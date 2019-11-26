Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market: Focus on Type, Technology, Raw Materials, Sandwich Panels, and End-Use Industries - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.98%, in terms of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.



Europe dominated the global organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate market with a share of 37.75% in 2019. Among major countries of Europe, Germany acquired the largest share in the organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate market in 2019. This is accredited to the major deployment of counter measures in defense in the country.



The global organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate market has gained widespread importance, owing to increasing environmental concerns along with increasing adoption from new end users such as automotive, manufacturers, and construction industries. The aerospace and defense industry has witnessed an increase in the demand for organosheets and semi-finished UD-tape laminates due to their lightweight, outstanding strength, and design flexibility.



Expert Quote



The increasing demand rate for fabric-based organosheet in addition to aerospace and defense industry is forcing the organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate manufacturers to develop the products with more advanced technologies.



Scope of the Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished UD-tape Laminate Market



The organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as type, raw materials, end-use, system, end users, and regions. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the global organosheet and semi-finished UD tape laminate market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Market Segmentation



The global organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate market has been segmented into type, raw material, end-users, technology, sandwich panel, and region. The aerospace and defense segment dominated the global organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry. The report also analyzes different end-users that include major industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, sports and leisure, and construction.



The organosheet and semi-finished UD-tape laminate market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely Europe, North America, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) has been provided in the report.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Adoption of Lightweight Materials in the Automotive Industry

1.1.2 Stringent Regulations to Ensure Sustainable Development

1.1.3 Improved Production Efficiency Owing to Reduced Manufacturing Time

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Lack of Knowledge About the Product

1.2.2 Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Capitalizing on the Demand for Aesthetic Value and Lightweight Materials for EVs

1.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-tape Laminate in Sustainable Building Systems



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

2.1.1 Product Launches and Development

2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

2.1.3 Business Expansions

2.1.4 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

2.1.5 Other Key Developments

2.2 Market Share Analysis for Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-tape Laminate Market, 2018



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness

3.3 Demand-Supply Analysis, By Region

3.4 Detailed Analysis of 20 Organosheet and Semi-Finished UD-tapes Manufacturers/Suppliers



4 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market (by Type), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Fabrics

4.3 UD -Tapes



5 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market (by Raw Material Type), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Fibers

5.2.1 Glass

5.2.2 Carbon Fiber

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Thermoplastic Resins

5.3.1 Polypropylene

5.3.2 Polyamide

5.3.3 Polyether Ether Ketone

5.3.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide

5.3.5 Others



6 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market (by End User), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Aerospace and Defense

6.3 Automotive

6.4 Sports and Leisure

6.5 Construction

6.6 Others



7 Global Organosheet and Semi-Finished Thermoplastic UD-Tape Laminate Market (by Technology), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Double Belt Press

7.3 Static Press

7.4 Continuous Compression Molding



8 Global Organosheet Sandwich Panel Market, Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)

8.1 Global Sandwich Panel Market (by End User)



9 Global Organosheets Market (by Region), Analysis and Forecast (2019-2029)



10 Company Profiles



AXIA MATERIALS CO., LTD.

Bond-Laminates GmbH

Covestro AG

Gividi Fabrics s.r.l.

Jiang Su QIYI Technology co., LTD

Kingfa SCI & TECH. CO., LTD.

PGTEX

Polystrand Inc.

Porcher Industries SA

SABIC FRT

SGL Carbon SE

Teijin Limited

The Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials (Quardant Plastics Composite GmbH)

Toray Advanced Composites

U.S. Liner Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y4u9pd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

