Global Original Equipment PCLT Tire Market Forecasts to 2025: After Sharp Declines in 2020, Steady Recovery is Forecast through to 2025
Aug 19, 2021, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Original Equipment PCLT Tire Market Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
After sharp declines in 2020, the global PCLT original equipment tire market is forecast to recover steadily in the period through to 2025.
This report provides a detailed review of the developments in the market and forecasts for the period to 2025. The excel datapack contains detailed data on PCLT OE tire volumes by country from 2015 and forecasts to 2025. The datapack also includes forecasts of new light vehicle registrations by country to 2025
Country coverage includes
- Europe: Germany, Spain, France, Russia, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Italy, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Portugal, and Sweden
- Americas: Argentina, Brazil. Canada, Mexico, USA
- Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam
Key Topics Covered:
- Strategic Overview
- Global Light Vehicle Registration Forecasts to 2025
- Global OE Tire Market Forecasts to 2025
- European Light Vehicle Registration Forecasts to 2025
- European OE Tire Market Forecasts to 2025
- Americas Light Vehicle Registration Forecasts to 2025
- Americas OE Tire Market Forecasts to 2025
- Asia Pacific Light Vehicle Registration Forecasts to 2025
- Asia Pacific OE Tire Market Forecasts to 2025
- Data Tables
- Glossary and Definitions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cedma8
