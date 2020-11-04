Global OTC and Personal Care Trend Report 2020: Blue Light Supplements, Extended Cannabinoid, Biodegradable Menstuation, Tea Relief, Plant Toothpaste, Enhanced Drop, Reusable Hygiene
Looking at the impact of wellness on over-the-counter and personal care products, including products that can support a holistic approach to health and wellness. The world of over-the-counter personal care products has undergone some major shifts.
An expanded definition of wellness among consumers today sees an increased focus on a more general sense of well-being, shifting away from products with a focus on specific ailments. Additionally, consumers today have grown increasingly accustomed to instant gratification, and have developed an increased interest in incorporating products into daily rituals.
These emerging consumer priorities have seen new, innovative developments in over-the-counter and personal care products, including evolutions in ingredients, formulations, and packaging, that work to satisfy these new needs. In this premium report, we've highlighted insights and top trends within this space that speak to the key evolutions in personal care products.
Using the analyst frameworks and relevant data, you'll gain a new understanding of the motivations and desires that define the modern consumer and discover the innovative products and solutions that are causing major industry shifts within this space.
Regions Covered:
- Canada
- United States
- South America
- Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary - OTC & Personal Care Trend Report
- Megatrends Overview
2. Consumer Insights - Overlooked Opportunities
- Blue Light Supplements
- Extended Cannabinoid
- Biodegradable Menstuation
- Tea Relief
- Plant Toothpaste
- Enhanced Drop
- Reusable Hygiene
3. Specific Examples - Relevant Ideas & Case Studies
- Vibrant First Aid Kits
- Compostable Personal Care Pods
- Bacteria-Balancing Hygiene Products
- Refillable Toiletry Concepts
- Replaceable Bristle Toothbrushes
- Aluminum UV Light Toothbrushes
- App-Connected AI Toothbrushes
- Pump Toothpaste Packages
- Silver-Infused Tooth Gels
- Zero Waste Toothbrushes
- Dry Mouth Relief Products
- Premium Alcohol-Free Mouthwashes
- Bacteria-Clearing Nasal Sprays
- Soothing Muscle Relief Remedies
- Stress Management Capsules
- Functional Family Vitamins
- Long-Term Brain Supplements
- Modern Lifestyle Gummy Supplements
- CBD-Enhanced Probiotic Supplements
- Immune System-Strengthening Gummies
- CBD Hair Gummies
- Balancing Anti-Allergy Vitamins
- Immunity-Boosting Chocolates
- Powered Ear Canal Cleaners
- Introductory Feminine Care Kits
- Decorative Tampon Packaging
- Organic Feminine Hygiene Subscriptions
- Deodorizing Biodegradable Pads
- Prebiotic Natural Deodorants
- Youthful Menstruation Medications
- Convenient Menstrual Pain Patches
- Ocean Plastic Razors
- Unisex Grooming Brands
- Gender-Neutral Grooming Brands
4. Appendix
- Special Features & Definitions
Companies Mentioned
- Avida
- GUM
- Hello Bello
- Oral-B
- Sopharax
- Vegamour
