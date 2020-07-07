Global Outdoor Advertising Industry

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Outdoor Advertising Market to Reach US$53.3 Billion by the Year 2027 Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Outdoor Advertising estimated at US$42.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the period 2020-2027.Traditional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR to reach US$38 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Digital segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.6% share of the global Outdoor Advertising market.







The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Outdoor Advertising market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$11.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 429-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adams Outdoor Advertising

Adspace Networks, Inc.

APG|SGA SA

APN Outdoor Group Ltd.

Bell Media

Burkhart Advertising, Inc.

Captivate Network

Clear Channel Outdoor, Inc.

Clear Media Limited

Daktronics, Inc.

EPAMEDIA

Euro Media Group S.A.

Fairway Outdoor Advertising

Focus Media Holding Limited

JCDecaux SA

Lamar Advertising Company

Outfront Media, Inc.

Pattison Outdoor Advertising

Primedia Outdoor

Ströer Media SE

TOM Outdoor Media Group









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Advertising: An Essential Requisite for Corporate/Brand

Survival & Existence

Recent Market Activity

World Advertising Market - Key Statistics

Outdoor Advertising: A Small yet Significant Contributor to

Overall Advertising Market

Evolution of Outdoor Advertising

Developing Markets More Than a Blip on the Radar

Expansion of End-User Markets Perk Up Growth

Competitive Landscape

Global Competitor Market Shares

Outdoor Advertising Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

'Safer' and 'Effective' Tags to Work in Favor of Outdoor

Advertising

Cost Reductions Push Up Demand for Outdoor Advertising

The ?Dominion Effect? Drives Demand for Large Oversized Billboards

Transit Media Provides Traction to Outdoor Advertising Market

Digital Fever Grips Outdoor Advertising Industry

DOOH Advertising: A Key Driver of Future Growth

Digital Signage in the 21st Century: A Peek into its Evolving

Landscape

LED Based Digital Building Wraps to Drive Adoption of Digital

Media Facades

Technological Confluence Sparks Innovative Approaches to

Outdoor Advertising

Technology Developments Sharpen Growth

?Smartboards? to Enhance Viewer Recall of Outdoor Ads

'Gesture' Adverts Popular at Airports & Retail Outlets

The Rise of Augmented Reality & Nex-Gen ?Glad?vertising

Growing Influence of Programmatic in OOH

Fragmented In-Home Advertising: Outdoor Advertising Market at

an Advantage

Special Entertainment Events Provides Momentum to Outdoor

Advertising

Key Drivers

Out-of-Home Advertising Rides on the Urbanization Wave

Increase in Vehicular Traffic Bodes Well for Roadside Ads & Ad

Infrastructure

Airport Advertising to Benefit from the Growth in Air Passenger

Traffic

Increasing Mobile Device Penetration: Opportunity for Outdoor

Advertisers

Favorable Economic Outlook Bodes Well for Ad Spend

Issues & Challenges

Competition from Alternative Forms of Advertising: A Challenge

to Reckon With

Unfavorable Regulations May Hamper Business Prospects

Lack of Measurement - A Challenge to Reckon With

Safety Issues Being Taken to Higher Levels!

Municipal Contracts - Inducing Uncertainty into Business



Total Companies Profiled: 192

