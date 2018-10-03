Global Orthotic Foot Insoles Market 2018-2022: Lack of Awareness About Foot Health Remains a Market Challenge

DUBLIN, Oct 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Orthotic Foot Insoles Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Orthotic Foot Insoles Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Orthotic Foot Insoles Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing prevalence of diabetes. The high prevalence of diabetes in several countries will play a key factor behind the growth of the market across the globe. One trend affecting this market is the penetration of 3D printing technology. Several manufacturers are adopting 3D printing technologies owing to the advantages such as faster delivery, customized variable densities, and provision for softer areas.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the lack of awareness about foot health. The lack of awareness or knowledge about foot insoles or foot health is affecting the growth of the industry.



Key vendors:

Bauerfeind

Bayer

Footlogics

Implus

Linsole

Powerstep

SOLO Laboratories

Superfeet Worldwide

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Medical

Sports

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Comparison by distribution channel

Retail outlets

Online retail

Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Penetration of 3D printing

Plantar pressure analysis through insoles

Increased investments in healthcare sector

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qz5c87/global_orthotic?w=5



Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

