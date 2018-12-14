Global Outdoor Advertising Market 2019-2023 - Increasing Use of Analytics to Increase Ads Effectiveness
The "Global Outdoor Advertising Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global outdoor advertising market will register a CAGR of almost 4% by 2023.
The use of analytics to increase ads effectiveness is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the market during the forecast period. Advertisers and marketers are implementing data analytics to analyze and track the engagement of the audience with outdoor ads.
Market Overview
Growing penetration of LED mobile billboards
The installation of LED screens enables enterprises to draw the attention of their target demography. These devices are used to broadcast ads covering various places such as sports events, schools, and conventions, which boosts the chances of visibility increase the popularity of outdoor advertising.
Growing digital ads on mobile
The growing demand for digital ads on mobile is resulting in an increased investment in the mobile advertisement.
Completive landscape
The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of many companies. Factors such as the use of analytics to increase ads effectiveness and growing penetration of LED mobile billboards, will provide considerable growth opportunities to outdoor advertising market vendors.
Clear Channel Outdoor, JC Decaux, Lamar Advertising, OUTFRONT Media, and Strer are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Billboards - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Shelters - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Transit displays - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Street furniture - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM
- Market segmentation by platform
- Comparison by platform
- Physical outdoor advertising - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Digital outdoor advertising - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by platform
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Clear Channel Outdoor
- JCDecaux
- Lamar Advertising
- OUTFRONT Media
- Strer
PART 15: APPENDIX
