Global Outdoor Lighting Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2025: Smart Outdoor Lighting Market is Estimated to Reach $26 Billion

The world market for outdoor lighting offers a full analysis of the outdoor lighting fixtures market worldwide. This study provides outdoor lighting industry statistics (consumption data), sales data and market shares of the top manufacturers.



World is considered such as the aggregate of 70 monitored countries, selected on the basis of the size of the economy, importance of the lighting fixtures sector and contribution to World trade of lighting fixtures, plus an approximation of the market value in the Other countries.



Outdoor lighting is analyzed according to the following segments:

Residential/Consumer lighting (home gardens lighting and architectural lighting for common spaces in residential buildings).

Urban landscape lighting (architectural lighting for city centres, city beautification).

Christmas and Event lighting

Streets and major roads lighting

Lighting for tunnels and galleries

Campus/area lighting (sporting plants, open-air parking, petrol stations, airports)

Lighting controls

For each market segment, market size, activity trend and market shares are provided. Around 200 companies have been monitored for this Report, and 20 case histories reported. Historical data are given from 2011 up to 2018, together with a three-year forecast. Profitability of the sector is analyzed through EBITDA data for a sample of 50 companies.

Market drivers' analysis includes data on streets in 70 countries and macroeconomic trends for top 100 towns worldwide. Addresses of about 350 companies manufacturing outdoor lighting fixtures and mentioned in this research are also given.

Summary:



Market values for the outdoor lighting industry worldwide is estimated to be worth around USD 22.5 billion for the year 2018. It was just USD 16.7 billion in 2011.

for the year 2018. It was just in 2011. The market is booming especially in the Street segment and on the Wholesale channel.

The average profitability ratio in terms of EBITDA has been growing during the past five years, from 10.3% in the year 2014 to 12.8% in the year 2018.

Physical production is estimated in around 170 million units (almost 140 million LED-based) among bollards, step lights, projectors, pole mounted luminaires.

50 players hold around 50% of the market.

Smart outdoor lighting market is estimated to reach 26- 27 billion USD for the year 2025, according to the forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:



1 BASIC DATA, ACTIVITY TREND AND SHORT-TERM FORECASTS

Market value, activity trend and short-term forecasts

Estimated consumption of outdoor lighting by country or geographical area, 2011-2018



Estimated consumption of total lighting and outdoor lighting, 2011-2018 estimated data and 2019-2022 forecasts



Estimated consumption of total lighting and outdoor lighting by country, 2011-2015-2018

Product breakdown

Estimated breakdown of outdoor lighting market by product, 2011-2015-2018



Estimated breakdown of outdoor lighting market by product, by country or geographical area, 2018



United States , West Europe , Central-East Europe , Russia , China , Japan , India , Asia Pacific : Breakdown of outdoor lighting market by product

, , , , , , , : Breakdown of outdoor lighting market by product Quantities and prices

Breakdown of outdoor lighting market (Total, LED based, Conventional) by product, 2018. Values, prices and units



Outdoor lighting fixtures market: reference prices by product category, 2018. USD

IoT market

2 MARKET DRIVERS

Length of motorways, number of light points

Saving energy

Smart management of urban and street lighting

Multilevel use of lighting poles: America, Europe , Russia , Asia , Oceania

, , , Oceania Associations

3 LIGHTING SOURCES BREAKDOWN: FOCUS ON LED LIGHTING

Consumption of outdoor LED-based lighting, 2011-2018 estimated data, and 2019-2022 forecasts

Breakdown of outdoor lighting market by light sources in a sample of companies

4 DISTRIBUTION

Breakdown of outdoor lighting sales by distribution channel, 2015 and 2018

Breakdown of outdoor lighting market by distribution channel in a sample of companies

5 WORLDWIDE COMPETITION BY KIND OF PRODUCT

Total outdoor lighting

Sales data, market shares and short profiles for a sample of leading companies



Consumer outdoor lighting; Architectural outdoor lighting, faade, city beautification; Street lighting, highway lighting; Christmas and Event lighting; Tunnels and galleries lighting; Area lighting (parking, gas stations, airports, sporting plants)



For each market segment: sales data, market shares and short profiles for a sample of leading companies

Lighting controls

Incidence of lighting controls on the total turnover of 50 players

Profitability

EBITDA margin (%) in a sample of 50 companies. 2014-2018



Profitability indicators (ROI, ROE, EBIT, EBITDA) in a sample of 50 companies

Serviceability

6 WORLDWIDE COMPETITION BY COUNTRY

7 DIRECTORY OF 350 SELECTED MENTIONED COMPANIES



