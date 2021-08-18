Global Ostomy/Stoma Care Market Report 2021-2028: Focus on Surgery type, Usability, System Type, & Shape

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ostomy/Stoma Care Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By End-Use; By Region, Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ostomy/stoma care market size is expected to reach USD 4.79 billion by 2028.



In the colostomy, the opening is made from the large intestine to the abdominal wall so the feces can bypass through the anal canal. In Urostomy, the urine passes straight into a stoma bag and thus bypasses through the urethra. In Ileostomy, the damaged part is removed from the ileum and diverted to an artificial opening in the abdominal wall.



The global ostomy care market is driven by the rising geriatric population and the increased number of ostomy surgeries in bladder cancer, bowel cancer, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Moreover, the rising number of patient awareness programs on the use of ostomy products, and new product innovation are some of the key factors responsible for the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, difficult reimbursement conditions and increased cost of surgical care are factors expected to stifle the growth of the global ostomy care market through the foreseeable future.



The overall market is segmented on the basis of product, end-use, and region. Based on the product, the global ostomy care market is further categorized into bags and accessories. The bags segment is further sub-segmented into surgery type, usability, shape, and system type. The surgery type is further broken down into colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy.



Among the surgery types, colostomy surgery is expected to exhibit strong growth followed by Ileostomy and urostomy. By usability, the bags are segmented into closed-end and drainable bags. On the basis of system type, the market is segmented into one-piece systems and two-piece systems.



The accessories segment is a crucial part of product offering and has registered substantial growth in the ostomy care market in the year 2020. The segment Is further bifurcated into deodorants, cleansers, tapes, powder & pastes, tapes, belts among others.



On the basis of end-use, the global ostomy care market is further segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, home care settings, and ambulatory surgical centers. In 2020, the home care settings segment is estimated to dominate the global ostomy care market.



By geography, the global ostomy care market is segmented into five major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for the largest share of the ostomy care market in 2020. It dominated in ostomy care market due to increased patient awareness programs and the prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases among the older population.



Some of the key players in global ostomy care market include Welland Medical Limited, Marlen International, Nu-Hope Laboratories, Coloplast, ConvaTec Inc., Hollister Incorporated, BAO-Health, Inc., Alcare Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Flexicare Medical Limited among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Ostomy Care Market Insights

3.1. Industry snapshot

3.2. Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Market Forces

3.3.2. Industry analysis - Porter's five force

3.3.3. Ostomy care market PEST analysis, 2020

3.3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Ostomy care Industry trends

3.3.6. Prevalence of IBD



4. Ostomy Care Market Size and Forecast by Product

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Bags

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028

4.2.1.1. Ostomy Care Market by Surgery Type (USD Million), 2016 - 2028

4.2.1.1.1. Colostomy Surgery Type (USD Million), 2016 - 2028

4.2.1.1.2. Ileostomy Surgery Type (USD Million), 2016 - 2028

4.2.1.1.3. Urostomy Surgery Type (USD Million), 2016 - 2028

4.2.1.2. Ostomy Care Market by Usability (USD Million), 2016 - 2028

4.2.1.2.1. Close end usability (USD Million), 2016 - 2028

4.2.1.2.2. Drainable bags usability (USD Million), 2016 - 2028

4.2.1.3. Ostomy Care Market by System Type (USD Million), 2016 - 2028

4.2.1.3.1. One-piece systems (USD Million), 2016 - 2028

4.2.1.3.2. Two-piece systems (USD Million), 2016 - 2028

4.2.1.4. Ostomy Care Market by Shape (USD Million), 2016 - 2028

4.2.1.4.1. Flat (USD Million), 2016 - 2028

4.2.1.4.2. Convex (USD Million), 2016 - 2028

4.3. Accessories

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028

4.3.1.1. Creams (USD Million), 2016 - 2028

4.3.1.2. Deodorants (USD Million), 2016 - 2028

4.3.1.3. Powders & Pastes (USD Million), 2016 - 2028

4.3.1.4. Cleansers (USD Million), 2016 - 2028

4.3.1.5. Belt (USD Million), 2016 - 2028

4.3.1.6. Tapes (USD Million), 2016 - 2028



5. Ostomy Care Market Size and Forecast by End-Use

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Hospitals

5.3. Specialty Clinics

5.4. Home care settings

5.5. Ambulatory surgical centers



6. Ostomy Care Market Size and Forecast by Regions

6.1. Key findings

6.2. North America

6.2.3. U.S.

6.2.4. Canada

6.2.5. Mexico

6.3. Europe

6.3.3. Germany

6.3.4. UK

6.3.5. Spain

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.3. China

6.4.4. India

6.4.5. Japan

6.5. Latin America

6.5.3. Brazil

6.6. Middle East & Africa



7. Company Profiles

Coloplast

ConvaTec Inc.

Hollister Incorporated

Alcare Co. Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BAO-Health

Welland Medical Limited

Marlen International

Nu-Hope Laboratories Inc.

Flexicare Medical Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6j0pfu

