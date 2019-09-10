Global OTT Monitoring and Compliance Market Report 2019-2024: Opportunities in D2C OTT, Cloud Versus Hardware Solutions, DIY Solutions, Avoid Carry Over Solutions, M&A
The revenue for the global OTT monitoring and compliance market is expected to increase from $62.0 million in 2018 to $149.7 million in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8 percent over the forecast period.
Over the top (OTT) monitoring and compliance (M&C) solutions often overlap with complementary software solutions, such as quality of experience (QoE) and quality of service (QoS) measurements for the distribution of video over streaming services. Most OTT monitoring and compliance vendors have proprietary software and use a combination of servers, network routing, and intelligent software to notify streaming services about the quality issues in real-time.
This research service covers revenue specifically from QoS measurements occurring over the network's transport of video streaming services, and not over the last mile distribution through Internet service providers (ISPs).
There are indications that continued growth will occur, as additional streaming services enter the market, driven by enabling technologies like 4K resolution and televisions with high dynamic ranges, coupled with good broadband access becoming more widespread across the globe.
OTT monitoring and compliance adoption depend heavily on underlying entertainment streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, DirecTV Now, Sling TV, and Sony's PlayStation Vue, and media streaming device ecosystems, such as those from Amazon, Apple, and Roku. As entertainment consumers also have the option to watch content on phones, tablets, desktops, and laptops and across different streaming services, OTT monitoring and compliance adoption also depend on consumer viewing habits and broadband infrastructure.
Research Scope
This market study covers the following:
- Global market trend analyses, including market drivers and restraints
- Detailed revenue forecasts for the total OTT monitoring and compliance market
- Competitive landscape, in terms of major participants and market share analysis
- The base year of this OTT monitoring and compliance study is 2018, with forecasts running up to 2024. The research highlights key trends impacting the global OTT monitoring and compliance market and outlines future implications.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the OTT M&C market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- What factors will drive OTT M&C market growth? What challenges will deter growth?
- Are existing OTT M&C competitors correctly structured to meet customer needs? How will this market evolve?
- What segments are most rapidly adopting OTT M&C solutions? How will this landscape evolve?
- How do OTT M&C adoption patterns differ by region? How will the landscape evolve?
- What technology trends are shaping the OTT M&C marketplace today? What disruptions are on the horizon?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
- Digital Media Ecosystem, 2018
- Market Definitions
- Market Overview-Scope and Regions
- OTT Monitoring and Compliance Solutions-Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints-Total OTT Monitoring and Compliance Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total OTT Monitoring and Compliance Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Global OTT M&C Market-Revenue Forecast
- Regional Market Lifecycle
- Regional Market Lifecycle Analysis
- Percent Revenue Breakdown by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
5. Nala Analysis
- NALA Market-Key Findings
- NALA Market-Revenue Forecast
- NALA Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion
6. EMEA Analysis
7. APAC Analysis
8. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total OTT Monitoring and Compliance Market
- OTT M&C Market-Market Share by Company
- OTT M&C Market-Competitive Environment
- OTT M&C Market-Competitive Landscape
- OTT M&C Market-Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Market Leader-Telestream IQ (IneoQuest)
- Market Challenger-Tektronix
- Market Challenger-Touchstream
- Market Contender-Interra Systems
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-D2C OTT
- Growth Opportunity 2-Cloud Versus Hardware Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3-Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 4-Avoid Carry Over Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 5-Mergers and Acquisitions
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. The Last Word
