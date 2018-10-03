Global Orthotic Foot Insoles Market 2018-2022: Lack of Awareness About Foot Health Remains a Market Challenge

The "Global Orthotic Foot Insoles Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Orthotic Foot Insoles Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Orthotic Foot Insoles Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing prevalence of diabetes. The high prevalence of diabetes in several countries will play a key factor behind the growth of the market across the globe. One trend affecting this market is the penetration of 3D printing technology. Several manufacturers are adopting 3D printing technologies owing to the advantages such as faster delivery, customized variable densities, and provision for softer areas.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the lack of awareness about foot health. The lack of awareness or knowledge about foot insoles or foot health is affecting the growth of the industry.


Key vendors:

  • Bauerfeind
  • Bayer
  • Footlogics
  • Implus
  • Linsole
  • Powerstep
  • SOLO Laboratories
  • Superfeet Worldwide

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Comparison by application
  • Medical
  • Sports
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Retail outlets
  • Online retail
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Penetration of 3D printing
  • Plantar pressure analysis through insoles
  • Increased investments in healthcare sector

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qz5c87/global_orthotic?w=5

