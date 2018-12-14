Global Outdoor Advertising Market 2019-2023 - Increasing Use of Analytics to Increase Ads Effectiveness

DUBLIN, Dec 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Outdoor Advertising Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global outdoor advertising market will register a CAGR of almost 4% by 2023.

The use of analytics to increase ads effectiveness is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the market during the forecast period. Advertisers and marketers are implementing data analytics to analyze and track the engagement of the audience with outdoor ads.

Market Overview

Growing penetration of LED mobile billboards

The installation of LED screens enables enterprises to draw the attention of their target demography. These devices are used to broadcast ads covering various places such as sports events, schools, and conventions, which boosts the chances of visibility increase the popularity of outdoor advertising.

Growing digital ads on mobile

The growing demand for digital ads on mobile is resulting in an increased investment in the mobile advertisement.

Completive landscape

The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of many companies. Factors such as the use of analytics to increase ads effectiveness and growing penetration of LED mobile billboards, will provide considerable growth opportunities to outdoor advertising market vendors.

Clear Channel Outdoor, JC Decaux, Lamar Advertising, OUTFRONT Media, and Strer are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Billboards - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Shelters - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Transit displays - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Street furniture - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM

Market segmentation by platform

Comparison by platform

Physical outdoor advertising - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Digital outdoor advertising - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by platform

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Clear Channel Outdoor

JCDecaux

Lamar Advertising

OUTFRONT Media

Strer

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gg8rt4/outdoor?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

