Global Osseointegration Implants Market Report 2018

The "Osseointegration Implants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (ASCs, Hospitals, Dental Clinics), By Product (Dental, Knee, Hip, Spinal Implants), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global osseointegration implants market size is expected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.



Growing number of joint replacement surgeries among geriatric population, rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and advancement in healthcare facilities are anticipated to drive the osseointegration implants market.



Key players have been using different strategies such as new product launch, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their foothold in this market. For instance, in April 2018, Integrum SE introduced a revolutionary OPRA implant system. According to the company, the product will be initially available only in London and would be distributed through London International Patient Services (LIPS), a U.K.-based healthcare treatment organization for international patients seeking treatment.



The osseointegration implants market in developed economies, such as U.S., Germany, France, and Australia, is comparatively mature owing to presence of key market players in these countries and high demand for such products.



On the other hand, emerging countries in Asia and Latin America currently have a moderate adoption rate of these products, presenting lucrative growth opportunities in future. Economic growth and rising disposable income in these countries are anticipated to propel market growth. Manufacturing companies have been investing in these rapidly developing markets, provided pricing and distribution activities are undertaken efficiently.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

By product, dental implants are projected to exhibit a remarkable CAGR of nearly 9.0% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to large number of patients along with increasing number of dental surgeries, especially in U.S. and Europe

Asian countries are estimated to witness the highest growth in this market due to increase in penetration of market players, rising disposable income, expanding geriatric population, and surge in road traffic accidents

Some of the key companies in the market are Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith and Nephew Plc., Straumann AG Group, Integrum SE, and ConMed Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Report Scope

1.1 Segment Market Scope

1.2 Regional Scope

1.3 Estimates and Forecast Timeline



Chapter 2 Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology

2.2 Information or Data Analysis

2.3 Market Formulation & Validation

2.4 Region Wise Market Calculation

2.5 Region Based Segment Share Calculation

2.6 Models Used for Market Estimation

2.7 List of Secondary Sources

2.8 List of Primary Sources

2.9 List of Abbreviations



Chapter 3 Objectives

3.1 Objective - 1: Understanding the market dynamics

3.2 Objective - 2: Understanding the market estimates and forecasts

3.3 Objective - 3: Understanding the attributes such as strategy framework, competitor categorization

3.4 Objective - 4: Understanding the key end-users, technological, application and product scopes



Chapter 4 Executive Summary



Chapter 5 Market Definition



Chapter 6 Industry Outlook

6.1 Market Segmentation

6.2 Business Segment Trends

6.2.1 Product business analysis

6.2.2 End-use analysis

6.2.3 Regional business analysis

6.3 Market Variable Analysis

6.3.1 Market driver analysis

6.3.1.1 Rising geriatrics with musculoskeletal disorders

6.3.1.2 Increasing incidences of injuries from road traffic accidents

6.3.1.3 Adoption of minimally invasive surgeries

6.3.2 Market restraint analysis

6.3.2.1 High cost of implants

6.3.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

6.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

6.5 Business Environment Analysis tools

6.5.1 SWOT Analysis, by PEST

6.5.2 Porter's five forces analysis

6.5.3 Industry Analysis - Ansoff'S Matrix



Chapter 7 Competitive & Vendor Landscape

7.1 Participant Categorization

7.1.1 Innovators

7.1.1.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings

7.1.1.2 Medtronic Plc.

7.1.1.3 Smith and Nephew PLc.

7.1.1.4 Stryker Corporation

7.1.1.5 ConMed Corporation

7.2 Strategy Mapping

7.2.1 New Product Launch

7.2.2 Acquisition

7.2.3 Expansion

7.2.4 Partnerships

7.2.5 Marketing & Promotions



Chapter 8 Osseointegration Implants Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Osseointegration implants market: Product Movement Analysis

8.2 Dental Implants

8.3 Knee Implants

8.4 Hip Implants

8.5 Spinal Implants



Chapter 9 Osseointegration Implants Market: End-use Movement Analysis

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.3 Dental Clinics



Chapter 10 Regional Outlook

10.1 Osseointegration Implants Market Share by Region, 2017 & 2026



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Strategic Framework

11.2 Company Profiles



Medtronic Plc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

DentsPly Sirona

Straumann Group A.G

Smith and Nephew Plc.

Stryker Corporation

ConMed Corporation

Integrum S.E

Osstem Implant Co.

Bicon, LLC

