Qualtrics, an SAP company, to track work sentiment.

, the largest tire importer in , is looking to boost its business through a digital transformation with SAP as its key partner. Its workforce will benefit from the fast and modern interface and services of SAP SuccessFactors solutions integrated with software from Qualtrics, an SAP company, to track work sentiment. Commission de la construction du Québec (CCQ) , which enforces construction laws and regulations, purchased SAP S/4HANA®, SAP SuccessFactors solutions, the SAP Analytics Cloud solution, SAP Cloud Platform, SAP Customer Experience solutions, SAP Concur® solutions and Experience Management solutions from SAP and Qualtrics. As an intelligent enterprise running SAP software, CCQ will see improved system reliability and security, increased process efficiency, greater innovation across various lines of business and better communication and services for its customers.

, which enforces construction laws and regulations, purchased SAP S/4HANA®, SAP SuccessFactors solutions, the SAP Analytics Cloud solution, SAP Cloud Platform, SAP Customer Experience solutions, SAP Concur® solutions and Experience Management solutions from SAP and Qualtrics. As an intelligent enterprise running SAP software, CCQ will see improved system reliability and security, increased process efficiency, greater innovation across various lines of business and better communication and services for its customers. Duratex S.A. , the largest South American producer of manufactured wood panels, continues to transition to the digital economy with SAP software. The company already has SAP S/4HANA, SAP Ariba® solutions, SAP Cloud Platform and SAP Concur solutions. It is now adopting SAP SuccessFactors solutions to engage its workforce of more than 11,000 employees. Duratex also added the SAP Master Data Governance application, which provides important and strategic information about competitors; a single, trusted data view; and addresses head on digital, analytical and operational challenges.

, the largest South American producer of manufactured wood panels, continues to transition to the digital economy with SAP software. The company already has SAP S/4HANA, SAP Ariba® solutions, SAP Cloud Platform and SAP Concur solutions. It is now adopting SAP SuccessFactors solutions to engage its workforce of more than 11,000 employees. Duratex also added the SAP Master Data Governance application, which provides important and strategic information about competitors; a single, trusted data view; and addresses head on digital, analytical and operational challenges. Erste Group Bank AG , one of the largest financial service providers in Central and Eastern Europe , selected the SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite. The software enables it to harmonize HR processes and services across the group and to deliver a unified, high-quality experience for all employees. With remote support from SAP, the company went live with SAP SuccessFactors solutions during the COVID-19 lockdown.

one of the largest financial service providers in Central and , selected the SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite. The software enables it to harmonize HR processes and services across the group and to deliver a unified, high-quality experience for all employees. With remote support from SAP, the company went live with SAP SuccessFactors solutions during the COVID-19 lockdown. Etihad Airways PJSC is committed to transforming the aviation industry through creativity and innovation, and it knows that an engaged workforce is key to its success. To drive HR transformation, the airline implemented the SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite to deliver an unparalleled employee experience from hire to retire and to empower people to achieve their full potential.

is committed to transforming the aviation industry through creativity and innovation, and it knows that an engaged workforce is key to its success. To drive HR transformation, the airline implemented the SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite to deliver an unparalleled employee experience from hire to retire and to empower people to achieve their full potential. Grupo Zaragoza , the fastest growing company in Brazil's retail sector, turned to SAP to support its digital transformation. With brands wholesaler Spani Atacadista and retailer Villarreal Supermercados, the company adopted a combination of SAP S/4HANA, SAP Cloud Platform and SAP Analytics solutions to have one robust platform with real-time information and a reliable procurement solution This allows the company to consolidate operations, improve management and make better decisions. Grupo Zaragoza's 5,000 employees will rely on SAP SuccessFactors solutions as their fast and reliable go-to HR services destination.

, the fastest growing company in retail sector, turned to SAP to support its digital transformation. With brands wholesaler Spani Atacadista and retailer Villarreal Supermercados, the company adopted a combination of SAP S/4HANA, SAP Cloud Platform and SAP Analytics solutions to have one robust platform with real-time information and a reliable procurement solution This allows the company to consolidate operations, improve management and make better decisions. 5,000 employees will rely on SAP SuccessFactors solutions as their fast and reliable go-to HR services destination. Jiangsu Hengshun Group Co. Ltd. , the largest vinegar producer in China , chose SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors solutions, and the SAP Sales Cloud, SAP Marketing Cloud and SAP Analytics Cloud solutions to help it achieve its digital transformation. The support will enable its business development to realize its vision.

, the largest vinegar producer in , chose SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors solutions, and the SAP Sales Cloud, SAP Marketing Cloud and SAP Analytics Cloud solutions to help it achieve its digital transformation. The support will enable its business development to realize its vision. Hyundai Motor Europe GmbH aims to change the OEM industry by becoming a global mobility provider and leader in zero-emissions technology. To achieve this, Hyundai intends to be more agile to focus on various aspects of mobility. Hyundai selected SAP SuccessFactors solutions to consolidate and streamline HR processes, provide self-services to employees and support fact-based decisions underpinned by workforce data and analytics.

aims to change the OEM industry by becoming a global mobility provider and leader in zero-emissions technology. To achieve this, Hyundai intends to be more agile to focus on various aspects of mobility. Hyundai selected SAP SuccessFactors solutions to consolidate and streamline HR processes, provide self-services to employees and support fact-based decisions underpinned by workforce data and analytics. Mageline Biotechnology Co. Ltd. is a high-end Chinese skincare brand. In order to support the fast business expansion in domestic and overseas market, Mageline selected SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Concur solutions, SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP SuccessFactors solutions to enhance the enterprise's digital capabilities.

is a high-end Chinese skincare brand. In order to support the fast business expansion in domestic and overseas market, Mageline selected SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Concur solutions, SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP SuccessFactors solutions to enhance the enterprise's digital capabilities. Migros Group , Switzerland's largest retailer and private employer, selected SAP SuccessFactors solutions to digitalize and harmonize HR processes and to align the technology architecture with the HR target image.

, largest retailer and private employer, selected SAP SuccessFactors solutions to digitalize and harmonize HR processes and to align the technology architecture with the HR target image. Ottobock SE & Co KGaA , which develops medical technology products for people with limited mobility, selected SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite to streamline and standardize HR processes, increase transparency and drive fact-based decisions. Part of the HXM solutions from SAP, the suite will empower the HR team to support business expansion while attracting the best talent and increasing employee experience and employer brand.

which develops medical technology products for people with limited mobility, selected SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite to streamline and standardize HR processes, increase transparency and drive fact-based decisions. Part of the HXM solutions from SAP, the suite will empower the HR team to support business expansion while attracting the best talent and increasing employee experience and employer brand. Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) selected SAP SuccessFactors solutions to automate HR and payroll processes, offer self-services and gain transparency into its workforce. SAP SuccessFactors solutions will also enable QIIB to deliver a modern and simple HR experience.

SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite helps organizations take charge of change by adapting how they deliver HR services.

For more information, visit the HR and People Engagement area of sap.com and the SAP News Center.

