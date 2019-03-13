Global Orthodontics Supplies Market (2018 - 2024)

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Orthodontics Supplies Market size is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Orthodontia is also called orthodontics and dentofacial orthopaedics and it is a field of expertise within dentistry, which deals primarily with mispositioned teeth and jaws. The adoption of orthodontics supplies is expected to increase in the near future, due to rise in prevalence of various types of dental problems such as teeth irregularity, malocclusion, and others. Orthodontist deals in diagnosing, preventing, and correcting mispositioned teeth. Growing number of patients with malocclusion, jaw diseases, tooth decay/tooth loss, jaw pain; growing disposable income among the middle-class, and increasing awareness among consumers about advanced orthodontic treatments; and technological advancements in orthodontic products are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Brackets, Anchorage, Archwires and Ligatures. Brackets are further sub segmented into Removable and Fixed. Anchorage Type is further sub segmented into Bands & Buccal Tubes and Miniscrews. Ligatures Type is further sub segmented into Wire Ligatures and Elastomeric Ligatures. Based on Age group, the market is segmented into Adults and Children & Teenagers.. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Align Technology Inc., Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG, DENTSPLY International, Inc., American Orthodontics, G&H Orthodontics, Inc., Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc., TP Orthodontics, Inc.



