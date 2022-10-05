Global OTC Probiotics Supplement Market to Reach $23.36 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.79%

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OTC Probiotics Supplement Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global OTC probiotic supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.79% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$23.367 billion by 2027, increasing from US$9.462 billion in 2020.

OTC probiotic supplements include all types of supplements available in various distribution channels and are often called non-prescription probiotic supplements. The increasing popularity of probiotic supplements, coupled with rising health awareness, is expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period. In addition, the expanding scope of probiotics application is anticipated to boost the demand in the coming years.

Furthermore, there is a favourable outlook of people toward medical nutrition in developed countries like the United States and Germany on account of the growing prevalence of digestive diseases and problems. Rising health awareness has resulted in the increasing expenditure on probiotic supplements, and factors such as changing lifestyle and eating habits have further increased the consumption of high-sodium-based foods which is contributing to the high prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders. All such factors are expected to boost the demand for probiotic supplements over the forecast period. However, the availability of substitutes remains a major challenge to the widespread adoption of pharmaceutical probiotic products.

The growing scope of application is widening the growth opportunities for manufacturers and vendors

Currently, the application of probiotics is limited to a few health problems. However, with the growing research and development activities, the scope of probiotics application is expected to expand during the forecast period. Also, in the coming years, the OTC pharmaceuticals probiotics may replace other pharmaceutical agents. With rising consumer awareness about health benefits, the market is expected to witness exponential growth. Furthermore, growing product launches of advanced and new flavoured probiotic products coupled with the growing popularity of OTC pharmaceutical probiotic products are further expected to widen the scope of growth opportunities for manufacturers and vendors.

The availability of substitutes is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Probiotics supplements are widely used to treat bowel problems such as diarrhoea and irritable bowel, among other forms of infections. All such problems and issues are also resolved through alternative ways such as herbal remedies. The availability of substitutes leads to consumers quickly switching to an alternative, even if there is a fractional price change. Also, due to this, the industry has become more competitive because consumers can choose to purchase substitutes like digestive remedies instead of OTC pharmaceutical probiotics. The growing popularity of OTC pharmaceutical probiotics alternatives such as healthier drinks like kombucha tea that contain probiotics that can help gut flora is further expected to restrain the market's growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

By Form

Capsules

Tablets

Powder

Syrups

By Ingredients

Bacteria

Lactobacilli

Bifidobacterium

Streptococcus Thermophilus

Yeast

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Drug stores and pharmacies

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

Israel

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Thailand

Indonesia

Taiwan

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global OTC probiotics supplement Market Analysis, By Form



6. Global OTC probiotics supplement Market Analysis, By Ingredients



7. Global OTC probiotics supplement Market Analysis, By Distribution Channel



8. Global OTC probiotics supplement Analysis, by Geography



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis



10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

DuPont

Danone

Probi AB

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Kibow Biotech

Pharmavite LLC

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Corp

Dietary Pros, Inc.

Royal DSM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awpwmb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets