Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market (2021 to 2026) - High Preference for Rental Services of Outdoor Power Equipment Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outdoor Power Equipment Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by Equipment Type (Lawn Mower, Chain Saw, Trimmer & edger), Application (Commercial, Residential), Power Source (Fuel, Electric), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 27.3 billion by 2026 from USD 23.4 billion in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2026.

Lawn Mowers To Hold Largest Largest Size Of Outdoor Power Equipment Market During Forecast Period

The lawn mowers segment is projected to account for the largest size of the outdoor power equipment market from 2021 to 2026. The growing demand for lawn mowers can be attributed to the increasing affinity of residential users for lawn and garden care activities and the increasing demand for landscaping services.

Lawn mowers are one of the most widely used outdoor power equipment for trimming grass, maintaining and decorating lawns and yards, and maintenance of parks and stadiums. Increasing population leading to increasing residential and commercial spaces with affinity for private lawns is fueling the demand for lawn mowers. Other major end users of lawn mowers include municipalities and landscaping service providers Furthermore, the growing affinity for turf sports such as Golf is fueling the demand for lawn mowers.

Residential/DIY Application To Hold Larger Size Of Outdoor Power Equipment Market During Forecast Period

The residential/DIY application segment is projected to account for the larger size of the outdoor power equipment market from 2021 to 2026. Residential end users can be homeowners and do-it-yourself (DIY) enthusiasts. There is an already established and flourishing culture of lawn and garden care across North America and Europe, which is further increasing across other regions as well. The increasing inclination of residential end users for undertaking gardening and home refurbishment activities for improving aesthetics is a major factor contributing to the increasing adoption of outdoor power equipment.

Additionally, initiation of major infrastructural projects and growing affinity of homeowners for private lawns fuels the demand for outdoor power equipment. Furthermore, increasing consumer disposable income is resulting in higher demand for outdoor power equipment.

Fuel-Powered Equipment To Hold Larger Size Of Outdoor Power Equipment Market During Forecast Period

The fuel powered segment is projected to account for the larger size of the outdoor power equipment market from 2021 to 2026. Fuel-powered equipment can work on gas, diesel, or petrol and deliver better power and torque, owing to which they are being increasingly adopted by professional arborists and loggers for deforestation and wood clearing activities.

Professional landscapers and turf care providers prefer fuel-power equipment for heavy-duty operations, such as large lawns and yards, and stadiums. Increasing affinity for turf sports and growing demand for landscaping services, therefore, are fueling the demand for fuel-powered outdoor power equipment. Many companies are investing significantly in R&D for improving technical aspects of fuel-powered equipment, which has successfully reduced noise and exhaust fumes, and improved operator comfort.

North America To Hold Largest Size Of Outdoor Power Equipment Market During Forecast Period

North America is projected to account for the largest size of the outdoor power equipment market from 2021 to 2026. North America can be further segmented into the US, Canada and Mexico. In North America, there exists a culture of lawn and garden care, which is further increasing as a result of growing affinity of people towards gardening activities and increasing number of private lawns.

Additionally, there is an increasing demand for do-it-yourself techniques in the region, which is driving homeowners to undertake several refurbishment and beautification projects. Moreover, the participation of North America in turf sports such as Golf is witnessing massive year-on-year growth. Increasing demand for landscaping services by both residential and commercial establishments is another major factor fueling the demand for outdoor power equipment. Furthermore, government regulations to reduce environmental impact is also driving demand for electric-powered equipment in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Realistic Scenario

3.2 Pessimistic Scenario

3.3 Optimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Outdoor Power Equipment Market

4.2 Outdoor Power Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

4.3 Outdoor Power Equipment Market, by Application

4.4 Outdoor Power Equipment Market, by Power Source

4.5 Outdoor Power Equipment Market, by Geography

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Growing Demand for Landscaping Services and Increasing Interest of Homeowners in Gardening Activities

5.1.1.2 Rising Adoption of Battery-Powered Outdoor Power Equipment for Maintaining Lawns and Gardening Activities

5.1.1.3 Rapid Growth in Construction and Real Estate Sectors

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Maintenance Cost and Availability of Outdoor Power Equipment on Lease

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Development of Smart and Connected Outdoor Power Equipment

5.1.3.2 High Preference for Rental Services of Outdoor Power Equipment

5.1.3.3 Shifting Focus Towards Sustainable Farming Methods, Such as Permaculture, and Waste Management Techniques

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Safety Regulations and Strict Trade Policies

5.1.4.2 Issues Associated with Designing of Ergonomic and Lightweight Outdoor Power Equipment

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Component Suppliers

5.2.2 Outdoor Power Equipment Manufacturers

5.2.3 Distributors and Retailers

5.2.4 End-users

5.2.5 Post-Sales Service Providers

5.3 Ecosystem

5.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses

5.4.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Outdoor Power Equipment Manufacturers

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Case Study Analysis

5.6.1 Florida Landscape Consultants Use Husqvarna Line of Lawn Mowers for Ease of Use and Operator Friendliness

5.6.2 Brighthouse Networks Stadium Uses John Deere 8000A E-Cut Hybrid Mower and 7700A Precision Cut Mower for Exceptional Cut Quality

5.7 Technology Trends

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.9.1 List of Few Patents in Outdoor Power Equipment Market, 2020-2021

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.10.1 Export Scenario of Outdoor Power Equipment

5.10.2 Import Scenario of Outdoor Power Equipment

5.11 Standards

5.11.1 American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Standards for Outdoor Power Equipment

5.11.2 Japanese Industrial Standards (Jis) for Outdoor Power Equipment

5.11.3 Deutsches Institut Fur Normung (Din) Standards for Outdoor Power Equipment

5.11.4 Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Osha)

6 Battery Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Battery-Powered Equipment Characteristics and Trends

6.2.1 Increasing Demand for Battery-Powered Equipment is Encouraging Manufacturers to Enhance Focus on Developing Battery-Technology

6.3 Battery-Powered Market Analysis

6.3.1 Increasing Focus on Upgrading Battery Technology Encouraging Manufacturers to Develop Own Battery Technology or Outsource with Certain Customization

6.3.2 Battery Packs and Chargers Are Increasingly Becoming An Alternate Source of Revenue

7 Outdoor Power Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Lawn Mowers

7.2.1 Riding Lawn Mowers

7.2.1.1 Rear Engine Riding Mowers

7.2.1.1.1 Rear Engine Riding Mowers Are Built with Less Powerful Engines

7.2.1.2 Lawn Tractors and Garden Tractors

7.2.1.2.1 Lawn Tractors Are Primarily Used for Mowing Grass

7.2.1.3 Zero-Turn Radius Mowers (Ztrs)

7.2.1.3.1 Zero-Turn Radius Riding Mowers Are Easier to Maneuver Around Obstacles

7.2.2 Non-Riding Lawn Mowers

7.2.2.1 Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers

7.2.2.1.1 Push Mowers

7.2.2.1.1.1 Push Walk-Behind Mowers Are Ideal for Flat Yards

7.2.2.1.2 Self-Propelled Mowers

7.2.2.1.2.1 Self-Propelled Mowers Are Ideal for Maintenance of Large Yards

7.2.2.2 Robotic Lawn Mowers

7.2.2.2.1 Robotic Lawn Mowers Can Function Without Human Intervention

7.3 Saws

7.3.1 Chainsaws

7.3.1.1 Gasoline-Powered Chainsaws to Remain Preferred Choice Among Professionals

7.4 Trimmers and Edgers

7.4.1 Trimmers and Brush Cutters

7.4.1.1 Growing Popularity of Garden Maintenance to Increase Demand for Trimmers and Brush Cutters

7.4.2 Hedge Trimmers

7.4.2.1 Demand for Electric Hedge Trimmers from Residential Users to Rise During Forecast Period

7.4.3 Walk-Behind Edgers and Trimmers

7.4.3.1 Demand for Fuel-Powered Walk-Behind Trimmers to Grow for Maintenance of Large Yards

7.5 Blowers

7.5.1 Backpack

7.5.1.1 Backpack Blowers to be Increasingly Adopted by Professional Users During Forecast Period

7.5.2 Handheld

7.5.2.1 Increasing Demand for Battery-Powered Handheld Blowers from Homeowners/Diy Users to Foster Market Growth

7.6 Tillers and Cultivators

7.6.1 Residential Applications to Dominate Market for Tillers and Cultivators During Forecast Period

7.7 Snow Throwers

7.7.1 Europe and North America to Lead Market for Snow Throwers During Forecast Period

7.8 Others

8 Outdoor Power Equipment Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Increasing Gardening Activities to Propel Growth of Outdoor Power Equipment Market for Commercial Applications

8.3 Residential/Diy

8.3.1 Growing Popularity of Diy Gardening Culture to Drive Outdoor Power Equipment Market for Residential/Diy Applications

9 Outdoor Power Equipment Market, by Power Source

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fuel Powered

9.2.1 Fuel-Powered Equipment to Hold Largest Size of Market During Forecast Period

9.3 Electric Powered

9.3.1 Corded

9.3.1.1 Corded Equipment Offer More Torque Than Their Cordless Counterparts

9.3.2 Cordless

9.3.2.1 Cordless Equipment Are Lightweight and Easy to Use

10 Outdoor Power Equipment Market, by Functionality

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Conventional Products

10.2.1 Larger Capacity and Better Run-Time to Substantiate Demand for Conventional Products

10.3 Connected/Ai Enabled Products

10.3.1 Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Robotics in Advanced Outdoor Power Equipment to Drive Demand for Connected Products

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Husqvarna

13.1.2 The Toro Company

13.1.3 The Ariens Company

13.1.4 Mtd Products

13.1.5 Deere & Co.

13.1.6 Stanley Black & Decker

13.1.7 Techtronic Industries (Tti)

13.1.8 Honda

13.1.9 Yamabiko Corporation

13.1.10 Al-Ko Kober Group

13.1.11 Makita

13.1.12 Stiga S.P.A.

13.1.13 Briggs & Stratton Corporation

13.1.14 Robert Bosch

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Emak S.P.A.

13.2.2 Schiller Grounds Care

13.2.3 Excel Industries, Inc.

13.2.4 Chervon (China) Trading Co. Ltd

13.2.5 Jacobsen (Textron) Company

13.2.6 Snow Joe LLC

13.2.7 Ningbo Daye Garden Machinery Co. Ltd

13.2.8 Greenworks

13.2.9 Champion Power Equipment

13.2.10 Spartan Mowers

14 Adjacent & Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k97upw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

