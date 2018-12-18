Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market 2017-2025 - Rise In Number Of Strategic Collaborations And Joint Ventures To Develop Novel Robotic Systems

DUBLIN, Dec 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Orthopedic Medical Robots Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Anatomy, Application, End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the report the orthopedic medical robots market, the market is expected to reach US$ $ 2,110.69 Mn in 2025 from US$ 375.49 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 24.1% from 2018-2025.

The orthopedic medical robots market is driven by the driving factor such as increase in the number of musculoskeletal diseases, rise in funds allocated for medical robots research and technological advancements in orthopedic surgical robots. However, the market is likely face the restraining factors such as high cost of robotic systems and safety concerns associated with the robotic devices market. The future trend that is likely to drive the market growth is rise in number of strategic collaborations and joint ventures to develop novel robotic systems.

The orthopedic medical robots market as per the product the segment is segmented as systems and instruments & accessories. The market of instruments and accessories has the highest market share in 2017, contributing to orthopedic medical robots market is of 60.7% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

The rise in demand by the aging population for the hip and knee replacement is likely to propel the growth of the medical robotic systems market. Similarly, the systems segment contributed 39.3% of the market share in the year 2017 and is expected to be the fastest growing market in the coming forecast period.

The anatomy segment of the orthopedic medical robots market includes upper extremities, lower extremities, and others. The anatomy segment for the orthopedic medical robots market was valued at US$ 375.49 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 2,110.69 Mn by 2025.

The upper extremity segment was further divided into the sub-segments such as shoulder, wrist, hand, and elbow. Similarly, lower extremity segment was also sub-segmented as knee, hip, foot and ankle and others. The lower extremities segments is the fastest growing segment in the anatomy and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period owing to the increase in the knee surgery, trauma surgery, and hip surgery among the others. Among the lower extremity the knee segment holds the largest market in the anatomy segments likewise, shoulder is the largest market share holder in for the upper extremity market among the anatomy segment.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2. Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market - Key Takeaways



3. Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Pest Analysis



4. Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increase In Number Of Musculoskeletal Diseases

4.1.2 Rise In Funds Allocated For Medical Robots Research

4.1.3 Technological Advancements In Orthopedic Surgical Robots

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost Of Robotic Systems

4.2.2 Safety Concerns Associated With The Robotic Devices

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Increased Preferences Among Patients Towards Robotic Surgeries

4.3.2 Development In The Healthcare Market

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Rise In Number Of Strategic Collaborations And Joint Ventures To Develop Novel Robotic Systems

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market - Global Analysis

5.1 Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.2 Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.3 Performance Of Key Players

5.3.1 Stryker

5.3.2 Zimmer Biomet

5.4 Expert Opinions



6. Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Systems Market Volume Analysis & Forecasts - By Region



7. Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Systems Market

7.3 Instruments & Accessories Market



8. Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market Analysis - By Anatomy

8.1 Overview

8.2 Upper Extremities Market

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Global Upper Extremities Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.2.3 Hand Market

8.2.4 Elbow Market

8.2.5 Wrist Market

8.2.6 Shoulders Market

8.3 Lower Extremities Market

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Global Lower Extremities Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

8.3.3 Foot & Ankle Market

8.3.4 Knee Market

8.3.5 Hips Market

8.3.6 Others Market

8.4 Others Market



9. Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market Analysis- By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market, By Application 2017 & 2025 (%)

9.3 Surgery Market

9.4 Rehabilitation Market

9.5 Others Market



10. Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market Analysis- By End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market, By End User 2017 & 2025 (%)

10.3 Hospitals Market

10.4 Orthopedic Clinics Market

10.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market



11. North America Orthopedic Medical Robots Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025



12. Europe Orthopedic Medical Robots Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025



13. Asia Pacific Orthopedic Medical Robots Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025



14. Middle East And Africa Orthopedic Medical Robots Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025



15. South And Central America Orthopedic Medical Robots Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025



16. Orthopedic Medical Robots Market -Industry Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Growth Strategies In The Orthopedic Medical Robots Market, 2015-2018

16.3 Organic Growth Strategies

16.3.1 Overview

16.3.2 Product Approvals

16.3.3 Product Launch

16.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies

16.4.1 Overview

16.4.2 Partnerships & Acquisition

16.4.3 Others



17. Orthopedic Medical Robots Market - Key Company Profiles



Ekso Bionics

Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

Wright Medical Group N. V

Zimmer Biomet

General Electric

Think Surgical Inc

Omni

