Global Orphan Assets Market Trends & Outlook Report 2020: Regulatory Approval, Reimbursement Overview, Backgrounds, Pricing, Health Technology Assessments

'Orphan drugs' are intended to treat rare/ultra rare diseases. They are developed to treat patients suffering from very serious diseases for which no treatment, or adequate one, is available.

Orphan assets are often priced at a premium compared to non-orphan indications, with a high cost-per-patient driven by the manufacturer need to recoup the costs of R&D and incentivise development3, from small patient populations



Policy makers and regulators recognise the high unmet need and challenges to recoup investment from small patient numbers, resulting in a range of policies to incentivise orphan/rare disease therapeutic development across markets, including expedited approval and tax breaks



High prices of orphan assets, expedited regulatory approval processes, low patient numbers in clinical trials result significant payer pressure, driven by lack of long term data especially for curative treatments, limited understanding of long term costs, high up-front costs and high budget impact



This results in lack of or delays to reimbursement leading to manufacturer challenges.

Rare disease patient populations in key launch markets are defined in law as:

US: < 200,000 people

EU: 1 person in 2,000

JPN: < 50,000 people (< 4 in 10,000)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Asset regulatory approval matrix

2. Asset reimbursement overview

3. Detailed asset backgrounds

4. Price & Reimbursement overview

5. Health Technology Assessments (HTAs)



