GLOBAL ORTHOBIOLOGICS MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

Orthobiologics are substances that orthopedic surgeons use to help injuries heal more quickly.They are used to improve the healing of broken bones and injured muscles, tendons, and ligaments.



These products are made from substances that are naturally available in the human body. When they are used in higher concentrations, orthobiologics substances help speed up the healing process.

The demand for rapid recovery coupled with reduced hospital stay is one of the main factors promoting the growth of this market. The global orthobiologics market is growing at a CAGR of 5.14% in the forecasting period 2019-2027.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The increasing rise in the geriatric population is giving rise to implantable medical devices thereby giving rise to conditions like arthritis thus boosting the growth of the market.According to the WHO, there has been a substantial rise in the global geriatric population; the group of people above 65 years of age is the fastest growing population segment.



This segment is expected to grow from 13% in 2010 to 53% by 2022.

Although, the healthcare reorganizations are assessed to have affected the orthobiologics surgeons.Such organizations, restrict a doctor from owing future constructed hospitals.



The law stops existing doctors owned facilities from further adding investors and thereby limiting the growth of the market.

Increasing disposable income globally is estimated to be one of the factors that are creating numerous expansion opportunities for the growth of the orthobiologics market and further leaving a positive impact.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global orthobiologics market has been geographically segmented by four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World. The North America region is the dominating market in recent years due to increased awareness regarding biological implants and thereby leaving a positive impact on the market.

Also, in the US in 2016, around 53 million people are suffering from arthritis, and about 78 million people are suffering from low back and neck pain. The rising incidence of sports injuries coupled with an increase in diseases are further boosting the market demand.

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

AAP Implantate AG, Allosource, Amedica Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Conmed Corporation, Depuy Inc. (Acquired By Johnson And Johnson), Exactech Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holding Corporation, Medtronic Inc., Nuvasive Inc., RTI Surgical Sanofi, Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Inc. are the major companies mentioned in the report.



