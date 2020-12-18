Global OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report 2020-2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics - Strategies and Trends. COVID-19 Adjusted Forecasts by Application by Channel by Country. With Market Analysis, Executive Guides, Customization and COVID-19 Market Opportunity Analysis. 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the Counter and Direct to Consumer diagnostics set to help solve the pandemic problem. New technologies create rapid test solutions for the home market. Self-Sampling technology key.

Genetic DTC testing led the way. Now infectious disease testing is moving directly to the consumer. New sampling technology, rapid and multiplex tests have changed the picture on how and where testing is done. And the COVID-19 situation will lead the charge. This report explores the DTC outlook for different syndromes. Find out where the action is and the learn about the players.

Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between PCR and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication. Even CRISPR diagnostics are now coming into play.

The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2019 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

Key Topics Covered:



Market Guides

A. Situation Analysis and COVID-19 Market Analysis

B. Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

C. Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 What is OTC and DTC Testing?

1.2 OTC/DTC Testing - the quiet revolution in diagnostics

1.3 Self vs. Send - who knew?

1.4 Market Definition

1.4.1 Retail vs. Wholesale

1.42 OTC, DTC, HxV and HSG

1.4.3 Currency

1.4.4 Years

1.5 Methodology

1.6 U.S. Medical Market and Clinical Laboratory Testing - Perspective

1.6.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Clinical Testing

2. The Infectious Diseases - Guide to the Pathogens

2.1 HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)

2.2 HBV - Hepatitis B

2.3 HCV - Hepatitis C

2.4 HPV - Human papillomavirus

2.5 Coronavirus

2.6 Influenza

2.7 CT/NG - Chlamydia/Gonorrhoea

2.8 UTI.

2.9 GAS.

2.10 RESP

3. Industry Overview

3.1 Industry Participants

3.1.1 IVD Supplier

3.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

3.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

3.1.4 Independent lab analytical

3.1.5 Public National/regional lab

3.1.6 Hospital lab

3.1.7 Physician lab

3.1.8 Pharmacies

3.1.9 Audit body

3.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

3.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation.

3.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

3.2.3 Segmenting the OTC/DTC Market

3.3 Industry Structure

3.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

3.3.2 Economies of Scale

3.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

3.3.3 Physician Office Lab's

3.3.3.1 The Problem with POLS

3.3.4 Physician's and OCT/DTC

3.3.5 Pharmacies and OCT/DTC

3.3.5.1 The Diagnostic Plight of Pharmacies - Trying to do good

3.3.5.2 The Theranos Legacy

4. Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Privacy and Anonymity

4.1.2 The Internet Effect

4.1.3 Rapid Result

4.1.4 The Wellness Movement

4.1.5 The COVID-19 Impact

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Trust Factor

4.2.2 Infectious Disease is Declining But.

4.2.3 Wellness Hurts

4.2.4 Economic Growth improves Living Standards

4.3 Diagnostic Technology Development179

4.3.1 The Multiplex Paradigm Shift

4.3.2 NAT vs. Lateral Flow

4.3.3 The Unusual Role of GPS

4.3.4 Self and Send Competition

4.4.5 The Relationship to DTC Genetic

4.4.6 The Relationship to TeleHealth

4.4.7 Sample Collection - Who Knew?

5. OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Testing Recent Developments

Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

Importance of These Developments

How to Use This Section

FemtoDx Launches Rapid At-Home Test Development for COVID-19

FDA approves first at-home coronavirus test

Free Home HIV Tests Detect More Infections

Biohacking trend supports self testing.

PerkinElmer and EverlyWell to Expand U.S. At-Home Health Test Market

Mylan, Atomo Diagnostics Get WHO Prequalification Approval for HIV Self-Test

Miraca Holdings Inc. and Seventh Sense Biosystems, Inc. Announce Distribution Agreement

OraSure Technologies, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions

Mylan signs HIV test commercialisation deal with Atomo Diagnostics

Nigerian Govt Approves Alere HIV Self-Test Kit

Rapid HIV tests vary in their accuracy

Montreal researchers develop HIV self-testing app

researchers develop HIV self-testing app Boots launches UTI test and treat service across 37 branches

Scanwell Health moves beyond home UTI testing with nationwide kidney disease study partnership

Healthy.io raises $18 million for at-home urinalysis tests

for at-home urinalysis tests LetsGetChecked collects $30M more for at-home health testing

more for at-home health testing TestCard, a $4 Urine Test Read by Smartphone

Urine Test Read by Smartphone Digital Health Startup EverlyWell Raises $50M

Thriva adds test-at-home kits for female hormone and cortisol stress

Tasso scores $6.1M for patch-based home blood testing

for patch-based home blood testing LabCorp to offer self-testing home kits.

1Drop Diagnostics draws $4.25M for portable blood diagnostic panel

for portable blood diagnostic panel DBS Systems HEMAXIS receives CE/IVD mark 211 myLAB Box Announces $1.56M in Seed Funding

in Seed Funding Abbott HbA1c point-of-care test reliably diagnoses diabetes

6. Profiles of Key Diagnostic Testing Companies

1DropDiagnostics

Abbott Diagnostics (Alere)

Atomo Diagnostics

Ador Diagnostics

Akkoni Biosystems

Alveo Technologies

Applied BioCode

Atlas Genetics

Aus Diagnostics

BD Diagnostics

Biocartis

BioFire Diagnostics

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Cepheid

Curetis

DBS Systems

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diasorin

Everlywell

Fusion Genomics

GenePOC Diagnostics

GenMark Dx

Healthy.IO

Hologic

Inflammatix

Inui Health

Invetech

Janssen Diagnostics

Karius

Labcorp - Pixel

Letsgetchecked

Lexigene

Luminex

Mbio Diagnostics

Mesa Biotech

Mobidiag

myLabBox

Mylan

Nanomix

Orasure

Oxford Nanopore

Panagene

Primerdesign

Prominex

Qiagen (Statdx)

Quantumdx

Quest Diagnostics - Quest Direct

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Scanwell Health

Seegene

Sensovation

Seventh Sense Biosystems.

Siemens Healthineers (Fast Track Diagnostics)

SkylineDx

T2 Biosystems

TestCard Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher

Thriva

Veramarx

XCR Diagnostics

7. Global Market Size

7.1 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Country with Charts

7.2 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Syndrome with Charts

8. Global Market by Syndrome

8.1 Respiratory Syndrome Market (including COVID-19)

8.1.1 Respiratory Syndrome Market by Country

8.2 STD Market

8.3 UTI Market

8.4 HxV Market.

8.5 Other Market.

9. Global Market by Channel

9.1 OTC/DTC Market by Channel

9.2 OTC Market

9.3 DTC Market

9.4 HSG Market

Appendices

I. United States Medicare System: 2020 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

II. FDA Approved Microbial Tests

